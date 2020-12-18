You are here

The Roundup: Pop-culture highlights from around the region

The Roundup: Pop-culture highlights from around the region
Singer-songwriter Miran Gurunian started writing the latest release from his upcoming album ‘Notes From Underground’ in 2017 after Lebanon’s garbage crisis. (Supplied)
The Roundup: Pop-culture highlights from around the region

The Roundup: Pop-culture highlights from around the region
  • Here are some pop-culture highlights from around the region
Gurumiran

‘Rayess Bek’

Singer-songwriter Miran Gurunian started writing the latest release from his upcoming album ‘Notes From Underground’ in 2017 after Lebanon’s garbage crisis. “With the October 2019 uprising, I was inspired again by the people on the streets,” Gurunian tells Arab News. “The song was as relevant as when I first wrote it.” The lyrics are set in part to the Lebanese national anthem. And while he didn’t sit down with the intention of writing a political track, Gurunian says, “If you live in Lebanon, you cannot but write socio-political songs.”

Skeleton Crowd

‘Unus Mundus’

The Jeddah-based indie duo (Abdulmalik Zubailah and Faris Alosbyani) should be releasing their debut LP next year. In the meantime, they’ve dropped this heavy electro-rock track influenced by Nine Inch Nails, among others. Lyrical inspiration apparently came from Carl Jung and according to a press release, the track is about “accepting individuality” and “moving beyond cultural beliefs passed down with history.”

Tanjaret Daghet

‘Adnan W Lena’

The Beirut-based Syrian alt-rock trio covered the Arabic theme tune to the popular Japanese cartoon ‘Future Boy Conan’ as a tribute to its popularity in the region when they were growing up (the song title is the cartoon’s Arabic name).

Chyno With a Why?

‘2020 Vision’

With a song written during in the first lockdown and a video shot after the Beirut Port blast and the loss of a close friend, the Syrian-Filipino rapper and his guest star — Lebanese MC El Rass — deliver a powerful and emotive farewell to a dire 12 months.

What We Are Reading Today: The Invisible World by Catherine Wilson

What We Are Reading Today: The Invisible World by Catherine Wilson

What We Are Reading Today: The Invisible World by Catherine Wilson
In the 17th century the microscope opened up a new world of observation, and, according to Catherine Wilson, profoundly revised the thinking of scientists and philosophers alike. The interior of nature, once closed off to both sympathetic intuition and direct perception, was now accessible with the help of optical instruments. The microscope led to a conception of science as an objective, procedure-driven mode of inquiry and renewed interest in atomism and mechanism.
Focusing on the earliest forays into microscopical research, from 1620 to 1720, this book provides us with both a compelling technological history and a lively assessment of the new knowledge that helped launch philosophy into the modern era.
Wilson argues that the discovery of the microworld — and the apparent role of living animalcula in generation, contagion, and disease — presented metaphysicians with the task of reconciling the ubiquity of life with human-centered theological systems. It was also a source of problems for philosophers concerned with essences, qualities, and the limits of human knowledge, whose positions are echoed in current debates about realism and instrument-mediated knowledge.

