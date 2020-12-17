You are here

  • Home
  • US plans new charges in 1988 Lockerbie airline bombing

US plans new charges in 1988 Lockerbie airline bombing

The bombing of Flight 103, whose victims included dozens of American college students, spurred global investigations and produced sanctions against Libya. (Reuters/File Photo)
The bombing of Flight 103, whose victims included dozens of American college students, spurred global investigations and produced sanctions against Libya. (Reuters/File Photo)
Short Url

https://arab.news/ne7ek

Updated 10 sec ago
AP

US plans new charges in 1988 Lockerbie airline bombing

The bombing of Flight 103, whose victims included dozens of American college students, spurred global investigations and produced sanctions against Libya. (Reuters/File Photo)
Updated 10 sec ago
AP

WASHINGTON: The Justice Department plans to unseal new charges in the coming days in connection with the 1988 bombing of a Pan Am jet that exploded over Lockerbie, Scotland, killing 270 people, according to a person familiar with the case.
The bombing of Flight 103, whose victims included dozens of American college students, spurred global investigations and produced sanctions against Libya, which ultimately surrendered two intelligence officials for prosecution before a Scottish court sitting in the Netherlands.
The announcement of a prosecution against an additional individual would carry personal significance for Attorney General William Barr, who is leaving the position next week but held the same job when the Justice Department nearly 30 years ago revealed criminal charges in the US against the two Libyans. Monday is the 32nd anniversary of the bombing.
“This investigation is by no means over. It continues unabated. We will not rest until all those responsible are brought to justice,” Barr said at a 1991 news conference announcing the charges. “We have no higher priority.”
The head of the Justice Department’s criminal division at the time was Robert Mueller, who went on to serve as FBI director and as special counsel in charge of the investigation into ties between Russia and the 2016 Trump campaign.
Libya refused to extradite the men to the US but ultimately agreed to a deal to put them on trial in the Netherlands.
News of the expected criminal case was first reported by The Wall Street Journal and The New York Times. A person familiar with the Justice Department’s plan who was not authorized to discuss it by name confirmed it to The Associated Press on the condition of anonymity.
The New York-bound flight exploded over Lockerbie less than an hour after takeoff from London on Dec. 21, 1988. Among the Americans on board were 35 Syracuse University students flying home for Christmas after a semester abroad.
The attack, caused by a bomb packed into a suitcase, killed 259 people on the plane and 11 on the ground.
In 1992, the UN Security Council imposed arms sales and air travel sanctions against Libya to prod Muammar Qaddafi, the country’s leader, into surrendering the two suspects. The sanctions were later lifted after Libya agreed to a $2.7 billion compensation deal with the victims’ families.
One man — former Libyan intelligence official Abdel Baset Al-Megrahi — was convicted in the Netherlands of the bombing, and a second Libyan suspect was acquitted of all charges. Al-Megrahi was given a life sentence, but Scottish authorities released him on humanitarian grounds in 2009 when he was diagnosed with prostate cancer. He later died in Tripoli.

Topics: World UK Libya US Lockerbie bombing

Related

Lockerbie bomber appeal starts in Scotland
World
Lockerbie bomber appeal starts in Scotland
Family of Lockerbie bomber appeals conviction
World
Family of Lockerbie bomber appeals conviction

Sweden registers a record 8,881 new COVID-19 cases

Updated 39 min 33 sec ago
Reuters

Sweden registers a record 8,881 new COVID-19 cases

Sweden registers a record 8,881 new COVID-19 cases
  • Sweden registered 91 deaths
  • Sweden’s death rate per capita is several times higher than that of its Nordic neighbors
Updated 39 min 33 sec ago
Reuters

STOCKHOLM: Sweden, whose unorthodox pandemic strategy placed it in the global spotlight, registered a record 8,881 new coronavirus cases on Thursday, Health Agency statistics showed.
The increase compared with a previous high of 7,935 daily cases recorded last week.
Sweden registered 91 deaths, taking the total to 7,893. The deaths registered have typically occurred over several days and sometimes weeks, and are added into the Health Agency’s tally which is updated four times per week.
Sweden’s death rate per capita is several times higher than that of its Nordic neighbors but lower than several European countries that opted for lockdowns.

Topics: Coronavirus

Related

Special Switzerland resumes trips to Sharm El-Sheikh after four-year hiatus
Business & Economy
Switzerland resumes trips to Sharm El-Sheikh after four-year hiatus
Switzerland to announce three-phase exit from coronavirus restrictions
World
Switzerland to announce three-phase exit from coronavirus restrictions

Latest updates

US plans new charges in 1988 Lockerbie airline bombing
The bombing of Flight 103, whose victims included dozens of American college students, spurred global investigations and produced sanctions against Libya. (Reuters/File Photo)
Sweden registers a record 8,881 new COVID-19 cases
Sweden registers a record 8,881 new COVID-19 cases
‘World’s ugliest orchid’ among new species named in 2020
‘World’s ugliest orchid’ among new species named in 2020
Thursday trading: Tadawul index recorded its highest point since July 2019
Thursday trading: Tadawul index recorded its highest point since July 2019
Prince Khaled boosts investment in Singaporean lab-grown dairy biotech firm
Prince Khaled boosts investment in Singaporean lab-grown dairy biotech firm

45thanniversary

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2020 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.