New US sanctions target $500m in Turkish defense exports

Parts of the parts of the S-400 air defense systems, arriving in Turkey from Russia last year. (AFP/File)
Updated 34 sec ago
MENEKSE TOKYAY

  • The new sanctions follow Turkey’s controversial purchase and testing of the Russian S-400 missile system
  • Turkey’s main opposition party CHP also strongly criticized the sanctions, saying the purchase was ‘Turkey’s sovereign decision’
ANKARA: US sanctions on Turkey have angered President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and complicated strained relations between the two countries, experts have said.

The new sanctions follow Turkey’s controversial purchase and testing of the Russian S-400 missile system.

“Despite our warnings, Turkey moved ahead with its purchase and testing of the S-400 system from Russia. Today’s sanctions on Turkey demonstrates the US will fully implement CAATSA. We will not tolerate significant transactions with Russia’s defense sector,” outgoing US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said.

The decision was announced as part of the Countering America’s Adversaries through Sanctions Act. It includes a ban on all US export licenses and authorizations to Turkey’s Presidency of Defense Industries (SSB), as well as asset freezes and visa restrictions on the SSB president and three other employees.

The SSB is also barred from receiving US loans of more than $10 million, banned from receiving support from the US Export-Import Bank, while Washington will also use its clout in international financial institutions to block loans to the agency.

The main objective of the sanctions is to penalize significant transactions with Russia, like the $2.5 billion missile system bought from Rosoboronexport, Russia’s main arms export entity. The system was installed in Turkey and tested in October last year.

Although the US president can remove the sanctions if Turkey abandons the Russian missile system, Ankara has stood by its decision.

Madalina Vicari, an independent geopolitical analyst, said that if the Biden administration decides to move ahead with tougher sanctions, it would be a “political signal” to show that US wants to revamp its relations with Turkey.

“The restrictions over the export licenses are the most severe of all sanctions, but even it could have been worse,” she told Arab News.

Turkey condemned the “unilateral” sanctions, saying it will retaliate at “the right time.”

Turkey’s main opposition party CHP also strongly criticized the sanctions, saying the purchase was “Turkey’s sovereign decision.”

CHP deputy and former ambassador Unal Cevikoz said: “S-400s should be activated as soon as possible.”

Experts have different explanations as to why the US did not select tougher sanctions, such as preventing Turkish access to the SWIFT international banking system.

“Hard sanctions would have heavily impacted Turkey’s economy, which is already facing difficulties, and they would have affected US-Turkey relations for the worse. The goal of the outgoing US administration isn’t to antagonize Turkey, and neither to leave to the future administration a hot potato,” Vicari said.

However, she added that harsh sanctions and the subsequent economic penalty would have been “heavily weaponized” domestically through public rhetoric.

“And that wouldn’t have helped the opposition either, because a crippled economy would take more time to recover. It would have pushed the opposition into the corner. They couldn’t support them too much,” Vicari said.

An hour before Washington announced the sanctions, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan expressed his anger over the decision.

It is the first time that the US has sanctioned a NATO ally in the history of the alliance. The unprecedented decision could also affect European suppliers of the SSB, like major Italian defense companies that could cut cooperation with Ankara because they are also major suppliers to the US.

Turkey expert Matthew Goldman from the Swedish Research Institute in Istanbul said the US sanctions could have been more harsh by taking aim at the fundamentals of the Turkish economy or targeting higher-ups in the Erdogan government.

“The Magnitsky Act was used to sanction Erdogan’s justice and interior ministers in 2018 to secure the release of the imprisoned US preacher Andrew Brunson, which had an immediate impact on the Turkish economy,” he told Arab News.

“With these recent CAATSA sanctions, however, the State Department avoided targeting officials close to Erdogan and presented them with a somewhat conciliatory speech, reminding people that Russia is their real target here, and not Turkey,” Goldman added.

Presidential Communications Director Fahrettin Altun opted for a softer tone in his first public comments following the sanctions. He called for dialogue and emphasized “the strategic partnership between Turkey and the US,” tweeting: “We remain hopeful that the US will reverse this grave mistake without delay.”

According to Goldman, Turkey’s reaction was strong, but “could have been stronger.”

He said: “They promised they will retaliate and expressed indignation that, as a fellow NATO member, they would be treated this way. Still, they also left the door open to dialogue.”

The sanctions will mainly hit Turkey’s defense sector as the US imported $531 million worth of defense goods from Turkey in 2020. The Turkish defense industry is heavily reliant on US-made parts.

