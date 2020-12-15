Egypt sees rising virus cases as second wave looms

CAIRO: Egypt has seen increased coronavirus cases amid its second virus wave, but patient symptoms are less severe, a member of Egypt’s virus committee has said.

Wagida Anwar said that Egypt is expected to reach the peak of the second wave at the end of January next year, adding that, while Egypt’s death rate is falling, Egyptians must still adhere to precautionary measures.

She added that the virus “should not be dealt with lightly,” as the belief that symptoms are comparable to a mild cold “is not true.”

On Monday, the Egyptian Ministry of Health and Population recorded 511 new coronavirus cases and 23 new virus-related deaths.

Khalid Mujahid, health ministry spokesman, said that Egypt has seen 122,086 total coronavirus cases over the course of the pandemic, including 105,132 recoveries and 6,943 deaths.

Islam Anan, a professor of health economics and epidemiology, said that Egypt will experience the peak of the second wave from the second half of December until the end of January next year.

He warned that Egypt will see an increase in case numbers during the coming period, adding that “all viruses are active in the winter season.”

Mohamed Al-Nadi, another member of Egypt’s virus committee, said that the country is now “on its way” towards the peak of the second wave.

He warned Egyptians to continue wearing face masks and respecting social distancing rules, adding that the virus has become “more widespread” in recent weeks.