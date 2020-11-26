‘Abrahamic Agreement’ supports people’s aspirations to achieve progress: UAE President

DUBAI: The “Abrahamic agreement” came as a tributary of peace that supports the aspirations of people across the region to achieve progress and prosperity, the United Arab Emirate’s President Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al-Nahyan said.
The UAE and Israel reached a historic deal on Aug. 13 that will lead to a full normalization of diplomatic relations between the two nations.
The President addressed the nation on the occasion of the opening of the second session of the Federal National Council’s 17th legislative chapter, state news agency WAM reported.
We had to always adapt our policy to what supports the foundations of a stable country and region on the basis of adherence to the principles of international law, peaceful coexistence and resolving differences through dialogue, he added.
Sheikh Khalifa added that the world had been facing the coronavirus pandemic and its implications which have changed everything in human lives and state conditions, and caused stagnation in the global economy.
He added that the UAE’s performance in curbing COVID-19 was exemplary, as it also continued its approach to giving by providing medical aids to over 100 countries across the globe.
The UAE’s performance was also strengthened, as it moved forward with the peaceful nuclear energy program, and started operating the reactors of the Barakah plant, he said.
The Barakah plant, which is being built by Korea Electric Power Corporation (KEPCO), will be the first nuclear energy plant in the Arab World.
The president further said the country also proceeded by launching its space program to Mars.