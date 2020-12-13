Iran summons German, French envoys after Ruhollah Zam execution outrage

You are here

Iran on Dec 13, 2020, summoned German Ambassador to Tehran Hans-Udo Muzel (R). It’s not the first time, he was also summoned in September. (File/Iranian Foreign Ministry / AFP)
  • Ruhollah Zam was hanged on Saturday after Iran's supreme court upheld his death sentence passed in June over his role in protests during the winter of 2017-18
  • The EU in a statement on Saturday condemned the execution in the "strongest terms" and emphasised its "irrevocable opposition to the use of capital punishment"
TEHRAN: Iran on Sunday summoned the envoys of Germany, current holder of the European Union’s rotating presidency, and of France over criticism of the execution of an Iranian journalist, Iranian media reported.
The Foreign Ministry voiced Iran’s protest to the two ambassadors over French and EU criticism of the execution on Saturday of dissident journalist Ruhollah Zam, who had been based in Paris before he was captured in Iraq and taken to Iran.
Zam was convicted of fomenting violence during anti-government protests in 2017. His Amadnews feed had more than 1 million followers.
The EU said in a statement after his execution: “The European Union condemns this act in the strongest terms and recalls once again its irrevocable opposition to the use of capital punishment under any circumstances.”
The French Foreign Ministry called the execution a “barbaric and unacceptable act,” saying in a statement: “France condemns in the strongest possible terms this serious breach of free expression and press freedom in Iran.”
Amnesty International and press advocacy group Reporters Without Borders (RSF) also condemned the execution.
Iranian officials have accused the United States, as well as Tehran’s regional rival Saudi Arabia and government opponents living in exile, of stoking the unrest that began in late 2017 as regional protests over economic hardship spread nationwide.
Officials said 21 people were killed during the unrest and thousands were arrested. The unrest was among the worst Iran has seen in decades, and was followed by even deadlier protests last year against fuel price rises.

Topics: Iran Middle East

Arab coalition says Riyadh agreement continuing in Yemen

Updated 54 min 12 sec ago
Arab News

Arab coalition says Riyadh agreement continuing in Yemen

Arab coalition says Riyadh agreement continuing in Yemen
  • Military aspect of Riyadh Agreement will continue for a fourth day
  • UN calls on Yemeni parties to commit to Hodeidah agreement
Updated 54 min 12 sec ago
Arab News

RIYADH: Arab coalition fighting to restore the internationally recognized government in Yemen said the military aspect of the Riyadh Agreement will continue for a fourth day, according to the time plan.
The coalition said the process of separating the forces in Abyan and their exit from Aden is proceeding with discipline and commitment
The coalition also said it “appreciates the commitment of the legitimate Yemeni government and the Southern Transitional Council (STC) in implementing the military aspect.”
The internationally recognized government of Yemen and the pro-independence, separatist STC began withdrawing their forces on Friday from a flashpoint in the southern province of Abyan, military officers from both sides said.
The latest redeployment of forces from contested areas in southern Yemen is part of the power-sharing Riyadh Agreement, which was designed to end hostilities between the two sides.
Also on Friday, Saudi Arabia’s ambassador to Yemen, Mohammed Al-Jaber, said that the Riyadh Agreement would “fulfill peace, security and stability,” and the Yemeni people would “reap the fruits” of the agreement.
Meanwhile, the head of the UN’s Mission to support the Hudaydah Agreement and chair of the Redeployment Coordination Committee Lt. Gen. (Ret) Abhijit Guha called on the Yemeni government and the Houthi militia to renew their commitment to the Stockholm Agreement and to help bring an end to the suffering.
Speaking on the second anniversary of the Stockholm Agreement, a voluntary accord signed by both parties that includes an agreement over the strategic port city of Hodeidah and a statement of understanding on Taiz — both controlled by the Iran-backed Houthis --, Guha said “there has been important progress but challenges persist, including periodic violence that undermines the spirit of the Hodeidah agreement.”

Topics: Arab Coalition Yemen Hodeidah riyadh agreement Stockholm agreement

