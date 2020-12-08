You are here

Saudi foreign minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan holds talks in Sudan

Foreign Minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan holds talks with Lt. Gen. Abdul-Fattah Al-Burhan, president of Sudan’s Transitional Sovereignty Council. (SPA)
Foreign Minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan holds talks with Lt. Gen. Abdul-Fattah Al-Burhan, president of Sudan’s Transitional Sovereignty Council. (SPA)
Saudi foreign minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan arrived in Khartoum. (Supplied)
Saudi foreign minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan arrived in Khartoum. (Supplied)
RIYADH: Saudi Foreign Minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan arrived in the Sudanese capital Khartoum on Tuesday. Sudan’s acting Foreign Minister Omar Qamar Al-Din received his Saudi counterpart and the accompanying delegation.
The two foreign ministers held a meeting during which they reviewed bilateral ties between the two brotherly countries, recent developments in Sudan and the peace agreement recently signed in Juba.
The Saudi foreign minister also held talks with Lt. Gen. Abdul-Fattah Al-Burhan, president of the Transitional Sovereignty Council. They discussed ways to strengthen bilateral ties in different fields. They also reviewed latest regional and global issues of common interest.
The Saudi foreign minister also held a meeting with  Sudanese Prime Minister Dr. Abdullah Hamdok.

Saudi Cabinet stresses importance of implementing Riyadh Agreement for Yemen peace

RIYADH: The Saudi Cabinet on Tuesday stressed the importance of implementing the Riyadh Agreement to promote peace in Yemen.

The remarks came during the weekly cabinet meeting chaired by King Salman.
Majid bin Abdullah Al-Qasabi, minister of commerce, and acting minister of information, said the council of ministers reviewed a number of issues on the latest developments regionally and internationally.
The Cabinet reaffirmed the Kingdom’s keenness to achieve security and development for the Yemeni people. 
It also called for moving forward to implement the Riyadh Agreement to promote peace and stability, and reaching a comprehensive political solution.

