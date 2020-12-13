Iran summons German, French envoys after Ruhollah Zam execution outrage

Arab coalition says Riyadh agreement continuing in Yemen

RIYADH: Arab coalition fighting to restore the internationally recognized government in Yemen said the military aspect of the Riyadh Agreement will continue for a fourth day, according to the time plan.

The coalition said the process of separating the forces in Abyan and their exit from Aden is proceeding with discipline and commitment

The coalition also said it “appreciates the commitment of the legitimate Yemeni government and the Southern Transitional Council (STC) in implementing the military aspect.”

The internationally recognized government of Yemen and the pro-independence, separatist STC began withdrawing their forces on Friday from a flashpoint in the southern province of Abyan, military officers from both sides said.

The latest redeployment of forces from contested areas in southern Yemen is part of the power-sharing Riyadh Agreement, which was designed to end hostilities between the two sides.

Also on Friday, Saudi Arabia’s ambassador to Yemen, Mohammed Al-Jaber, said that the Riyadh Agreement would “fulfill peace, security and stability,” and the Yemeni people would “reap the fruits” of the agreement.

Meanwhile, the head of the UN’s Mission to support the Hudaydah Agreement and chair of the Redeployment Coordination Committee Lt. Gen. (Ret) Abhijit Guha called on the Yemeni government and the Houthi militia to renew their commitment to the Stockholm Agreement and to help bring an end to the suffering.

Speaking on the second anniversary of the Stockholm Agreement, a voluntary accord signed by both parties that includes an agreement over the strategic port city of Hodeidah and a statement of understanding on Taiz — both controlled by the Iran-backed Houthis --, Guha said “there has been important progress but challenges persist, including periodic violence that undermines the spirit of the Hodeidah agreement.”