Alleged Qatari expert 'does not rule out' French intelligence role in Samuel Paty murder

Alleged Qatari expert ‘does not rule out’ French intelligence role in Samuel Paty murder
Pedestrians pass by a poster depicting French teacher Samuel Paty placed in the city center of Conflans-Sainte-Honorine, 30kms northwest of Paris. (AFP)
Arab News

Alleged Qatari expert ‘does not rule out’ French intelligence role in Samuel Paty murder

Alleged Qatari expert ‘does not rule out’ French intelligence role in Samuel Paty murder
  • In October, Paty, 47, was killed by 18-year-old Abdullakh Anzorov after the former showed caricatures by French satirical magazine Charlie Hebdo of the Prophet Muhammad in a class on freedom of expression
  • In views expressed on Al-Mujtama Online TV channel on YouTube, Al-Ansari said: “I don't rule out the possibility that the French intel were behind the attack against the teacher.”
Arab News

LONDON: An alleged Qatari expert on French affairs said that he does not rule out the involvement of French intelligence in the murder of Samuel Paty.

In controversial views expressed on the Qatar-based Al-Mujtama Online TV channel on YouTube, Hassan Bin Ali-Alansari said: “I don't rule out the possibility that the French intel were behind the attack against the teacher.”

In October, Paty, 47, was killed by 18-year-old Abdullakh Anzorov after the former showed caricatures by French satirical magazine Charlie Hebdo of the Prophet Muhammad in a class on freedom of expression. Anzorov later tweeted an image of the teacher’s decapitated head.

“This is a blatant justification of terrorism and a leeway for its exemption from responsibility for radicalisation. This also reflect a belief in conspiracy theory,” extremism expert Hani Nasira told Arab News.

“While the mentioned Qatari expert accuse France's people and government, he utterly disclaims terrorism from the responsibility,” he added, also stating that “this is sheer stubbornness and determination to give excuses to terrorists.”

The expert questioned the French laws and educational system that fosters radicalisation, and went further to play down the terrorist attack itself, stating that “no one saw the decapitated head of the teacher.”

Ali-Alansari proclaimed that French intelligence were aware of everything that occurs in Islamic circles in France, and stated that the country “failed miserably” in their fight against terrorism.

“The problem is with the French people. France is the problem. The terrorist was born, lived and studied under the French law,” he added.

Following the attack, French President Emmanuel Macron gave a highly-criticised speech in which he stated that Islam was a religion “in crisis,” prompting him to become a figure of hate in some Muslim countries, with some boycotting French products.

Paty’s death came after a series of other extremist-inspired attacks in France this year, including a knife assault outside the former offices of Charlie Hebdo, and deadly stabbings at a church in Nice.

UK’s Johnson to visit India in first major trip as PM

Updated 14 min 36 sec ago
AFP

UK’s Johnson to visit India in first major trip as PM

UK’s Johnson to visit India in first major trip as PM
  • The Indian trip is aimed at strengthening bilateral trade ties and investment, and cooperation in various areas including defense, security, health and climate change
  • Johnson will invite India to join next year’s G7 summit, which Britain is hosting, as one of three guest countries, alongside South Korea and Australia
Updated 14 min 36 sec ago
AFP

LONDON: British Prime Minister Boris Johnson will travel to India next month in his first major bilateral visit to another country since taking power last year, his office said Tuesday.
During the trip, Johnson will invite India to join next year’s G7 summit, which Britain is hosting, as one of three guest countries, alongside South Korea and Australia.
The Indian trip is aimed at strengthening bilateral trade ties and investment, and cooperation in various areas including defense, security, health and climate change.
It will coincide with India’s annual Republic Day celebrations on January 26, will also come just weeks after the UK leaves the European Union single market on December 31, and as it seeks new trade deals post-Brexit.
“I am absolutely delighted to be visiting India next year at the start of an exciting year for Global Britain, and look forward to delivering the quantum leap in our bilateral relationship that Prime Minister (Narendra) Modi and I have pledged to achieve,” Johnson said in a statement.
“As a key player in the Indo-Pacific region, India is an increasingly indispensable partner for the United Kingdom as we work to boost jobs and growth, confront shared threats to our security and protect our planet.”
Johnson’s visit follows an invitation from Modi, who last weekend took part in a climate summit hosted by London, and its announcement comes with British Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab in India this week.
“What we recognize (are) the possibilities for a deeper trading relationship, the contours of our economy I think would allow that,” Raab told a joint New Delhi news conference with his Indian counterpart S. Jaishankar.
“We will want to nudge our trade ministers along and see what we can achieve.”
Jaishankar said there was “a very serious intent” to intensify the two countries’ trade relationship. “We see the strategic case,” he told reporters.
Britain left the EU on January 31 and is in a standstill transition period where the bloc’s rules still apply until December 31, as it tries to secure a free-trade agreement.
But it has in recent months struck deals with a number of countries, including Japan and Singapore, as part of its post-Brexit “Global Britain” strategy.
“I think sometimes we have been too myopically focused just on Europe, whereas actually one of the advantages of leaving the transition period is that we will regain control over our ability to strike free trade deals with the rest of the world,” said Raab.
“And certainly if you look at India and the Indo-Pacific region and take a long-term view, that is where the growth opportunities will be.”
Johnson will be only the second British leader since India’s independence from Britain to attend the annual Republic Day parade in New Delhi as guest of honor, after John Major in 1993.
His office highlighted the two countries’ burgeoning trade and investment relationship, which it said is worth £24 billion ($32 billion, 26 billion euros) annually and supports more than half a million jobs.
It noted their increased cooperation during the coronavirus pandemic, with India’s large pharmaceutical sector supplying more than half of the world’s vaccines.
At least a billion doses of Britain’s Oxford/AstraZeneca vaccine are being manufactured at the Serum Institute in the western Indian city of Pune.
Meanwhile the UK has received 11 million face masks and 3 million packets of paracetamol from India during the pandemic, according to Downing Street.

Topics: Britain India Boris Johnson Narendra Modi

Related

Boris Johnson defends Brexit change to avoid UK ‘carve-up’
World
Boris Johnson defends Brexit change to avoid UK ‘carve-up’
Narendra Modi: Charismatic mass leader
Saudi Arabia
Narendra Modi: Charismatic mass leader