Goldman said that Turkey might respond by accelerating efforts to diversify its defense supply chains away from the US, working more closely with Ukraine and other countries, as well as producing more parts locally — a strategic shift that will take time and “has its own limits.”

He said: “Since 2018, the US Congress has already been quietly blocking some defense exports to Turkey for projects like F-16 upgrades, the T129 helicopter and MILGEM warship, which Turkey is trying to sell to Pakistan. Turkey has already responded by developing its own engine for the T129 to replace blocked US engines.”

For the incoming Biden administration, Goldman said that the US Congress — including both Republicans and Democrats members — will preserve its “very anti-Erdogan” as well as “anti-Russian” stance, and will continue to push a hard line against defense sales to Turkey.

Topics: Turkey Recep Tayyip Erdogan S-400 missile system US sanctions

Scientists warn of ‘imminent and devastating’ Red Sea oil spill from Houthi-held tanker

Updated 58 min 49 sec ago
Jonathan Lessware

Scientists warn of ‘imminent and devastating’ Red Sea oil spill from Houthi-held tanker

Scientists warn of ‘imminent and devastating’ Red Sea oil spill from Houthi-held tanker
  • International experts say Safer vessel could dump four times as much oil as Exxon Valdez into Red Sea
  • Winter currents would devastate marine life and livelihoods in six countries
Updated 58 min 49 sec ago
Jonathan Lessware

LONDON: A decaying tanker moored off Yemen’s Houthi-controlled coast is on the verge of creating one of the world’s biggest oil spills, scientists have warned.

The Safer tanker holds one million barrels of oil — four times the amount that leaked from the Exxon Valdez in the catastrophic 1989 spill in Alaska.

The Houthi militia has repeatedly blocked experts from accessing the ship, which was abandoned in 2015.

Models showing the spread of oil from a leak from the Safer in both winter and summer. (Frontiers in Marine Science)

A paper published on Tuesday by a group of international experts warned that unless action was taken immediately, there would be a “regional environmental and humanitarian disaster.”

The scientists developed a computer model of how the oil would disperse if a major leak unfolds during winter. Currents at this time of year would spread the oil much further along the Red Sea coast than in summer. The tanker, which was used as a storage and offloading vessel, is moored off the coast of Hodeidah, a key battleground in Yemen’s conflict between the Iran-backed Houthis and the internationally recognized government.

“The time is now to prevent a potential devastation to the region’s waters and the livelihoods and health of millions of people living in half a dozen countries along the Red Sea’s coast,” said Karine Kleinhaus, an associate professor of the School of Marine and Atmospheric Sciences at Stony Brook University, who led the team of scientists. “If a spill from the Safer is allowed to occur, the oil would spread via ocean currents to devastate a global ocean resource, as the coral reefs of the northern Red Sea and Gulf of Aqaba are projected to be among the last reef ecosystems in the world to survive the coming decades.”

She said that the region’s reefs can survive in much warmer waters compared to other coral around the world, which is being wiped out by rising temperatures due to climate change.

The Safer is moored off the coast of a Houthi controlled area of Yemen. The militia has denied international experts access to the ship. (AFP/Maxar)

The paper, published by “Frontiers in Marine Science,” called for the UN and its International Maritime Organization to take emergency action to remove the oil despite regional political tensions.

“Officials should act immediately to secure the livelihood of the Red Sea’s peoples and the world’s largest marine refuge from climate change,” the paper said.

According to the scientists, no one has yet accessed the vessel despite the UN saying last month that it had reached a deal with the Houthis for its experts to go onboard.

In May, water breached the ship’s hull and entered the engine room and oil spots were seen near the tanker in September.

“The Safer has been stranded and deteriorating off Yemen’s coast since 2015, giving the world the most advanced warning ever of a major oil spill,” the scientists said. “But this unique opportunity is being squandered.”

Last week, a US official said that the Houthis refusal to allow access to the tanker was similar to the behavior of a terrorist goup.

The militia, which sparked the Yemen war in 2014 when it seized the capital Sanaa, has been accused of a string of attacks against shipping in the Red Sea.

The group was widely suspected in Tuesday’s attack on a ship as it unloaded fuel at Jeddah port. A small boat laden with explosives drove into the Singapore-flagged BW Rhine, sparking an explosion and fire but causing no casualties.

Topics: Safer tanker safer

