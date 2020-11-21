You are here

What We Are Reading Today: The Moth and the Mountain

Updated 21 November 2020
Arab News

What We Are Reading Today: The Moth and the Mountain

Updated 21 November 2020
Arab News

Author: Ed Caesar

The Moth and the Mountain restores Maurice Wilson to his rightful place in the annals of Everest and tells an unforgettable story about the power of the human spirit in the face of adversity.
“This is an extraordinary true story about one man’s attempt to salve the wounds of war and save his own soul through an audacious adventure,” said a review in goodreads.com.
Ed Caesar has long been captivated by Wilson, and in The Moth and the Mountain he writes beautifully about the attractions and problems of researching his life.
“Caesar’s fundamental challenge is that very little survives about Wilson beyond official registers, ships’ passenger manifests and some brief diary entries and letters, written in a bland, cheery London slang,” said Rory Stewart in a review for The New York Times.
Caesar is a British author and feature writer who contributes to the New York Times Magazine, the Atlantic, Outside, the Sunday Times Magazine of London and British GQ. Caesar was named Writer of the Year in 2013 by the UK’s Professional Publishers Association.

Topics: Books

What We Are Reading Today: The Kidnapping Club by Jonathan Daniel Wells

Updated 20 November 2020
Arab News

What We Are Reading Today: The Kidnapping Club by Jonathan Daniel Wells

Updated 20 November 2020
Arab News

Taking readers into the bustling streets and ports of America’s great Northern metropolis, The Kidnapping Club is a dramatic account of the ties between slavery and capitalism, the deeply corrupt roots of policing, and the strength of Black activism.
In The Kidnapping Club, historian Jonathan Daniel Wells tells the story of the powerful network of judges, lawyers, and police officers who circumvented anti-slavery laws by sanctioning the kidnapping of free and fugitive African Americans.
Nicknamed “The New York Kidnapping Club,” the group had the tacit support of institutions from Wall Street to Tammany Hall whose wealth depended on the Southern slave and cotton trade.
“But a small cohort of abolitionists, including Black journalist David Ruggles, organized tirelessly for the rights of Black New Yorkers, often risking their lives in the process,” said a review in goodreads.com
“There are plenty of familiar names and landmarks in this book to connect the present with the past,” said the review.
The reader will gain a greater perspective of what the country was like preceding the Civil War, it added.
“The institution of slavery is revealed in a way most texts avoid, and this heightened exploration sheds even greater light onto the motivations that perpetuated this atrocity for so long.”

Topics: What We Are Reading Today

