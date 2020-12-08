Saudi foreign minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan holds talks in Sudan

Saudi Cabinet stresses importance of implementing Riyadh Agreement for Yemen peace

RIYADH: The Saudi Cabinet on Tuesday stressed the importance of implementing the Riyadh Agreement to promote peace in Yemen.

The remarks came during the weekly cabinet meeting chaired by King Salman.

Majid bin Abdullah Al-Qasabi, minister of commerce, and acting minister of information, said the council of ministers reviewed a number of issues on the latest developments regionally and internationally.

The Cabinet reaffirmed the Kingdom’s keenness to achieve security and development for the Yemeni people.

It also called for moving forward to implement the Riyadh Agreement to promote peace and stability, and reaching a comprehensive political solution.