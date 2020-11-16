You are here

  • Home
  • Fire in Hong Kong residential neighborhood turns deadly

Fire in Hong Kong residential neighborhood turns deadly

1 / 2
Police officers work next to a firefighter truck at the location of a fire in Hong Kong on early Nov. 16, 2020 where seven people were killed and several others were injured when a blaze tore through an apartment. (AFP / Peter Parks)
2 / 2
Police officers work next to a firefighter truck at the location of a fire in Hong Kong on early Nov. 16, 2020 where seven people were killed and several others were injured when a blaze tore through an apartment. (AFP / Peter Parks)
Short Url

https://arab.news/mz6ac

Updated 16 November 2020
AP

Fire in Hong Kong residential neighborhood turns deadly

  • Local media putting the number of dead at seven
Updated 16 November 2020
AP

HONG KONG: City authorities said a fire in a crowded residential district in Hong Kong has “caused a number of deaths and injuries,” with local media putting the number of dead at seven.
The blaze occurred Sunday night in Yau Ma Tei, a usually bustling area in Kowloon, packed with old apartment blocks, shops, and businesses, according to a police report.
Hong Kong leader Carrie Lam issued a statement shortly after midnight saying that she was “deeply saddened that the fire in Yau Ma Tei last night caused a number of deaths and injuries.”
The South China Morning Post newspaper reported that four men and three women aged 9 to 40 were killed in the blaze. It said 11 other people were injured, including seven hospitalized in critical condition.
Video from local broadcaster TVB showed people on stretchers and in ambulances.

Topics: Hong Kong Kowloon

Related

Middle-East
Fire damages historic mosque on Istanbul's Bosporus Strait
World
Hong Kong suspends pacts with Ireland, Netherlands as diplomatic row escalates

India registers over 30,000 new coronavirus cases

Updated 16 November 2020
AP

India registers over 30,000 new coronavirus cases

  • India’s daily cases have seen a steady decline since the middle of September
  • Concerns remain over the ability of New Delhi’s health infrastructure to handle its severe caseload
Updated 16 November 2020
AP

NEW DELHI: India has registered 30,548 new confirmed coronaviruses cases in the past 24 hours, the lowest in the last four months but amid growing concerns of the latest surge in the capital New Delhi.
The Health Ministry on Monday raised India’s tally to more than 8.84 million. It said the country was showing a trend of declining average daily cases over the last two months. The ministry also reported 435 deaths in the same period, driving total fatalities to 130,070.
India’s daily cases have seen a steady decline since the middle of September, but its capital New Delhi is battling the latest surge, recording more new cases than any other Indian state. Experts have attributed the surge to the festive season, dangerous pollution levels and the dip in temperatures.
Concerns remain over the ability of New Delhi’s health infrastructure to handle the severe caseload.
To tackle the rise in infections, India’s home ministry said it will airlift doctors from other regions to the capital, double the current testing numbers and provide 300 additional intensive care unit beds to fight the spread of the virus.
On Sunday, India’s health minister Harsh Vardhan said the capital’s surge is “likely to worsen over next few weeks.”
A country of nearly 1.4 billion people, India is the world’s second most coronavirus affected country after the United States.

Topics: India Coronavirus

Related

World
India’s coronavirus cases set to cross 8 million
World
India’s coronavirus cases reach 8.5 million

Latest updates

SpaceX launches second crew, regular station crew flights begin
‘His House’: Smart, timely and — most importantly — very scary
Abu Dhabi’s Etihad to start direct flights to Israel next year
India registers over 30,000 new coronavirus cases
New Zealand imposes new mask rules as coronavirus precaution

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2020 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.