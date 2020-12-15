Saudi Arabia allocates more than SR6 billion for urban landscape

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia has allocated more than SR6 billion for urban landscape improvement projects, said Ahmed Badhris, CEO of the Center for the Quality of Life Program.

He said the Quality of Life Program and Vision 2030 attach huge importance to the improvement of the Kingdom’s urban landscape.

Khaled Al-Bakr, acting executive director for marketing and communication at the Quality of Life Program, said that the program seeks to upgrade various aspects of the Saudi cities so that they rank among the world’s top cities to live in.

The program supervises 119 initiatives in the entertainment and recreational sectors, including in culture, sport, recreation and tourism.

There are 13 programs aiming to change and develop the lifestyles of citizens and residents.

The programs rely on the financing method and intersect with other authorities.

