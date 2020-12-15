You are here

  • Home
  • Saudi Arabia allocates more than SR6 billion for urban landscape

Saudi Arabia allocates more than SR6 billion for urban landscape

Saudi Arabia allocates more than SR6 billion for urban landscape
There are 13 programs aiming to change and develop the lifestyles of citizens and residents. (SPA)
Short Url

https://arab.news/j5a3h

Updated 14 sec ago
SPA

Saudi Arabia allocates more than SR6 billion for urban landscape

Saudi Arabia allocates more than SR6 billion for urban landscape
  • The program seeks to upgrade various aspects of the Saudi cities so that they rank among the world’s top cities to live in
Updated 14 sec ago
SPA

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia has allocated more than SR6 billion for urban landscape improvement projects, said Ahmed Badhris, CEO of the Center for the Quality of Life Program.
He said the Quality of Life Program and Vision 2030 attach huge importance to the improvement of the Kingdom’s urban landscape.
Khaled Al-Bakr, acting executive director for marketing and communication at the Quality of Life Program, said that the program seeks to upgrade various aspects of the Saudi cities so that they rank among the world’s top cities to live in.
The program supervises 119 initiatives in the entertainment and recreational sectors, including in culture, sport, recreation and tourism.
There are 13 programs aiming to change and develop the lifestyles of citizens and residents.
The programs rely on the financing method and intersect with other authorities.
 

Topics: Quality of Life Program Vision2030 Vision 2030

Related

Saudi Green Building Forum shows support at 64th session of Commission on Status of Women
Saudi Arabia
Saudi Green Building Forum shows support at 64th session of Commission on Status of Women
Faisal Al-Fadl, Saudi Green Building Forum founder
Saudi Arabia
Faisal Al-Fadl, Saudi Green Building Forum founder

Saudi Arabia's foreign minister holds meeting with South African minister

Updated 15 December 2020
Arab News

Saudi Arabia's foreign minister holds meeting with South African minister

Saudi Arabia's foreign minister holds meeting with South African minister
Updated 15 December 2020
Arab News

RIYADH: Saudi Foreign Minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan, who is on an official visit to South Africa, held a meeting with International Relations and Cooperation Minister Naledi Pandor in Pretoria on Monday.
The two ministers reviewed bilateral relations and discussed ways to enhance them in all fields to serve the aspirations of both countries.
South Africa is embarking on an ambitious economic reform agenda that shares striking similarities with Saudi Arabia’s own efforts to slash red tape and stimulate investment.
Like Saudi Arabia, South Africa is transitioning from a commodity-based economic foundation to a more sustainable and diversified and modernized model.
Trade relations between South Africa and Saudi Arabia received a boost in 2018 with an official visit by President Cyril Ramaphosa to the Kingdom.
The timing was significant for both countries as they stepped up efforts for radical economic transformation with a heavy emphasis on boosting private sector participation.
 

Related

Saudi FM receives Sudan president’s security adviser
Saudi Arabia
Saudi FM receives Sudan president’s security adviser

Latest updates

Saudi Arabia allocates more than SR6 billion for urban landscape
Saudi Arabia allocates more than SR6 billion for urban landscape
Kabul team returns from Qatar after three months of peace talks
Philippines repatriates over 300,000 OFWs since onset of COVID-19 outbreak
Global stocks boosted by vaccine rollout
Egypt receives offers from Saudi Arabia and Kuwait to invest in two airports in Cairo
Egypt receives offers from Saudi Arabia and Kuwait to invest in two airports in Cairo

45thanniversary

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2020 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.