Green Falcons back in action with comfortable win over Jamaica

Saudi Arabia returned to international football action in style on Saturday evening in Riyadh with a 3-0 win over Jamaica in their first game of 2020. (Twitter: @SaudiNT)
Updated 2 min 27 sec ago
John Duerden

  • Saudi national team down visiting Reggae Boyz 3-0 in Riyadh friendly
John Duerden

LONDON: Saudi Arabia returned to international football action in style on Saturday evening in Riyadh with a 3-0 win over Jamaica in their first game of 2020.

First-half goals from Salem Al-Dawsari and Saleh Al-Shehri put the Green Falcons in control, with substitute Firas Albirakan adding a third before the end to secure a comfortable, encouraging and deserved victory.

It was a measured performance from the clinical hosts, ranked 67 in the world, against the visitors placed 19 spots higher, in an empty Prince Faisal bin Fahd Stadium. 

While it was understandable that there was some rustiness in the home team, with coronavirus causing all official games to be postponed, coach Herve Renard will have been delighted with the energy, work-rate and commitment that his players showed in a game that, at times, did not feel like a friendly.

Some of the  thunderous challenges on display, especially a first-half two-footed tackle from Mohammed Al-Khabrani, could  have resulted in a red card in a competitive match. 

The home team started brightly and were ahead after just 10 minutes. Al-Dawsari saw his spot-kick, awarded after Kemar Lawrence handled in the area, well-saved by Dwayne Miller, but the Saudi star was on hand to fire in the rebound from close range. 

The Reggae Boyz came within a whisker of leveling just before the half-hour. A low ball from the right fizzed across the Saudi area with Norman Campbell getting a touch from close range, but Mohammed Al-Yami reacted quickly to palm the ball away from danger. It was the closest Jamaica came to a goal.

On the stroke of half-time, it was 2-0. Lawrence was robbed of possession just outside his own area by the ever alert Ayman Yahya. A simple but effective pass found Al-Shehri just inside the area and the forward made no mistake, tucking the ball in the bottom corner.

Saudi Arabia were looking increasingly fluent going forward, and at the start of the second-half a slick build-up resulted in a corner that saw Ahmed Sharahili’s header comfortably saved by Miller. The pressure kept coming from the home team, but they were struggling to create clear enough chances to put the game to bed.

That all changed 14 minutes from the end when another slick attack ended in the third goal.

The impressive Al-Dawsari won possession in the center-circle and advanced to the edge of the Jamaican area where the former Villarreal slipped the ball to Abdullah Alhamddan who, in turn, squared it to Albirakan to side-foot into the net from close range.

The bonus of a clean sheet rarely looked in danger as the home team remained solid at the back, denying Jamaica time and space as well as a clear sight of goal. 

Jamaica will get a quick chance of revenge as the two teams meet again on Tuesday at the same venue, but for Saudi Arabia, there is plenty to build on.

Distancing ‘was maintained’ at wedding Salah attended before virus positive

Updated 42 min 3 sec ago
AFP

Distancing 'was maintained' at wedding Salah attended before virus positive

  • The two-time African footballer of the year has been in isolation in Egypt since Friday following the test
Updated 42 min 3 sec ago
AFP

CAIRO: The mayor of Mohamed Salah’s home town in Egypt has insisted social distancing was observed at a family wedding the Liverpool forward attended before he tested positive for COVID-19.

The two-time African footballer of the year has been in isolation in Egypt since Friday following the test that was carried out when he joined up with his international teammates.

Salah had attended his brother Nasr’s wedding in the town of Nagrig and photographs show him dancing with a mask pushed onto his chin at one point.

The mayor of Nagrig, Maher Shtiyah, told Egyptian media that the number of guests at the ceremony had been limited to between 60 and 70 people and only relatives attended.

“There was social distancing,” the mayor said. “Salah removed his mask only while taking photos. Even when we embraced him, we kissed him on his shoulder, not his face.”

Mahmoud Trezeguet of Premier League side Aston Villa, an international teammate of Salah’s, was also at the wedding.

Salah had also attended a ceremony organized by the Egyptian Football Association (EFA) in Cairo to celebrate his achievement of being the first Egyptian to win the Premier League and the Champions League.

The interim president of the EFA, Amr El-Ganainy, told MBC Egypt TV on Friday: “He appeared in the ceremony for no more than five minutes, entered a corridor alone, respecting social distancing and wearing a mask.

“He received the award himself ... according to Liverpool’s requirements.”

The EFA said a second test had confirmed Salah had coronavirus and he was in isolation in the team’s hotel but was not showing any symptoms.

Team doctors are in contact with Liverpool’s medical team. He is not showing any symptoms of coronavirus. Salah was to miss Egypt’s Africa Cup of Nations qualifier against Togo on Saturday.

He could miss Liverpool’s next two matches, depriving the champions of a player who has scored eight times in eight league Premier League games this season.

