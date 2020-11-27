Syrian regime forces renew shelling on southern Idlib

DUBAI: Syrian regime forces bombed areas in southern Idlib on Friday morning, the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights reported.
Forces used rocket-propelled grenades in Al-Fatira and Kansafra and Sufuhn in Jabal Al-Zawiya in the southern countryside of Idlib. No casualties were reported.
The Syrian regime also targeted Al-Ankawi and Qalidin in the Al-Ghab Plain northwest of Hama.
On Thursday evening, Russian warplanes launched several raids on Kabana hills in Jabal Al-Akrad in the north-eastern countryside of Latakia.
Violence has erupted in recent weeks in a strategic Syrian city between government forces and former rebels.
