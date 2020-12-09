You are here

  • Home
  • Egyptian remittances up 11.6% in first 9 months of 2020

Egyptian remittances up 11.6% in first 9 months of 2020

Egyptian remittances up 11.6% in first 9 months of 2020
A man counts US dollars at a money exchange office in central Cairo, Egypt. (Reuters/File)
Short Url

https://arab.news/puybg

Updated 09 December 2020
Mohammed Abu Zaid

Egyptian remittances up 11.6% in first 9 months of 2020

Egyptian remittances up 11.6% in first 9 months of 2020
  • Egypt’s workers abroad sent home $22.1 billion between January and September this year
Updated 09 December 2020
Mohammed Abu Zaid

CAIRO: Egyptians abroad sent $22.1 billion back home in remittances between January and September this year, a year-on-year increase of 11.6 percent, according to data from the Central Bank of Egypt.

Remittances sent home by Egyptians living abroad have risen since the Arab world’s most populous country liberalized its currency exchange rate in November 2016 as part of economic reforms linked to a $12-billion loan from the International Monetary Fund.

The amount sent home by Egypt’s citizens living abroad contributes significantly to the country’s cash reserves, especially at a time when it most needs it.

According to the central bank, between March and May, Egypt’s cash reserves began to decline as investors withdrew liquidity from emerging markets and the tourism sector suffered greatly due to the coronavirus disease (COVID-19).

Over the course of the three months, Egypt’s foreign-exchange reserves declined by about $9.4 billion, but on Sunday the central bank announced that reserves had begun to stabilize in June and now stood at $39.22 billion.

Topics: remittances Egypt Central Bank of Egypt

Related

Egyptian workers’ remittances up to $8 billion in July-September quarter
Business & Economy
Egyptian workers’ remittances up to $8 billion in July-September quarter
Special Central Bank of Egypt: Inflation continues to decline
Business & Economy
Central Bank of Egypt: Inflation continues to decline

IBM opens its first ever security operations center in Saudi Arabia

Updated 10 December 2020
Arab News

IBM opens its first ever security operations center in Saudi Arabia

IBM opens its first ever security operations center in Saudi Arabia
  • The new facility will focus on supporting clients responding to cybersecurity incidents
Updated 10 December 2020
Arab News

RIYADH: US multinational IBM Security on Wednesday announced the official opening of its first security operations center in Saudi Arabia

The Riyadh center will offer IBM’s private and government sector clients in the Kingdom the option of managing their security operations around the clock via the company’s staff and local infrastructure.

The new facility will focus on supporting clients responding to cybersecurity incidents as well as helping manage emerging threats through real-time analysis and early warning notification of security events.

IBM Security analysts and experts will assist clients with expedited incident investigations and remediation plans.

According to a recent IBM study, data breaches on companies in Saudi Arabia cost firms $6.53 million on average per breach — higher than the global average of $3.86 million per breach.

IBM Managed Security Services manages more than 150 billion security events daily on average.

“The launch of IBM’s security operations center in Saudi Arabia is a critical investment not only in helping our clients respond to ever-increasing cybersecurity incidents but also in providing them with local data residency to support their preferences and industry requirements,” Hossam Seif El-Din, IBM Middle East and Pakistan general manager, said in a statement.

“We are seeing a lot of new threat actors looking to take advantage of the confusion and uncertainty surrounding COVID-19. Therefore, we are also looking to use the new center to drive education and awareness to help clients defend themselves from potential threats,” he added.

The rapid shift to remote workforces amid the pandemic health crisis and a corresponding increase in attacks by cyber criminals have combined to create unparalleled cybersecurity challenges for organizations across the globe.

According to IBM Security X-Force, there was 40 percent increase in security incidents in the first three months of 2020 globally compared with the same period in 2019.

The opening of the new IBM Riyadh facility comes after a survey commissioned earlier this year by cybersecurity firm Tenable found that 95 percent of businesses in the Kingdom last year experienced a cyberattack.

In addition, 85 percent of Saudi respondents to the study said that they had witnessed a dramatic increase in the number of attacks in the past two years.

Companies said they had suffered loss of customer or employee data, ransomware payment demands and financial loss or theft.

Topics: IBM Cybersecurity Saudi Arabia

Related

Experts warn businesses in Saudi Arabia to ramp up their cybersecurity
Business & Economy
Experts warn businesses in Saudi Arabia to ramp up their cybersecurity
IBM buys software company Red Hat for $34bn in bid for cloud dominance
Business & Economy
IBM buys software company Red Hat for $34bn in bid for cloud dominance

Latest updates

EU and UK give each other until Sunday to save Brexit talks
What We Are Reading Today: Understanding Quantum Mechanics by Roland Omnes
Police arrest 2 members of ‘Iran-backed’ Zainabiyoun
Police arrest 2 members of ‘Iran-backed’ Zainabiyoun
IBM opens its first ever security operations center in Saudi Arabia
US cybersecurity firm FireEye discloses breach

45thanniversary

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2020 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.