Egypt studies selling 3 national companies in 2021
Egypt plans to sell three companies owned by the National Service Projects Organization (NSPO) of the Armed Forces in 2021. (Shutterstock)
Mohammed Abu Zaid

  • Partial or total liquidation or exit will be by agreement between the two parties
Mohammed Abu Zaid

CAIRO: The CEO of the Sovereign Fund of Egypt has revealed that the country plans to sell three companies owned by the National Service Projects Organization (NSPO) of the Armed Forces in 2021, representing a historic opening of part of the economy to private investment.
Ayman Soliman said the sale of more assets is being studied. He did not specify the three companies.
He said the fund intends to select three state companies to be listed on the stock exchange in the first quarter of 2021, noting that this comes in cooperation with the NSPO, which is affiliated to the Defense Ministry.
“The initial market listing is one of the fund’s targets ... The goal of the fund is to create an investment opportunity in order to maximize the value of the current assets of companies with the investor or developer who participates in this opportunity,” he added.
“Partial or total liquidation or exit will be by agreement between the two parties, like any agreement made in investment funds.”

Topics: Egypt Egypt economy

Saudi Budget 2021: Initial 2020 figures, 2021 estimates

Saudi Arabia is expected to announce its budget for 2020 and the estimated budget for 2021 on Dec. 15. (Shutterstock/File Photo)
Argaam

Saudi Arabia is expected to announce its budget for 2020 and the estimated budget for 2021 on Dec. 15. (Shutterstock/File Photo)
  • Minister of Finance Mohammed Al-Jadaan had earlier said that fiscal year 2020 was unusual due to the coronavirus pandemic
  • In initial statement, the ministry estimated public revenue in 2021 budget at SR846 billion ($225 billion)
Argaam

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia is expected to announce its budget for 2020 and the estimated budget for 2021 on Dec. 15, as the Saudi Cabinet holds its sessions every Tuesday under the chairmanship of King Salman.

Minister of Finance Mohammed Al-Jadaan had earlier said that fiscal year 2020 was unusual due to the coronavirus pandemic, adding that lifting the complete lockdown led to the resumption in economic growth with promising preliminary results despite the ongoing concerns.

Saudi Arabia undertook quarterly budget announcements starting 2017, with the aim to enhance the level of transparency and financial control, and improve budget performance reports to comply with the goals of Vision 2030.

In its initial statement, the Ministry of Finance had estimated public revenue in 2021 budget at SR846 billion ($225 billion), and expenditures at SR990 billion, i.e. an expected deficit of SR145 billion.

The ministry expects the public debt to grow from SR854 billion, according to 2020 estimates, to SR941 billion in 2021, and further to SR1.016 trillion in 2022, and SR1.029 trillion in 2023, to constitute 31.8 percent of the GDP at the time.

The budget figures for the first nine months of 2020 indicated that revenue amounted to SR541.6 billion, expenditures SR725.7 billion, and a deficit of SR184.1 billion.

On Sept. 30, the Ministry of Finance said it expected that this year's revenue would reach SR770 billion, while expenditures were projected to be SR1,068 billion, with an expected deficit of SR298 billion.

Topics: business economy Saudi Arabia budget Saudi Budget 2021

