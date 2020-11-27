Thousands attend funeral of Sudan’s last democratically elected PM

You are here

Sudan’s former prime minister and top opposition figure Sadiq Al-Mahdi died from a coronavirus infection on Nov. 26, 2020, his party said. (File/AFP)
Sudanese mourners attend the funeral procession of Sudan's former prime minister and top opposition figure Sadiq Al-Mahdi, in Khartoum, on November 27, 2020. (AFP)
Sudanese mourners attend the funeral procession of Sudan's former prime minister and top opposition figure Sadiq al-Mahdi, in Khartoum, on November 27, 2020. (AFP)
Sudanese mourners attend the funeral procession of Sudan's former prime minister and top opposition figure Sadiq Al-Mahdi, in Khartoum, on November 27, 2020. (AFP)
KHARTOUM: Thousands of Sudanese packed into the city of Omdurman on Friday for the funeral of Sadiq Al-Mahdi, Sudan’s last democratically elected prime minister, who died from the coronavirus at the age of 84.
Mourners in traditional white garments, mostly wearing masks, wept and waved national flags ahead of prayers for the two-time prime minister, who was a central figure in Sudan’s political and spiritual life for more than half a century.
“Today the icon of tolerance in Sudan has passed away, a symbol of civilian jihad in Sudan, a warrior knight,” one mourner, Abd Al-Rahman Al-Zein, told Sudanese TV through tears.
Stewards moved through the crowds gathered before the domed shrine where he was to be buried offering hand sanitiser to mourners as a precaution against COVID-19, but there was little sign of social distancing. Mahdi’s Umma Party had urged mourners on Thursday to follow all health procedures.
Oxford-educated Mahdi, great-grandson of the messianic figure who fought the British in the 19th century, contracted COVID-19 last month and had been receiving treatment in the United Arab Emirates.
“The scenes broadcast on television of the funeral despite the health conditions... indicate the extent of the popularity and political weight that the late Imam enjoyed,” said Rasha Awad, editor of Al Taghyeer online newspaper.
“Mahdi was known for his moderation and realistic reading of the Sudanese political arena... His absence will inevitably weaken the democratic transition process,” she added.
National mourning
Some mourners said they had come from various regions of the vast north African country to bid farewell to Mahdi. The government has declared three days of national mourning.
Mahdi’s body arrived at Khartoum airport on Friday morning, where the head of the ruling sovereign council, the prime minister and other top officials attended an official reception.
The coffin then moved to Omdurman, the capital’s twin city across the river Nile, for the funeral, state TV reported.
His body was buried alongside his great-grandfather, the Mahdi, or messiah, who had led an insurgency against British colonial rule in the late 1800s.
Sudan is run by a transitional government formed under a fragile three-year power sharing agreement between the military and civilian groups since the ousting of Omar Hassan Al-Bashir in 2019.
Mahdi had been trying to bridge the gap between the military and civilian leaders, Awad said.
He was last voted into office in 1986, then overthrown three years later in a military coup led by Bashir, then an obscure army brigadier.
Mahdi was imprisoned and forced into exile often during his long career but staged just as many come-backs and remained influential. His Umma Party was one of the largest opposition groups during Bashir’s 30-year rule.
He returned from exile a final time as protests over worsening economic conditions gathered steam in December 2018. Those demonstrations eventually led to Bashir’s overthrow in April 2019.

ANKARA: Turkey and Qatar on Thursday signed investment deals worth millions of dollars, as part of the developing relationship between the two countries.
The external funding will help to alleviate Turkey’s currency crisis, which has seen the lira lose about 40 percent of its value this year due to depleted foreign reserves.
But the bilateral ties have sparked a public outcry, with people criticizing the sale of strategic assets to the Gulf nation. 
Turkey transferred 10 percent of shares in the Istanbul stock exchange to the Qatar Investment Authority, and the Turkish Wealth Fund’s stake in the stock exchange dropped to 80.6 percent as a result.
Qatar, having already poured $15 billion into currency swap deals, has also bought the transfer of 42 percent of shares in one of Turkey’s biggest shopping malls, Istinye Park on Qatar Street in Istanbul, for $1 billion. It has also pledged to invest in the Istanbul Golden Horn marina project.
Kemal Kilicdaroglu, the leader of the main opposition Republican People’s Party, criticized the government for signing the deals with Qatar, saying that even the sale of the presidential palace to the Gulf country would come as no surprise.
“Where does your love for Qatar come from? Everything is being sold,” he said during a TV program on Friday.
Critics see the Qatari investment money as an alarming trend for the Turkish economy, dubbing the agreements as the “best Black Friday deal.”
According to Hakan Kara, an economics professor at Bilkent University in Ankara and former chief economist at the Central Bank of Turkey, concentrated funding from a single source mostly driven by personal relationships was at odds with the Turkish government’s previous emphasis on “the need to reduce the dependence on foreign capital.”
“History shows that such reliance on personal ties may bring compromises in many other areas,” he told Arab News.
The agreements will bring $300 million of capital flows to Turkey. Total investments from Qatar to Turkey have reached $22 billion.
Dr. Robert C. Mogielnicki, a resident scholar at the Arab Gulf States Institute in Washington D.C., said while Qatari economic support for Turkey had been forthcoming in recent years, there were also political dimensions to these initiatives.
“A substantial increase in Qatari equity capital in Turkey has offset declining Saudi and Emirati investments over the years,” he told Arab News. “Qatari investments into Turkey spiked from 2015-2016, suggesting that the strengthening of this economic partnership preceded the 2017 Gulf rift and likely had its roots in the earlier 2014 regional dispute.”
Although securing new investment deals with Qatar is important for coping with the difficult economic times that Turkey is experiencing, experts have noted the need for economic diversification.
“Turkey still needs to expand and deepen its economic ties with other countries. Qatari-Turkish ties are but one of many linkages needed to support Turkey’s massive economy. A big risk for Turkey is that the politicization of its trade and investment deals today limits future opportunities,” Mogielnicki added.
According to Timothy Ash, a London-based senior emerging markets strategist at Bluebay Asset Management, the recent deals are part of the long-running strong ties between President Recep Tayyip Erdogan’s administration and Qatar.
“Although Qatar has proved to be an active and dynamic investor in Turkey, I think that the $15 billion in financing is not a game changer,” he told Arab News. “They are useful but still pale into insignificance compared to Turkey’s annual $200 billion external financing needs. Doha pledged $15 billion in support to Turkey in 2018. That was supposed to comprise $5 billion in swaps, $5 billion in loans and $5 billion in investments. In the end, the loans were converted to a total of $10 billion in swaps and I think what we are seeing this week is the investment angle rolled out. I don’t think this is new money.”

