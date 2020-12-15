You are here

  • Home
  • Egypt sees rising virus cases as second wave looms

Egypt sees rising virus cases as second wave looms

Egypt sees rising virus cases as second wave looms
A worker wears protective gear as he sprays disinfectant at Hurghada International Airport in Hurghada, Egypt, June 18, 2020. (AFP)
Short Url

https://arab.news/622ta

Updated 12 sec ago
Mohammed Abu Zaid

Egypt sees rising virus cases as second wave looms

Egypt sees rising virus cases as second wave looms
  • Islam Anan, a professor of health economics and epidemiology, said that Egypt will experience the peak of the second wave from the second half of December until the end of January next year
  • Anan warned that Egypt will see an increase in case numbers during the coming period, adding that “all viruses are active in the winter season”
Updated 12 sec ago
Mohammed Abu Zaid

CAIRO: Egypt has seen increased coronavirus cases amid its second virus wave, but patient symptoms are less severe, a member of Egypt’s virus committee has said.

Wagida Anwar said that Egypt is expected to reach the peak of the second wave at the end of January next year, adding that, while Egypt’s death rate is falling, Egyptians must still adhere to precautionary measures.

She added that the virus “should not be dealt with lightly,” as the belief that symptoms are comparable to a mild cold “is not true.”

On Monday, the Egyptian Ministry of Health and Population recorded 511 new coronavirus cases and 23 new virus-related deaths.

Khalid Mujahid, health ministry spokesman, said that Egypt has seen 122,086 total coronavirus cases over the course of the pandemic, including 105,132 recoveries and 6,943 deaths.

Islam Anan, a professor of health economics and epidemiology, said that Egypt will experience the peak of the second wave from the second half of December until the end of January next year.

He warned that Egypt will see an increase in case numbers during the coming period, adding that “all viruses are active in the winter season.”

Mohamed Al-Nadi, another member of Egypt’s virus committee, said that the country is now “on its way” towards the peak of the second wave.

He warned Egyptians to continue wearing face masks and respecting social distancing rules, adding that the virus has become “more widespread” in recent weeks.

Topics: Egypt Coronavirus Egypt’s virus committee

Related

Special Egypt to produce Chinese COVID-19 vaccines locally
Middle-East
Egypt to produce Chinese COVID-19 vaccines locally
Special EU supports Egypt with $96m to fight COVID-19
Business & Economy
EU supports Egypt with $96m to fight COVID-19

US designates Bahrain-based group as Specially Designated Global Terrorist

Updated 39 min 19 sec ago
Arab News

US designates Bahrain-based group as Specially Designated Global Terrorist

US designates Bahrain-based group as Specially Designated Global Terrorist
Updated 39 min 19 sec ago
Arab News

The United States on Tuesday designated the Bahrain-based Saraya al-Mukhtar group as a Specially Designated Global Terrorist, accusing it of being an Iran-backed terrorist organization and of having plotted attacks against US personnel in Bahrain.
"Saraya al-Mukhtar is an Iran-backed terrorist organization based in Bahrain, reportedly receiving financial and logistic support from Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps," US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said in a statement. 

Topics: US Bahrain Iran

Related

Bahrain authorizes use of Chinese COVID-19 vaccine
Middle-East
Bahrain authorizes use of Chinese COVID-19 vaccine
Special Bahraini non-profit brings mother nature to the boardroom
Middle-East
Bahraini non-profit brings mother nature to the boardroom

Latest updates

Egypt sees rising virus cases as second wave looms
Egypt sees rising virus cases as second wave looms
US designates Bahrain-based group as Specially Designated Global Terrorist
US designates Bahrain-based group as Specially Designated Global Terrorist
Saudi Arabia reports 10 COVID-19 deaths, 142 new cases
Saudi Budget 2021: Initial 2020 figures, 2021 estimates
Saudi Arabia is expected to announce its budget for 2020 and the estimated budget for 2021 on Dec. 15. (Shutterstock/File Photo)
Pompeo says Russia continues to violate UN arms embargo in Libya
Pompeo says Russia continues to violate UN arms embargo in Libya

45thanniversary

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2020 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.