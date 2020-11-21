What We Are Reading Today: The Moth and the Mountain

Author: Ed Caesar
The Moth and the Mountain restores Maurice Wilson to his rightful place in the annals of Everest and tells an unforgettable story about the power of the human spirit in the face of adversity.
“This is an extraordinary true story about one man’s attempt to salve the wounds of war and save his own soul through an audacious adventure,” said a review in goodreads.com.
Ed Caesar has long been captivated by Wilson, and in The Moth and the Mountain he writes beautifully about the attractions and problems of researching his life.
“Caesar’s fundamental challenge is that very little survives about Wilson beyond official registers, ships’ passenger manifests and some brief diary entries and letters, written in a bland, cheery London slang,” said Rory Stewart in a review for The New York Times.
Caesar is a British author and feature writer who contributes to the New York Times Magazine, the Atlantic, Outside, the Sunday Times Magazine of London and British GQ. Caesar was named Writer of the Year in 2013 by the UK’s Professional Publishers Association.