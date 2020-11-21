Amina Muaddi debuts jewelry and bags with new collection

You are here

DUBAI: Amina Muaddi has made her foray into jewelry and bags in her quest to dominate the accessories closets of her A-list clients. The Jordanian-Romanian footwear designer, who is known for her signature flared heels, unveiled two entirely new creations, a satin handbag and crystal-embellished earrings alongside her Fall 2020 collection of shoes — just in time for the holiday season. 

 The Paris-based designer — beloved by A-listers — first revealed that she would be expanding her footwear empire with a range of handbags titled Aminis in September via a series of images of the new bags being manufactured.




Amina Muaddi Fall 2020 collection photographed by Mous Lamrabat. Supplied

The Amini bag is rectangular and boxy and comes in multiple colorways and textures, including leopard print satin and sleek black leather. The handbag features various hardware options, such as crystal-adorned and golden handles.

Meanwhile, the aptly-named Begum earrings, named after Muaddi’s popular Begum heel, take the form of the sunburst crystal embellishment that adorns the cult shoe’s vamp. The sparkling earrings come in two sizes and are made to be worn to evening soirees. 




The lookbook for the new collection was photographed by Belgian-Moroccan Mous Lamrabat. Supplied

When it comes to the footwear, the Fall 2020 collection comprises pumps, slingbacks, boots and sandals that reflect Muaddi’s feminine-meets-edgy aesthetic. The rainbow moiré Gilda slipper is a surefire crowd-pleaser, while the Danielle boot, constructed with a wedge heel, is perfect for the cooler season. 

The lookbook for the new collection was photographed by Morocco-born, Belgian-raised photographer Mous Lamrabat, who is known for his striking and unique portraits. 




Amina Muaddi Fall 2020 collection photographed by Mous Lamrabat. Supplied

It’s been a busy few weeks for the part-Arab designer who grew up in Italy — the 34-year-old recently dropped her second footwear collection with Fenty following the sellout success of the first Amina Muaddi x Fenty line.

Titled 11-20, the lineup features a corset pump, a square-toed sling-back and two lace-up sandals.

The new creations come in electric blue, hot pink, coco white and black. Unlike Muaddi’s wide-flared heels, this design features the thin tapered heel that she created specifically for Fenty.

The pair launched their first capsule collection in July. As a result of the first partnership’s success, they are set to be honored as Collaborator of the Year at the 34th edition of the FN Achievement Awards, scheduled to take place online on Dec. 8.

DUBAI: A section of Dubai’s main artery, the Sheikh Zayed Road, was transformed into a 14km cycling track for the very first time as part of Dubai Fitness Challenge 2020. More than 20,000 cyclists participated in the inaugural Dubai Ride 2020, marking a new milestone in their fitness journey.

Spearheaded by Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Dubai Crown Prince and Chairman of The Executive Council of Dubai, the event saw cyclists hitting the roads as early as 5:00 am, embarking on two routes in the heart of the city — a 14km loop on Sheikh Zayed Road and a 4km family route around Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Boulevard.

The Crown Prince praised the exceptional community response, saying the high participation reflects growing awareness about the importance of fitness and the benefits of integrating sporting activities into one’s lifestyle. Sheikh Hamdan encouraged the community to explore simple ways to incorporate fitness activities into their daily routines, so that we can enhance our health, wellbeing and happiness. Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed expressed his appreciation for the efforts of the organizers, the support extended by stakeholders and the enthusiasm shown by participants, which combined to make the event a success.

Cycling enthusiasts were excited to ride the 14km Sheikh Zayed Road route with both directions of the highway opened exclusively for cyclists. International athletes, as well as the city’s leading cycling clubs and communities, joined the riders for a once-in-a-lifetime experience of cycling around Dubai’s iconic landmarks including Emirates Towers, The Museum of the Future, and the Dubai World Trade Center (DWTC).


Families and children as young as five enjoyed the 4km bike ride around Souk Al Bahar, Dubai Opera, The Dubai Fountain and Burj Khalifa. The event also featured high participation from people of determination, who joined the cycling tour around Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Boulevard.

The local stakeholder network extended overwhelming support to the Dubai Ride event, with public and private sectors rallying to contribute to realizing the city’s vision to embrace a healthier lifestyle. Government organizations, as well as schools and educational institutions joined participants in a socially distanced setting, testament to Dubai’s commitment to creating a safe environment for people to be physically active.

Dubai Ride was organized by Dubai Tourism and Dubai Sports Council; with presenting partner DP World; association partners Emirates NBD, Etisalat and Mai Dubai; official partners Arabian Radio Network (ARN), Daman, EMAAR, Shield ME and Talabat; and government partners Event Security Committee, Dubai Health Authority (DHA), Dubai Knowledge and Human Development Authority (KHDA), Dubai Police, Ministry of Education and Roads & Transport Authority (RTA).

Dubai Fitness Challenge 2020 will continue until November 28. For more information on all events and activities, please visit www.dubaifitnesschallenge.com

