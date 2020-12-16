You are here

  • Home
  • Germany’s confirmed coronavirus cases rise by 27,728

Germany’s confirmed coronavirus cases rise by 27,728

Germany’s confirmed coronavirus cases rise by 27,728
The reported death toll rose by 952 to 23,427. (File/AFP)
Short Url

https://arab.news/vvga8

Updated 9 sec ago
Reuters

Germany’s confirmed coronavirus cases rise by 27,728

Germany’s confirmed coronavirus cases rise by 27,728
  • The reported death toll rose by 952 to 23,427
Updated 9 sec ago
Reuters

BERLIN : The number of confirmed coronavirus cases in Germany increased by 27,728 to 1,379,238, data from the Robert Koch Institute (RKI) for infectious diseases showed on Wednesday. The reported death toll rose by 952 to 23,427, the tally showed.

Topics: Coronavirus

Related

Germany’s confirmed coronavirus cases rise by 16,362
World
Germany’s confirmed coronavirus cases rise by 16,362
Germany to allow deportations of ‘suspect’ Syrians, says minister
Middle-East
Germany to allow deportations of ‘suspect’ Syrians, says minister

Malaysia PM holds on to power with budget win

Updated 16 December 2020
Ushar Daniele

Malaysia PM holds on to power with budget win

Malaysia PM holds on to power with budget win
  • Muhyiddin secures approval by three votes, seeing off opposition challenge
Updated 16 December 2020
Ushar Daniele

KUALA LUMPUR: Malysian Prime Minister Muhyiddin Yassin secured his position in Parliament on Tuesday after securing 111 votes for his first federal budget, following weeks of uncertainty about whether he would survive the vote.

Muhyiddin won by a wafer-thin margin by winning the support of three more MPs, compared to the 108 who had voted against him, to clear the final hurdle for the record 322.5 billion Malaysian ringgit ($79.61 billion) budget which will move to the Upper House and Senate to be ratified before taking effect.

Experts said Tuesday’s results had “solidified” Muhyiddin’s hold on power.

“This has solidified Muhyiddin’s position, and now he is holding a ‘more stable’ regime,” Prof. James Chin, Tasmania University’s Asia Institute Director, told Arab News.

The budget approval is also a sign of “positive progress” for the premier, who faced fierce battles with the opposition in recent months.

Since assuming top office eight months ago, Muhyiddin has dealt with infighting in his ruling coalition and a leadership challenge by opposition leader Anwar Ibrahim, on top of economic and health disruptions caused by the coronavirus pandemic.

Constitutional expert Lim Wei Jiet told Arab News that a budget defeat would have triggered snap elections and “under usual circumstances, the prime minister would resign if he or she would lose their budget vote in the August House.”

Tuesday’s vote also diluted Anwar’s premiership bid after he declared in September that he had “enough votes in parliament” to form a government and replace Muhyiddin.

Chin said that despite Anwar’s claim to have the numbers, “people are still waiting to see it materialize.”

He said: “If Anwar cannot stop the budget, the reality is that he has lost the numbers.

“The budget has got nothing to do with Muhyiddin’s popularity.

“No government in Malaysia has ever lost a budget vote, which means Muhyiddin’s political position has strengthened and it would be difficult to remove him now.”

However, the opposition will “continue to try and get rid of Muhyiddin,” but it will be “much harder to do,” Chin said.

Muhyiddin’s win did not come as a surprise to many, despite calls from former prime minister Mahathir Mohammed and United Malays National Organisation veteran Tengku Razaleigh Hamzah for MPs to “go beyond party lines” when voting for the budget.

In a joint statement released on Monday, Mahathir and Razaleigh said the country needed a government that “genuinely cared for the people.”

The statement said: “When they vote for the third reading of the budget, there’s a possibility that the government may lose. If it loses, I hope those in Parliament will begin to think not about themselves, but about the nation.”

The National Alliance government was on the brink of collapse in October when Malaysia’s King Sultan Abdullah Sultan Ahmad Shah rejected Muhyiddin’s request to declare a state of emergency to contain the coronavirus outbreak.

Had the request been approved, it would have suspended Parliament and given the prime minister uncontested power.

Topics: Malaysia Mahathir Mohamad Muhyiddin Yassin

Related

Special Malaysian employers shocked, angry over fines ruling for overcrowded migrant workers’ lodgings
World
Malaysian employers shocked, angry over fines ruling for overcrowded migrant workers’ lodgings
Malaysia to hold election after ‘coronavirus is over’
World
Malaysia to hold election after ‘coronavirus is over’

Latest updates

New film ‘Nasrin’ tells story of hero who stood up to the Iranian regime
New film ‘Nasrin’ tells story of hero who stood up to the Iranian regime
Germany’s confirmed coronavirus cases rise by 27,728
Germany’s confirmed coronavirus cases rise by 27,728
Egypt receives second batch of Chinese COVID-19 vaccine
Egypt receives second batch of Chinese COVID-19 vaccine
Google waves Bahraini flag in animated Doodle
Google waves Bahraini flag in animated Doodle
US states aiming antitrust suit at Google

45thanniversary

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2020 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.