Alarm bells ring again at UN over humanitarian crisis in Syria

UN's humanitarian chief, Mark Lowcock
  The political process has failed to deliver results for the Syrian people and they "continue to suffer deeply" as a result, says envoy
NEW YORK: The UN’s humanitarian chief, Mark Lowcock, has once again sounded the alarm over the precarious conditions the Syrian people are living in while they prepare to face another harsh winter.

As the 10th anniversary approaches of the start of the Civil War in March 2011, hostilities have continued to rage in northern Syria in recent weeks, putting civilians at risk. Lowcock told the Security Council on Wednesday that millions of Syrians have been displaced and impoverished, and are suffering from “trauma and deep personal loss.”

More than 80 per cent of displaced families across Syria say that their income does not cover their basic needs. In the northwest, there has been a five per cent increase in stunted growth in children, and 37 per cent of displaced mothers are undernourished.

The Syrian economy continues to crumble, with the problems worsened by the COVID-19 pandemic, rising food insecurity and malnutrition.

As a result, the number of Syrians in need of assistance has spiked, said Lowcock, the UN’s under-secretary-general for humanitarian affairs and emergency relief coordinator. He added that current funding levels mean that aid can only reach about 2.3 million of the 3 million people who need it most. “More is needed,” he said.

There has also been an increase in the number of COVID-19 cases reported in Syria. It is impossible to gauge the true scale of the outbreak because testing is limited, but Lowcock said hospitals have reached maximum capacity in areas such as Sweida and Homs.

“We also know that many people who are sick are reluctant to seek in-patient treatment,” he added.

Beyond the immediate health threat, Lowcock also expressed concern about the secondary effects of the pandemic, including reduced access to education. He cited an investigation by Save the Children that estimated two thirds of young people in northern Syria no longer go to school because of the pandemic and rising poverty levels.

Meanwhile food and fuel are getting harder to find and costs are soaring. The prices of bread and diesel, for example, have doubled since September.

“The market price of a standard reference food basket is higher than at any point” since the World Food Program (WFP) began monitoring prices in Syria in 2013, Lowcock said.

Meanwhile the humanitarian-aid operation in the northeast is facing challenges to its efforts to help people. For example, one organization was ordered by Syrian authorities to stop distributing WFP food aid to about 220,000 people in areas of Ar-Raqqa governorate that are not controlled by the government.

“When aid is suspended, those most in need are the ones who suffer,” Lowcock said. “International humanitarian law requires that all parties allow and facilitate the rapid and unimpeded passage of humanitarian relief for civilians in need.”

Meanwhile, UN Special Envoy for Syria Geir Pedersen briefed the Security Council on the outcome of the fourth session of the Small Body of the Syrian Constitutional Committee, which convened in Geneva this month.

He said that while a fragile calm has descended in much of Syria, it falls well short of the nationwide ceasefire envisaged by UN Security Council Resolution 2254, which was adopted in December 2015.

“Shelling, airstrikes and IED (improvised explosive device) attacks continue to kill and injure civilians,” he said.

He also warned that with five international armies operating in Syria, the country remains “a tinderbox for major international incidents,” which has potential implications for the entire region.

Pedersen pointed out that after nearly 10 years of conflict, the political process has failed to deliver results for the Syrian people, who “continue to suffer deeply” inside and outside the country.

Disappointed by the lack of progress on the issues of detainees, abductees and missing persons, he said that “only a political solution can end this suffering and prevent renewed conflict and instability, protecting Syria’s civilians and the region from further grave danger.”

He added that there were stark differences of opinion in the positions and narratives presented within the Constitutional Committee, which resulted in some tense moments.

Against the backdrop of deep divisions in Syria, the region and worldwide, Pedersen acknowledged that forging a consensus on how to encourage mutual and reciprocal steps that result in constructive diplomacy “is proving very difficult.”

“But I am convinced it is possible and that there are common interests that make it so,” he said.

