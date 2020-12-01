You are here

BioNTech/Pfizer file for EU approval of Covid-19 vaccine

This illustration picture taken on November 23, 2020 shows a bottle reading “Vaccine Covid-19” and a syringe next to the Pfizer and Biontech logo. (File/AFP)
AFP

  • If approved, the jab could potentially be rolled out “in Europe before the end of 2020”
FRANKFURT, Germany: Germany’s BioNTech and its US partner Pfizer on Tuesday said they had applied for EU regulatory approval for their Covid-19 vaccine, raising hopes that the first jabs could be administered in December.
The two companies said in a statement that they had submitted an application to the European Medicines Agency on Monday “for Conditional Marketing Authorization (CMA)” for their vaccine, after tests showed it was 95 percent effective against the novel coronavirus.
If approved, the jab could potentially be rolled out “in Europe before the end of 2020,” the statement said.

Academic freed in Iran ‘blown away’ by support

Academic freed in Iran ‘blown away’ by support

SYDNEY: An Australian-British academic released after two years imprisoned in Iran on spying charges said she thanked supporters from the “bottom of my heart” Tuesday, saying they helped her through a “never-ending, unrelenting nightmare.”
In her first statement since arriving back in Australia, Middle East scholar Kylie Moore-Gilbert said she was “totally blown away” by efforts from friends and family to secure her release.
“I honestly have no words to express the depth of my gratitude and how touched I am,” the 33-year-old said.
“It gave me so much hope and strength to endure what had seemed like a never-ending, unrelenting nightmare. My freedom truly is your victory. From the bottom of my heart, thank you!“
Moore-Gilbert was released last week in a swap for three Iranians linked to a botched plot to kill Israeli officials in Bangkok.
She was arrested by Iran’s hard-line Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps in 2018, after attending an academic conference in the holy city of Qom in central Iran.
She was later charged with espionage and sentenced to 10 years in jail, allegations she has denied.
