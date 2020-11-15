UAE approves 10-year ‘golden’ visa scheme

You are here

Some individuals will now be eligible for 10-year residency visas. (File/AFP)
Updated 15 November 2020
Arab News

  • Families of top highschool students will also be eligible to obtain the golden visa
  • The program was implemented so that talent remains in the UAE
DUBAI: The United Arab Emirates approved granting “golden” visas that allow for a 10-year residency for those who meet the criteria, Dubai’s ruler announced on Sunday. 
Holders of doctorate degrees and medical doctors are eligible, as well as computer, electronics, programming, electrical and biotechnology engineers.
Also eligible are those with specialised degrees in artificial intelligence, big data and epidemiology, as well as high school students living in the UAE who rank top in the country and university students with a GPA of 3.8 or higher.
Families of top students will also be eligible to obtain the golden visa. 
The program was implemented so that talent remains in the UAE and continues “with us in the process of development and achievements,” Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashed Al-Maktoum tweeted.

Sudan welcomes rebels back to Khartoum after peace deal

Updated 15 November 2020
AFP

Sudan welcomes rebels back to Khartoum after peace deal

  • “We have been looking forward to this day,” Hamdok said as he greeted the leaders
Updated 15 November 2020
AFP

KHARTOUM: Sudan’s Prime Minister Abdalla Hamdok welcomed rebel leaders to the capital Khartoum on Sunday, as crowds celebrated what they hoped was the end of war following a landmark peace deal.
“We have been looking forward to this day,” Hamdok said as he greeted the leaders, according to a broadcast by the official news agency SUNA.
“Today we are taking the first steps to put an end to the suffering of our people.”
It was the first time the leaders of the Sudan Revolutionary Front (SRF), a coalition of rebel and political groups, had come to the capital since the signing of an October 3 peace agreement in neighboring South Sudan.
“We have come to put the peace agreement into effect on the ground,” said Minni Minawi, who leads a faction of the Darfur-based Sudan Liberation Movement, according to SUNA.
“We must work to assume responsibility and abandon the political quarrels to move toward democracy.”
The peace deal is hoped to end decades of fighting, including the war in the western Darfur region that erupted in 2003.
The United Nations estimates at least 300,000 people were killed and 2.5 million were displaced in the Darfur conflict.
“This is the first time in Sudan’s history we reached a deal that truly addresses the roots of the Sudanese crisis,” said Hamdok.
Jubilant crowds packed a central square in Khartoum, chanting and carrying banners to celebrate.
The SRF — founded in 2011 — is an alliance of armed rebel groups and political movements including from Darfur, South Kordofan and Blue Nile states.
Conflict in South Kordofan and Blue Nile erupted in 2011, following unresolved issues from bitter fighting there in Sudan’s 1983-2005 civil war.
Sudan’s transitional government seized power after the April 2019 ouster of longtime president Omar Al-Bashir, following unprecedented street protests against his rule.
Bashir has been jailed in Khartoum’s high security Kober prison and was found guilty last December of corruption.
He is currently on trial in Khartoum for his role in the 1989 coup that brought him to power, and has also been indicted by the International Criminal Court (ICC) accused of genocide in Darfur.

