Syrian regime forces renew shelling on southern Idlib

Forces used rocket-propelled grenades in Al-Fatira and Kansafra and Sufuhn in Jabal Al-Zawiya in the southern countryside of Idlib. (File/AFP)
Updated 29 sec ago
Arab News

DUBAI: Syrian regime forces bombed areas in southern Idlib on Friday morning, the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights reported. 
Forces used rocket-propelled grenades in Al-Fatira and Kansafra and Sufuhn in Jabal Al-Zawiya in the southern countryside of Idlib. No casualties were reported.
The Syrian regime also targeted Al-Ankawi and Qalidin in the Al-Ghab Plain northwest of Hama.
On Thursday evening, Russian warplanes launched several raids on Kabana hills in Jabal Al-Akrad in the north-eastern countryside of Latakia.
Violence has erupted in recent weeks in a strategic Syrian city between government forces and former rebels.

Yemeni sources report coalition airstrikes on Houthi sites in Sanaa - Saudi State TV

Updated 18 min 22 sec ago

Yemeni sources report coalition airstrikes on Houthi sites in Sanaa - Saudi State TV

Updated 18 min 22 sec ago

