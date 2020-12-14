You are here

  • Home
  • Christmas opens new market for small Gaza sewing business

Christmas opens new market for small Gaza sewing business

Christmas opens new market for small Gaza sewing business
1 / 3
Palestinian Suhad Saidam works with others on Christmas-themed masks in Gaza City on December 9, 2020. Saidam,a 43-years old woman residing west of Gaza city, sews colourful face masks depicting Christmas related symbols. She makes these masks with the help of some 40 other women (mainly cancer patients or survivors). (AFP)
Christmas opens new market for small Gaza sewing business
2 / 3
A Palestinian woman works on Christmas-themed masks in Gaza City on December 9, 2020. Palestinian Suhad Saidam ,a 43-years old woman residing west of Gaza city, sews colourful face masks depicting Christmas related symbols. She makes these masks with the help of some 40 other women (mainly cancer patients or survivors). (AFP)
Christmas opens new market for small Gaza sewing business
3 / 3
Suhad Saidam, adjusts one of her face masks on a youth at her sewing workshop in Gaza City, Monday, Dec. 14, 2020. In the blockaded Gaza Strip, the Christmas season is giving a boost to Saidam's business that produces pandemic face masks decorated with holiday symbols. They also have provided a small boost several dozen families in a Palestinian enclave run by the Islamic militant Hamas group. (AP)
Short Url

https://arab.news/27au7

Updated 14 December 2020
AP

Christmas opens new market for small Gaza sewing business

Christmas opens new market for small Gaza sewing business
  • The masks, decorated with images of Santa Claus, reindeer and Christmas trees, have found markets as far away as Europe
  • It’s a rare success story in impoverished Gaza, where unemployment has reached around 50%
Updated 14 December 2020
AP

GAZA CITY: In the blockaded Gaza Strip, the Christmas season is giving a boost to a small women’s business that produces pandemic face masks decorated with holiday symbols.
The masks, decorated with images of Santa Claus, reindeer and Christmas trees, have found markets as far away as Europe. They also have provided a small lift to a Palestinian enclave run by the Islamic militant Hamas group and where the vast majority of residents are Muslim.
“We exported the first 200 masks two weeks ago to France, last week about 300 to Germany and from 300 to 400 masks will be sent to Britain in the coming days,” said Suhad Saidam, owner of the workshop.
It’s a rare success story in impoverished Gaza, where unemployment has reached around 50%, and exports are severely restricted by Israel.
Saidam, who has been sewing for 16 years, says she sends the masks to Palestinian companies in the West Bank that export the goods. To be allowed out from Gaza through Israel and to the West Bank, the embroideries must be made of cloths and fabrics only. Decorated electronics, like watches, are forbidden, she said.
Israel, with Egypt’s help, imposed the blockade on Gaza in 2007 to isolate Hamas. Both countries cite security concerns and fear of arms smuggling to Hamas in justifying the restrictions.
The Christian population in Gaza, home to some 2 million people, has dwindled to about 1,000 as members of the tiny community have steadily emigrated. However, Christmas decorations can be widely seen on store fronts and at restaurants across the Gaza Strip.
Saidam, 43, opened the workshop in 2017 with support from Care International humanitarian agency under a program for breast cancer survivors like herself.
Saidam outsources the work to about 40 women, most of them suffering from cancer, to do the work at home “for a good income.” The Christmas-themed masks are sold for 15 to 20 shekels ($4 to $6). In Gaza, a typical daily wage is about 30 shekels ($9).
Wafa Tarifi, a resident of the West Bank city of Ramallah, learned of the masks from a Facebook page and was pleased when she saw them at a bazaar in Ramallah. “I bought some of them for my children’s Christian teachers and they liked it so much,” she said.
As COVID-19 vaccines are rolled out throughout the world, there might not be great demand for masks next year, but Saidam says she will continue to introduce traditional stitching for other occasions and events.
“We thought beyond the concept that hand-stitching is exclusive to the traditional Palestinian gowns,” she said.

Topics: Gaza Palestinians sewing

Related

Egyptian security delegation in Gaza to hold talks with Hamas
Middle-East
Egyptian security delegation in Gaza to hold talks with Hamas
Gaza imposes tighter virus restrictions, extends curfew
Middle-East
Gaza imposes tighter virus restrictions, extends curfew

Lebanon jails activist Kinda Al-Khatib for ‘collaborating’ with Israel

Updated 21 min 53 sec ago
AFP

Lebanon jails activist Kinda Al-Khatib for ‘collaborating’ with Israel

Lebanon jails activist Kinda Al-Khatib for ‘collaborating’ with Israel
  • Kinda Al-Khatib was arrested in June and charged with 'collaborating with the enemy'
  • Prior to her arrest, Khatib on Twitter had criticized Hezbollah
Updated 21 min 53 sec ago
AFP

BEIRUT: Lebanon’s military prosecution on Monday sentenced an activist to three years in prison for “collaborating” with Israel and traveling to the Jewish state, a judicial source said.
Kinda Al-Khatib, who is in her twenties, was arrested in June and charged with “collaborating with the enemy,” “entering the occupied Palestinian territories” and “collaborating with spies of the Israeli enemy.”
Lebanon is technically still at war with Israel and forbids its citizens from traveling there.
A United Nations peacekeeping force patrols the border area between the neighboring countries.
“The military court... issued a ruling imposing a three year prison sentence with hard labor on Kinda Al-Khatib,” said the judicial source, speaking on the condition of anonymity because he is not authorized to comment on the issue.
Prior to her arrest, Khatib on Twitter had criticized Hezbollah, a Lebanese Shiite movement that fought a devastating 2006 war with Israel.
Her family and activists have denounced her arrest as “political” because of her tweets against those in power.
Lebanese media and activists have drawn a parallel between Khatib’s case and that of actor Ziad Itani, who was also accused of “collaborating” with Israel in 2017.
Itani was declared innocent and released several months later, and a high-ranking security officer was then charged with “fabricating” the case.
Hezbollah is the only party not to have disarmed after Lebanon’s 1975-1990 civil war, since when it has also become a major player in Lebanese politics.
The Shiite group is designated a “terrorist” entity by many Western governments, but its supporters credit it with ending two decades of Israeli occupation of southern Lebanon in 2000.
It fought a 33-day war against Israeli forces in 2006 that killed more than 1,200 Lebanese, mostly civilians, and over 160 Israelis, the majority soldiers.

Topics: Kinda Al-Khatib Lebanon Israel

Related

Detained Lebanese woman accused of dealing with Israel
Middle-East
Detained Lebanese woman accused of dealing with Israel
How Hezbollah bullied a Lebanese journalist after Israeli media carried her tweet
Media
How Hezbollah bullied a Lebanese journalist after Israeli media carried her tweet

Latest updates

Barcelona-PSG rematch highlights Champions League draw
Year 2020 sees the revival and growth of Arabic calligraphy
Year 2020 sees the revival and growth of Arabic calligraphy
Works by first recipients of Saudi Misk Art Grant go on show
Works by first recipients of Saudi Misk Art Grant go on show
Belgium to return slain DR Congo leader’s tooth by June
Belgium to return slain DR Congo leader’s tooth by June
Lebanon jails activist Kinda Al-Khatib for ‘collaborating’ with Israel
Lebanon jails activist Kinda Al-Khatib for ‘collaborating’ with Israel

45thanniversary

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2020 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.