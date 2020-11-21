You are here

WWE Survivor Series marks 30th anniversary of the Undertaker’s debut

The Undertaker made his debut on Nov. 22, 1990. (Supplied)
His career has featured many matches that were the first of their kind in the world of sports entertainment. (Supplied)
The Undertaker has become widely regarded as one of the greatest attractions in sports entertainment. (Supplied)
Guinness World Records Gamer’s Edition recognized the Undertaker as having the most consecutive victories at WrestleMania in 2016. (Supplied)
HUSSAM AL-MAYMAN

  • This year’s Survivor Series will be broadcast live from WWE’s ThunderDome at the Amway Center in Orlando, Florida on Nov. 22
RIYADH: Survivor Series 2020 will celebrate the 30th anniversary of the debut of WWE legend the Undertaker.

His career has featured many matches that were the first of their kind in the world of sports entertainment.

“Well, you know, you have to prepare mentally,” the Undertaker told Arab News. “When you’re thinking about your match, you have to look at everything that you’ve done, that led up to that particular match, because obviously if you’re going to have a Buried Alive match, there’s had to have been some serious things happen along the way to get to the point where you want to bury somebody alive,” the WWE legend said.

 

Setting the tone and motivation in the lead-up to the match was key. “Because with me, it’s always about storytelling. It’s not so much about the moves and all that, it’s always about the story. So, you take that into consideration first and then you figure out.”

In addition, the prop stipulations of the event needed to be thought through, he said.

“So if it’s a Casket match, you know, for preparation, how many different ways can I use a casket to hurt somebody, hurt them bad enough to, you know, incapacitate them enough to place their body in that casket.”

Planning was also important to work out how the match would play out in front of the fans, he said.

“You know, if there’s a lot of those matches like Buried Alive and Hell in a Cell, and the Inferno match, that one was interesting. There wasn’t any rehearsing anything on that one, believe me that was just out there doing it and hoping that I wasn’t one that got caught on fire. As morbid as that sounds, I guess it fits with what I do.”

The Undertaker made his debut on Nov. 22, 1990 at the Survivor Series, as the mystery partner for WWE Hall of Fame Ted DiBiase’s Million Dollar Team.

About one minute into the match, the Undertaker made the elimination for his team in a four versus four traditional Survivor Series match. Since then he has participated in every marquee match — such as Hell in a Cell, Casket, and Punjabi Prison — for the WWE and has won many of them.

During his 30-year run in the WWE, the Undertaker has become widely regarded as one of the greatest attractions in sports entertainment. Luke Winkie of Sports Illustrated listed the Undertaker as the fifth-greatest wrestler of all time.

Guinness World Records Gamer’s Edition recognized the Undertaker as having the most consecutive victories at WrestleMania in 2016.

This year’s Survivor Series, which will be broadcast live from WWE’s ThunderDome at the Amway Center in Orlando, Florida on Nov. 22, fittingly has the tag lines Best of the Best, Undertaker 30, and the Undertaker’s Final Farewell.

Topics: WWE wrestling

Spurs face title test, wounded Liverpool host leaders Leicester

Liverpool’s striker Sadio Mane competes with Manchester City’s midfielder Rodri during a recent Premier League match. (AFP)
Updated 21 November 2020
AFP

Spurs face title test, wounded Liverpool host leaders Leicester

  • Jurgen Klopp’s squad ravaged by injury as Premier League returns after the international break
Updated 21 November 2020
AFP

LONDON: Tottenham’s title credentials face a thorough examination when they host Manchester City as the Premier League returns on Saturday after the international break.

Spurs are just a point behind early pacesetters Leicester, but only three points separate the top six, with Chelsea and Aston Villa also having the chance to claim top spot for a few hours at least when they face Newcastle and Brighton respectively.
With the final international fixtures of the year done and dusted, a grueling winter schedule of club football awaits for England’s top-flight with nine rounds of league matches before Jan. 2.
Defending champions Liverpool are already bearing the brunt of the hectic schedule as Jurgen Klopp’s squad has been ravaged by injury ahead of Leicester’s trip to Anfield.
Tottenham enjoyed a couple of hours at the top of the table for the first time in over three years prior to Leicester’s victory over Wolves before the international break.
Jose Mourinho’s men are unbeaten in seven league games, with the form of Harry Kane and Son Heung-min raising hope they could win the league for the first time in 60 years.
However, those title aspirations will be put to the test with City, Chelsea, Arsenal, Liverpool and Leicester to come in their next six games.
City are languishing down in 10th, six points off the top but with a game in hand. A return of just 12 points from their opening seven games of the season is by far their lowest since Pep Guardiola arrived in Manchester five years ago.
Yet, after a difficult start caused by the lack of a pre-season, injuries, COVID-19 cases and a difficult run of fixtures, the trip to Tottenham will also be an indicator as to whether City have turned the corner.
Guardiola’s men are unbeaten in nine games in all competitions, but have unusually struggled for goals, scoring just once in each of their last five league games.
The lack of a natural striker for much of the campaign due to injuries to Gabriel Jesus and Sergio Aguero has been a significant handicap.
But Guardiola, who penned a two-year contract extension on Thursday, could have both Jesus and Aguero to choose from for the first time this season at the weekend, while Ferran Torres is full of confidence after scoring a hat-trick against Germany in Spain’s 6-0 win on Tuesday.
Already rocked by the long-term injury to Virgil van Dijk, Liverpool’s defensive resources were further depleted over the international break with Joe Gomez ruled out for the remainder of the season.
Trent Alexander-Arnold is out for a further two weeks, while Jordan Henderson is an injury doubt after picking up a muscle strain on international duty.
Top scorer Mohamed Salah will also be missing for Leicester’s visit after testing positive for coronavirus while in Egypt.
Despite the disruption, the Reds could go back top of the table with victory on Sunday should Spurs not beat City.
But there is a huge opportunity for former Liverpool boss Brendan Rodgers to become the first man to lead a visiting side to a league win at Anfield since April 2017 with no such injury concerns for the high-flying Foxes.
Jamie Vardy’s retirement from England duty means the Premier League’s joint top goalscorer has had two weeks off, while Rodgers could have full-backs Ricardo Pereira and Timothy Castagne back from injury.
United’s victory at Everton ensured the two-week break was not filled with more speculation over manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s future.
But in a topsy-turvy season for United, there are no guarantees Solskjaer’s team will build on that win even when West Brom visit Old Trafford looking for their first win of the season.
United have not won at home in the Premier League for six matches and have already lost as many games at Old Trafford as they did in all of last season.
West Brom should be the perfect visitors with Slaven Bilic’s men taking just three points from their opening eight games.
But the Baggies have won three and drawn one of their last five visits to Old Trafford.

Topics: Liverpool