He added that the Constitutional Committee agreed to convene again in January.

Iran nuclear deal members urge Tehran's return to compliance

  The US could be brought back into the deal, whose goal is to prevent Iran from developing a nuclear bomb
BERLIN: World powers that are part of a landmark 2015 nuclear deal with Iran have  urged Tehran to roll back violations of the accord and return to full compliance, during a virtual meeting in Vienna, a German official said.

The meeting came as the signatories to the agreement — Germany, France, Britain, China and Russia — continue to try and keep it from collapsing after the unilateral withdrawal of the US in 2018.

The three European powers have expressed hope that with the change of administrations in Washington, the US could be brought back into the deal, whose goal is to prevent Iran from developing a nuclear bomb.

President-elect Joe Biden has said he hopes to return the US to the deal, which was negotiated while he was vice president.

But complicating that, Iran is now in violation of most major restrictions set out in the agreement, including the amount of enriched uranium it is allowed to stockpile and the purity to which it is allowed to enrich uranium.

German Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Adebahr said Wednesday’s meeting of political directors and deputy foreign ministers would assess implementation of the nuclear accord, and that the European countries would demand Iran return to full compliance.

Iran has said it is no longer obliged to follow the restrictions, arguing that the US first violated the agreement, known as the Joint Comprehensive Plan or Action, or JCPOA, when President Donald Trump pulled out of the deal and imposed crippling economic sanctions on Iran.

The Russian delegate to the JCPOA, Mikhail Ulyanov, tweeted after the meeting that “the participants confirmed their firm commitment to the nuclear deal, as well as readiness to undertake intensive diplomatic efforts to ensure its full implementation.”

The deal promises Iran economic incentives in exchange for curbs on its nuclear program, but with the reinstatement of American sanctions, the other nations have been struggling to provide Iran the assistance it seeks.

Despite Iran’s violations, the International Atomic Energy Agency has reported that Tehran continues to give inspectors full access to its nuclear sites — a key reason the JCPOA member nations say it is worth preserving.

Delegates to Wednesday’s meeting agreed to hold further “informal” ministerial-level talks on Dec. 21.

In another development, an independent Canadian report published this week into a Kiev-bound passenger plane mistakenly shot down by Iran in January said Tehran should not be allowed to investigate itself and called for changes to civil aviation rules.

“The party responsible for the situation is investigating itself, largely in secret. That does not inspire confidence or trust,” said the report, written by one of Prime Minister Justin Trudeau’s former ministers, Ralph Goodale, the government’s special counsel into the tragedy.

Ukraine International Airlines Flight 752 crashed shortly after taking off from the Iranian capital’s main airport on Jan. 8, killing all 176 people on board, 85 of whom were Canadian citizens or permanent residents.

Iran admitted days later that its forces accidentally shot down the plane after firing two missiles amid heightened US-Iran tensions.

“Many of the key details of this horrific event remain unknown,” the report said, noting in particular why Iranian airspace had remained open the night of the tragedy.

“Iran bears responsibility for that because — at least thus far — it has not conducted its investigations (safety, criminal or otherwise) in a truly independent, objective and transparent manner,” the report continued.

In early November, the International Civil Aviation Organization (ICAO) called on Iran to “expedite the accident investigation” and publish its final findings on the crash.

Canada had said in early October that it would set up its own team of investigators to collect and analyze available information on the crash.

Goodale called for a review of current international standards that entrust the investigation of an aviation crash to the country where the accident occurred.

“In the case of a military shoot-down, that means the very government involved in causing the disaster (Iran in this case) is in complete control of the safety investigation, obvious conflicts of interest notwithstanding, with few safeguards to ensure independence, impartiality or legitimacy,” the report said.

“This undermines the investigation’s credibility and enables a sense of impunity in avoiding essential questions.”

Trudeau welcomed the report and called on Iran to “answer comprehensively, with supporting evidence” the questions the document raises.

