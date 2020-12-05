You are here

  • Home
  • US suspends exchange programs with China, calling them ‘propaganda’

US suspends exchange programs with China, calling them ‘propaganda’

US suspends exchange programs with China, calling them ‘propaganda’
The programs were described as “soft power propaganda tools.” (File/REUTERS)
Short Url

https://arab.news/jkd8y

Updated 05 December 2020
Reuters

US suspends exchange programs with China, calling them ‘propaganda’

US suspends exchange programs with China, calling them ‘propaganda’
  • Five programs were suspended
Updated 05 December 2020
Reuters

The US State Department said late Wednesday it has terminated five cultural exchange programs with China, calling them “soft power propaganda tools.”
“While other programs funded under the auspices of the Mutual Educational and Cultural Exchange Act are mutually beneficial, the five programs in question are fully funded and operated by the (Chinese) government as soft power propaganda tools,” Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said in a statement.

Topics: US China

Related

China completes lunar sample collection ahead of schedule
Science & Technology
China completes lunar sample collection ahead of schedule

British PM Johnson to speak to EU chief as Brexit talks stall

Updated 05 December 2020
Reuters

British PM Johnson to speak to EU chief as Brexit talks stall

British PM Johnson to speak to EU chief as Brexit talks stall
  • British and EU negotiators paused trade talks on Friday to call in their leaders to try to narrow gaps and get an agreement
  • Sources from both sides said the deadlock was centered on French demands over fishing rights in British waters
Updated 05 December 2020
Reuters

LONDON: British Prime Minister Boris Johnson will speak to European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen on Saturday to try to break an impasse in trade talks with time running out before Britain completes its departure from the bloc.
British and EU negotiators paused trade talks on Friday to call in their leaders to try to narrow gaps and get an agreement after a week of negotiations failed to bridge “significant divergences” between the two sides.
Britain left the EU on Jan. 31 but rules governing trade, travel and business have remained unchanged during a transition period which ends on Dec. 31, when a new relationship will be established — with or without a deal.
“We keep calm, as always, and if there is still a way, we will see,” EU chief negotiator Michel Barnier told broadcasters in London as he entered the train station to head back to Brussels after the talks were paused.
It was the latest twist in months of negotiations which have barely moved on the three thorniest issues — fisheries, ensuring fair competition guarantees and ways to solve future disputes.
Sources from both sides said the deadlock was centered on French demands over fishing rights in British waters.
But neither side has walked away from the talks, suggesting they still hold out some hope of securing a deal governing almost $1 trillion of annual trade to avoid a disorderly end to more than 40 years of British membership of the European club.
If the two sides fail to reach a deal, the five-year Brexit divorce will end messily just as Britain and Europe grapple with the vast economic cost of the COVID-19 outbreak.
In the absence of a trade deal, the United Kingdom would trade with the EU on World Trade Organization terms, which would lead to new tariffs and potentially significant price rises for some goods.
A no-deal exit is the nightmare scenario for businesses and investors, who say it would snarl borders, spook financial markets and sow chaos through supply chains that stretch across Europe and beyond.

Topics: Boris Johnson Brexit European Union United Kingdom

Related

Boris Johnson: UK government looking at conduct of Arcadia directors
Business & Economy
Boris Johnson: UK government looking at conduct of Arcadia directors
Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman discusses relations with Boris Johnson
Saudi Arabia
Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman discusses relations with Boris Johnson

Latest updates

Stars on hand as British Fashion Council shifts gears to recognize changemakers
Stars on hand as British Fashion Council shifts gears to recognize changemakers
Cargo ship attacked off Yemen under unclear circumstances
‘Black Panther’ actor Chadwick Boseman to receive posthumous MTV award
‘Black Panther’ actor Chadwick Boseman to receive posthumous MTV award
US considering blacklist for Yemen’s Houthis — Oman foreign minister
US considering blacklist for Yemen’s Houthis — Oman foreign minister
British PM Johnson to speak to EU chief as Brexit talks stall
British PM Johnson to speak to EU chief as Brexit talks stall

45thanniversary

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2020 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.