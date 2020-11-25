You are here

  • Home
  • 10 things you need to know on Tadawul today

10 things you need to know on Tadawul today

Saudi Aramco customers are unaffected by the terrorist attack. (File/AFP)
Short Url

https://arab.news/gqvwe

Updated 25 November 2020
Argaam

10 things you need to know on Tadawul today

Updated 25 November 2020
Argaam

Here are a few things you need to know as Saudi stocks start trading on Wednesday.

1) Saudi Aramco customers are unaffected by the terrorist attack at a petroleum products distribution plant in the north of Jeddah, a company official said.

2) The Saudi Arabian Monetary Authority (SAMA) imposed penalties on 30 financial institutions due to violations of “responsible finance principles” for individuals.

3) Saudi Arabian Amiantit Co. signed two agreements to sell its stakes in Moroccan units, generating an accounting profit of SAR 14.16 million ($3.89 million).

4) Saudi Arabia moved beyond the concept of relative food security to achieve self-sufficiency in many sectors such as milk and poultry, according to Almarai Co.’s vice president of corporate affairs Faisal Marzouq Al-Fahadi.

5) Al-Khaleej Training and Education Co. signed a binding 30-day memorandum of understanding with the shareholders of Al-Raqi National Schools Co. to acquire 60% of the latter at SAR 12.82 million.

6) Saudi Reinsurance Company (Saudi Re) signed reinsurance contracts with Probitas Corporate Capital Ltd. with estimated gross written premiums of SAR 177 million.

7) Sadara Basic Services Co. said its parent company, Sadara Chemical Co. (Sadara), met the conditions specified by lenders under the Sadara project financing documents to achieve the project completion date.

8) Abdullah Al Othaim Markets Co. announced the opening of a new store in Al-Kharj, bringing the total number of branches across Saudi Arabia to 248.

9) Arabian Pipes Co. shareholders approved amending some of the company’s bylaws during the extraordinary general meeting.

10) Oil prices rose on Wednesday morning. Brent crude edged up 62 cents to $48.48/bbl, while WTI crude gained 52 cents to $45.43/bbl.

Powered by Argaam

Topics: Argaam Saudi Arabia Tadawul

Related

Business & Economy
6 things you need to know on Tadawul today
Business & Economy
10 things you need to know on Tadawul today

Saudi Arabia’s SABIC has a fix for foggy COVID visors

Updated 25 November 2020
Arab News

Saudi Arabia’s SABIC has a fix for foggy COVID visors

Updated 25 November 2020
Arab News

LONDON: Foggy visors have become one of life’s daily irritations for millions of workers worldwide during the year of the pandemic.

Now a Saudi company has come up with a solution for what is a particular problem in the Gulf where people often move between humid and air-conditioned environments.

Chemicals giant SABIC has designed an anti-fog film designed especially for COVID-19 protection equipment such as safety face shields and goggles in front-line work environments.

The film product has a one-sided coating that extends the time-to-fog even at very high ambient humidity.

“We have identified a gap in the market when it comes to the effective protection of front-line workers against the COVID-19 pathogen,” said Ahmet Kizilirmakli, senior business manager Americas at SABIC. “In work environments subjected to sudden temperature changes and high humidity, visors and safety goggles often fail to provide adequate long-term anti-fog performance. This forces workers to either not wear such visors and safety goggles at all or take these off for frequent wiping.”

SABIC is one of the world’s largest chemical companies and is increasingly developing higher-value plastic solutions for different industries from health care to hospitality.

The Riyadh-headquartered firm’s anti-fogging product, technically known as LEXAN HP92AF, has already been piloted in different workplaces including health care facilities and meatpacking plants.

Besides visors, facemasks and safety goggles, other targeted applications include motorcycle visors, ski goggles, automotive cluster lenses, medical instrument lenses and displays as well as industrial lenses.

“In high-humidity environments, the time-to-fog makes a difference. This product can ensure optimum optical clarity over extended periods, allowing the users of face shields and other transparent safety equipment to concentrate on their jobs safely without being impaired by fogging,” said Mark Troszak, film segment leader at SABIC.

Topics: SABIC Coronavirus

Related

Business & Economy
SABIC posts net profit of SR1.09 billion in third quarter
Business & Economy
SABIC eyes recovery as pandemic hits earnings

Latest updates

Turkey, Russia discuss involving other countries in Nagorno-Karabakh cease-fire efforts
Thai protesters push on despite charges of royal defamation
Don’t relax virus rules too quickly, says EU chief
Abu Dhabi’s new creative hub aims to attract 16,000 film, TV, gaming professionals
Italian diva Sophia Loren still firing on all cylinders in ‘The Life Ahead’

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2020 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.