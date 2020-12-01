You are here

  • Home
  • What We Are Reading Today: Emotion and Virtue by Gopal Sreenivasan

What We Are Reading Today: Emotion and Virtue by Gopal Sreenivasan

Short Url

https://arab.news/2v3hk

Updated 01 December 2020
Arab News

What We Are Reading Today: Emotion and Virtue by Gopal Sreenivasan

Updated 01 December 2020
Arab News

What must a person be like to possess a virtue in full measure? What sort of psychological constitution does one need to be an exemplar of compassion, say, or of courage? Focusing on these two examples, Emotion and Virtue ingeniously argues that certain emotion traits play an indispensable role in virtue. With exemplars of compassion, for instance, this role is played by a modified sympathy trait, which is central to enabling these exemplars to be reliably correct judges of the compassionate thing to do in various practical situations. Indeed, according to Gopal Sreenivasan, the virtue of compassion is, in a sense, a modified sympathy trait, just as courage is a modified fear trait.

While he upholds the traditional definition of virtue as a species of character trait, Sreenivasan discards other traditional precepts. For example, he rejects the unity of the virtues and raises new questions about when virtue should be taught. Unlike orthodox virtue ethics, moreover, his account does not aspire to rival consequentialism and deontology. Instead Sreenivasan repudiates the ambitions of virtue imperialism.

Emotion and Virtue makes significant contributions to moral psychology and the theory of virtue alike.

Topics: What We Are Reading Today

Related

books
What We Are Reading Today: Saving Freedom by Joe Scarborough
books
What We Are Reading Today: Hidden Valley Road by Robert Kolker

What We Are Reading Today: Saving Freedom by Joe Scarborough

Updated 30 November 2020
Arab News

What We Are Reading Today: Saving Freedom by Joe Scarborough

Updated 30 November 2020
Arab News

In Saving Freedom, Joe Scarborough focuses on former US President Harry Truman’s foreign policy achievements. 

Scarborough brings a deft touch to his storytelling and analysis of Harry Truman’s foreign policy successes. 

“He translates this well to the challenges that remain now for a new American administration,” said a review in goodreads.com.

“The story of the passage of the Truman doctrine is an inspiring tale of American leadership, bipartisan unity, and courage in the face of an antidemocratic threat,” i added. 

Saving Freedom highlights a pivotal moment of the 20th Century, a turning point where patriotic Americans worked together to defeat tyranny.

Truman had been vice president for less than three months when then-President Franklin Roosevelt died. Suddenly inaugurated the leader of the free world, the plainspoken Truman candidly told reporters he, “felt like the moon, the stars, and all the planets had fallen on me.”

Scarborough is an American cable news and talk radio host, lawyer, author, and former politician. 

Topics: What We Are Reading Today

Related

books
What We Are Reading Today: Hidden Valley Road by Robert Kolker
books
What We Are Reading Today: The National Road

Latest updates

Air strike kills IRGC commander at Iraq-Syria border
Experimental cocoa bean harvest: A sweet opportunity for Saudi Arabia
Experts analyze survey that took the pulse of French people of Arab origin
Saudi university to establish scientific lab to detect genetic diseases
Status of citizens of Arab origin tests French values of equality and fraternity

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2020 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.