Turkey probes Istanbul mayor in fight over 'crazy' canal

The proposed $9.8-billion alternative canal would run to the west of Bosphorus Strait along a new 45-kilometer route to relieve pressure on one of the world’s busiest shipping lanes. (AFP)
AFP

  Proposed $9.8-billion alternative would run to the west of the Bosphorus along a new 45-kilometer route
AFP

ISTANBUL: Turkey’s interior ministry has launched a probe into the Istanbul mayor over his opposition to President Recep Tayyip Erdogan’s dream of building an alternative to the Bosphorus Strait, the mayor’s spokesman said Monday.
Erdogan argues that the new Istanbul canal, which he has dubbed one of his “crazy projects,” would relieve pressure on one of the world’s busiest shipping lanes.
The Bosphorus creates a border between Europe and Asia, splitting Istanbul in two as it runs between the Black and Marmara Seas.
The proposed $9.8-billion alternative would run to the west of the Bosphorus along a new 45-kilometer route.
Istanbul mayor Ekrem Imamoglu, whose election last year saw Erdogan’s ruling AK Party lose its 25-year grip on Turkey’s largest city, has been a vocal opponent of the project on financial and environmental grounds.
Since his victory, the municipality has broadcast videos on underground trains and put up posters against “Canal Istanbul.”
The investigation by the ministry’s property inspectorate is focused on posters containing the phrases, “Either Canal or Istanbul” and “Who needs Canal Istanbul?,” Imamoglu’s spokesman Murat Ongun tweeted.
The investigation was started on the grounds that the posters violated articles of the constitution prohibiting public resources from being used against “the integrity of the administration and state policy,” Ongun said.
Critics say the project would destroy nature and could even worsen the earthquake risk in the city of more than 15 million people.

GAMMARTH, Tunisia: Libya’s rival sides wrapped up a week of UN-brokered talks without agreeing on a transitional government that would lead the county to an election in December next year, the top UN official for Libya said Monday.
The political forum, which concluded late Sunday in Tunisia, was the latest effort to end the chaos that engulfed the oil-rich North African nation after the 2011 overthrow and killing of dictator Muammar Qaddafi.
The main goal of the gathering was to draw a roadmap for presidential and parliamentary elections. The participants agreed to hold the vote on Dec. 24, 2021, but failed to name a transitional administration to lead the war-torn country.
UN acting envoy for Libya Stephanie Williams told reporters in Tunisia that the 75-member forum did not discuss names during their week-long talks. The Libyan rivals would meet again, online and within a week, to agree on a mechanism to name the next government, she said.
The UN had selected 75 delegates from Libya to take part in the week-long forum at a luxury hotel in the Mediterranean town of Gammarth, just outside the capital of Tunis. Williams said on Sunday night that she was “very pleased with the outcome” of the gathering.
The talks took place amid heavy international pressure after the warring sides agreed to a UN-brokered cease-fire agreement last month in Geneva.
Libya is split between a UN-supported government in the capital, Tripoli, and rival authorities based in the east. The two sides are backed by an array of local militias, as well as regional and foreign powers.
Eastern Libya forces, led by commander Khalifa Haftar, launched an offensive in April 2019 to try and capture Tripoli. His campaign collapsed in June, when the Tripoli-allied militias, with heavy Turkish support, pushed Haftar’s forces away from Tripoli.

