  Villagers burn Karabakh houses ahead of Azerbaijan takeover

Villagers burn Karabakh houses ahead of Azerbaijan takeover

General view of destroyed Azerbaijani houses after Amenia captured the district in 1994, in the town of Kalbajar on November 12, 2020. (File/AFP)
Updated 14 November 2020
AFP

  • Fighting between the separatists backed by Armenian troops and the Azerbaijan army erupted in late September
  • Residents of the Kalbajar district in Azerbaijan began a mass exodus this week after it was announced Azerbaijan would regain control on Sunday
AFP

Charektar, Azerbaïdjan: Villagers in Nagorno-Karabakh set their houses on fire Saturday before fleeing to Armenia ahead of a weekend deadline that will see parts of the territory handed over to Azerbaijan as part of a peace agreement.
Residents of the Kalbajar district in Azerbaijan that was controlled by Armenian separatists for decades began a mass exodus this week after it was announced Azerbaijan would regain control on Sunday.
Fighting between the separatists backed by Armenian troops and the Azerbaijan army erupted in late September and raged for six weeks, leaving more than 1,400 dead and forcing thousands to flee their homes.
In the village of Charektar, on the border with the neighboring district of Martakert which is to remain under Armenian control, at least six houses were on fire Saturday morning with thick plumes of gray smoke rising over the valley, an AFP journalist saw.
“This is my house, I can’t leave it to the Turks,” as Azerbaijanis are often called by Armenians, said one resident as he threw burning wooden planks and rags soaked in gasoline into a completely empty house.
“Everybody is going to burn down their house today... We were given until midnight to leave,” he said.
On Friday at least 10 houses were burned in and around Charektar.
The ex-Soviet rivals agreed to end hostilities earlier this week after previous efforts by Russia, France and the United States to get a cease-fire fell through.
A key part of the peace deal includes Armenia’s return of Kalbajar, as well as the Aghdam district by November 20 and the Lachin district by December 1, which have been held by Armenians since a devastating war in the 1990s.
Russian peacekeepers began deploying to Nagorno-Karabakh on Wednesday as part of the terms of the accord and took control of a key transport artery connecting Armenia to the disputed province.
Russian military officials said the mission consisting of nearly 2,000 troops would put in place 16 observation posts in mountainous Nagorno-Karabakh and along the Lachin corridor.

Most UK Labour Muslim members do not trust leadership over Islamophobia: Poll

Updated 34 min 58 sec ago
Arab News

Most UK Labour Muslim members do not trust leadership over Islamophobia: Poll

  • Over 25% of Muslims say they have experienced Islamophobia within the party
  • Nearly half of Muslim members said they do not have confidence in the party’s ability to deal with complaints “effectively”
Arab News

LONDON: More than half of Muslim members of the UK’s main opposition Labour Party question its leaders’ ability to tackle Islamophobia, a new survey has found.
The study, conducted by the Labour Muslim Network (LMN), revealed that 55 percent of Muslim members said they do not “trust the leadership to tackle Islamophobia effectively.”
A further 59 percent, including supporters outside the party, said they do not feel “well represented by the leadership.”
The survey also found that more than a quarter of Muslims have experienced Islamophobia within the party.
About 48 percent of Labour’s Muslim members said they do not have confidence in the party’s ability to deal with complaints “effectively.”
The survey also found that 44 percent think that Labour is failing to take Islamophobia “seriously.”
Labour has said it will meet with the LMN to find a solution to the “scourge” of Islamophobia.
“We thank the LMN for this important report, as well as their work to ensure our Muslim members are represented, included and heard,” Labour leader Keir Starmer and deputy leader Angela Rayner said in a statement.
“Islamophobia has no place in our party or society and we are committed to rooting it out. We look forward to working with the LMN to implement their recommendations.”

