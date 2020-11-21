Amina Muaddi debuts jewelry and bags with new collection

DUBAI: Amina Muaddi has made her foray into jewelry and bags in her quest to dominate the accessories closets of her A-list clients. The Jordanian-Romanian footwear designer, who is known for her signature flared heels, unveiled two entirely new creations, a satin handbag and crystal-embellished earrings alongside her Fall 2020 collection of shoes — just in time for the holiday season.

The Paris-based designer — beloved by A-listers — first revealed that she would be expanding her footwear empire with a range of handbags titled Aminis in September via a series of images of the new bags being manufactured.







Amina Muaddi Fall 2020 collection photographed by Mous Lamrabat. Supplied



The Amini bag is rectangular and boxy and comes in multiple colorways and textures, including leopard print satin and sleek black leather. The handbag features various hardware options, such as crystal-adorned and golden handles.

Meanwhile, the aptly-named Begum earrings, named after Muaddi’s popular Begum heel, take the form of the sunburst crystal embellishment that adorns the cult shoe’s vamp. The sparkling earrings come in two sizes and are made to be worn to evening soirees.







When it comes to the footwear, the Fall 2020 collection comprises pumps, slingbacks, boots and sandals that reflect Muaddi’s feminine-meets-edgy aesthetic. The rainbow moiré Gilda slipper is a surefire crowd-pleaser, while the Danielle boot, constructed with a wedge heel, is perfect for the cooler season.

The lookbook for the new collection was photographed by Morocco-born, Belgian-raised photographer Mous Lamrabat, who is known for his striking and unique portraits.







It’s been a busy few weeks for the part-Arab designer who grew up in Italy — the 34-year-old recently dropped her second footwear collection with Fenty following the sellout success of the first Amina Muaddi x Fenty line.

Titled 11-20, the lineup features a corset pump, a square-toed sling-back and two lace-up sandals.

The new creations come in electric blue, hot pink, coco white and black. Unlike Muaddi’s wide-flared heels, this design features the thin tapered heel that she created specifically for Fenty.

The pair launched their first capsule collection in July. As a result of the first partnership’s success, they are set to be honored as Collaborator of the Year at the 34th edition of the FN Achievement Awards, scheduled to take place online on Dec. 8.