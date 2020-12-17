You are here

  • Home
  • Saudi Electricity Company, JBIC agree energy partnership

Saudi Electricity Company, JBIC agree energy partnership

The Saudi Electricity Company and Japan Bank for International Cooperation (JBIC) have signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) to help finance projects promoting the Kingdom’s energy sector. (Twitter: @ALKAHRABA)
The Saudi Electricity Company and Japan Bank for International Cooperation (JBIC) have signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) to help finance projects promoting the Kingdom’s energy sector. (Twitter: @ALKAHRABA)
Short Url

https://arab.news/5rpdn

Updated 17 December 2020
Arab News Japan

Saudi Electricity Company, JBIC agree energy partnership

The Saudi Electricity Company and Japan Bank for International Cooperation (JBIC) have signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) to help finance projects promoting the Kingdom’s energy sector. (Twitter: @ALKAHRABA)
  • The MoU is part of the Saudi-Japan Vision 2030 initiative
Updated 17 December 2020
Arab News Japan

RIYADH: The Saudi Electricity Company and Japan Bank for International Cooperation (JBIC) have signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) to help finance projects promoting the Kingdom’s energy sector. 

According to the Saudi Press Agency (SPA), the MoU is part of the Saudi-Japan Vision 2030 initiative, under which both countries aim to hold regular discussions, share information and tackle the challenges Saudi Electricity faces.

Fahad Al-Sudairi, CEO of the Saudi Electricity Company, said the signing of the partnership is in line with Saudi Ministry of Energy’s goals to sustain the energy sector and improve its reliability.

Al-Sudairi said the two countries are working on launching several initiatives to develop a smart infrastructure based on smart electricity transmission networks and automating distribution networks and smart meters.

All these initiatives will increase the reliability and efficiency of the service, and contribute positively to environmental and social sustainability, according to SPA.

The Saudi-Japan Vision 2030 ministerial meeting took place on Dec. 15, with a business forum webinar the following day.

Saudi Investment Minister Khalid Al-Falih and Japanese Economy, Trade and Investment Minister Hiroshi Kajiyama gave speeches hailing the economic ties between the two countries.

Topics: business economy Saudi Electric Company Japan Saudi Arabia energy

Related

Saudi Electricity mulls green bond sale amid Arab debt push
Business & Economy
Saudi Electricity mulls green bond sale amid Arab debt push
Saudi Electricity Co., King Abdullah University of Science and Technology collaborate on program to help reduce power loss
Saudi Arabia
Saudi Electricity Co., King Abdullah University of Science and Technology collaborate on program to help reduce power loss

Saudi free economic zones under final review by govt: Al-Falih

The free economic zones planned to be launched in Saudi Arabia are under final review by the government, said Minister of Investment Khalid Al-Falih. (AFP/File Photo)
Updated 17 December 2020
Argaam

Saudi free economic zones under final review by govt: Al-Falih

The free economic zones planned to be launched in Saudi Arabia are under final review by the government, said Minister of Investment Khalid Al-Falih. (AFP/File Photo)
  • Al-Falih indicated that select zones will be exempt from some taxes to support macro economy
Updated 17 December 2020
Argaam

RIYADH: The free economic zones planned to be launched in Saudi Arabia are under final review by the government, said Minister of Investment Khalid Al-Falih.

Speaking to Argaam during the 2021 Budget Forum, Al-Falih indicated that select zones will be exempt from some taxes to support macro economy. These zones will have a special legislative environment and also special incentives.

Local and foreign investors interested in building new industries will be attracted to the Kingdom. The economic zones do not target to attract the existing investments. They rather seek to introduce new sectors that eye exports and improved balance of payments.

The free zones also aim to enhance the qualitative economy, such as pharmaceuticals, biotechnology, digital industries including cloud computing and artificial intelligence, according to Al-Falih.

As for his forecasts for foreign investment in the Kingdom during the second half of 2020, the minister said that foreign investment inflows are seen falling 40-50 percent globally and Saudi Arabia will not be an exception.

He also indicated that foreign investors are now unable to assess opportunities in other countries and several companies have shelved their plans due to the current circumstances.

* Powered by Argaam

Topics: business economy Saudi Arabia Khalid Al-Falih

Related

Free zones can help drive nonoil growth
Business & Economy
Free zones can help drive nonoil growth
Khalid Al-Falih, Saudi minister of investment
Saudi Arabia
Khalid Al-Falih, Saudi minister of investment

Latest updates

What We Are Buying Today: Health in a Jar
Houthi ballistic missile fired from Sanaa lands inside Saada province
Saudi Arabia in partnership deal with UN agency to empower children in cyberspace
Saudi Arabia in partnership deal with UN agency to empower children in cyberspace
Saudi Arabia, Finland sign deal to promote ‘indoor hygiene solutions’
Mona Khazindar, Saudi Shoura Council member

45thanniversary

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2020 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.