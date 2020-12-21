You are here

  • Home
  • Branded residences on the rise in Middle East

Branded residences on the rise in Middle East

Branded residences on the rise in Middle East
Dubai is forecast to become the largest city based on pipeline schemes, with an increase from master developer Emaar. (Reuters)
Short Url

https://arab.news/2tp7k

Updated 17 sec ago
Arab News

Branded residences on the rise in Middle East

Branded residences on the rise in Middle East
  • Growth of such schemes has outpaced hoteliers, rising from 11% of the market in 2010 to 16% in 2020
Updated 17 sec ago
Arab News

RIYADH: One hundred branded residences opened across the Middle East in 2020 despite strained economic conditions caused by the coronavirus pandemic, demonstrating the growing popularity of the real estate sector in the region.

According to a report by global real estate consultancy firm Savills, the growth of such schemes over the past decade has outpaced hoteliers, rising from 11 percent of the  market in 2010 to 16 percent in 2020.

The study said that 11 new non-hotelier brands are expected to enter the market by 2025. However, hotel brands still dominate the hospitality industry, accounting for 84 percent of current schemes and 88 percent of the pipeline.

Marriott, whose brands include W, The Ritz-Carlton and St. Regis, is by far the leader in the sector and is set to remain so.

In terms of geography, Miami topped the list with 32 branded residential schemes, followed by Dubai (29) and New York (25).

Twelve countries will see their first branded residential projects over the next four years in locations as diverse as Iceland, Paraguay and Nigeria.

Egypt is forecast to grow the fastest of any country over the same time period, rising from one to 18 schemes. Other countries moving from a low base include Spain, with an increase of 83 percent, followed by Bahrain, Belize and Costa Rica, all set to see an 80 percent increase in such schemes. 

Commenting on the study, Richard Paul, head of professional services for the Middle East at Savills, said: “When it comes to price, branded residences achieve a premium, on average, of 31 percent over equivalent non-branded properties, although this figure can vary significantly by location. If we look at Dubai, it is forecast to become the largest city based on pipeline schemes, with a notable increase from Dubai-based master developer Emaar.”

The report found that Emaar has risen swiftly up the rankings of top branded residential developers, currently 10th on the list compared with 24th in 2007.

Jaidev Menezes, vice president of Marriott International’s mixed-use development, Middle East and Africa section, said: “Marriott International has a strong pipeline of branded residences across the Middle East and Africa. The growth of the portfolio is fueled by developer and purchaser demand for our well-established premium and luxury brands, and our proven track record of operating 100+ branded residence schemes globally.”

He added: “We see continued growth opportunities across the region for co-located projects (hotel/branded residences) as well as standalone branded residences across urban, suburban and resort markets.”

The UAE, Mexico and Brazil are expected to add the most schemes by number among the fastest-growing countries, which are classed as set to increase their existing supply by more than 50 percent.

Vietnam, the UK, Morocco, Malaysia, Australia and Saudi Arabia also have a pipeline of at least six schemes per country.

Commenting on the trend, Paul Tostevin, director, Savills World Research, said: “This mixture of emerging and established prime markets illustrates the ever-widening reach of the sector today. Now a proven formula, brands are confident entering new territories.”

According to Savills, the highest brand premiums are achieved in the emerging markets. Recently established markets such as Bangkok, Beijing and Phuket achieved premiums of between 40 percent and 45 percent, comparatively higher than more mature markets.

Truly emerging markets with few branded properties can command prices that are double to non-branded stock, as demonstrated by Almaty in Kazakhstan and Belgrade, with premiums of 150 percent and 120 percent, respectively.

Topics: Dubai real estate

Related

UAE establishes hotline to help holders of valid residence permits abroad
Middle-East
UAE establishes hotline to help holders of valid residence permits abroad
Mada Residences stays on track with construction milestones for 2017
Corporate News
Mada Residences stays on track with construction milestones for 2017

Saudi domestic tourism bucks trend amid global travel slump

Updated 28 min 50 sec ago
Hala Tashkandi

Saudi domestic tourism bucks trend amid global travel slump

Saudi domestic tourism bucks trend amid global travel slump
  • 10 summer destinations in the Kingdom generated $2.3bn from June 25 to Aug. 31, Bloomberg reported
Updated 28 min 50 sec ago
Hala Tashkandi

RIYADH: Saudi domestic tourism has exceeded expectations during the pandemic, despite the UN World Tourism Organization (UNWTO) describing 2020 as “the worst year on record in the history of tourism.”

The latest figures from the UNWTO revealed that destinations welcomed 900 million fewer international tourists between January and October compared with the same period in 2019 — a 72 percent year-on-year slump.

This translates to a loss of $935 billion in export revenues from international tourism, more than 10 times the loss in 2009 amid the global financial crisis. There was a 73 percent decline in international arrivals in the Middle East compared with last year. The worst months in the region were April (down 98 percent year-on-year) and May (down 96 percent).

UNWTO Secretary-General Zurab Pololikashvili said: “Even as the news of a vaccine boosts traveler confidence, there is still a long road to recovery. We need to step up our efforts to safely open borders while supporting tourism jobs and businesses. It is ever clearer that tourism is one of the most affected sectors by this unprecedented crisis.”

Despite the dire international picture, the Saudi Ministry of Tourism announced in September that domestic tourism saw a significant rise in traveler numbers, surpassing official projections. 

In an April interview with Reuters, Saudi Minister of Tourism Ahmed Al-Khateeb said that Saudi tourism could shrink as much as 45 percent in 2020. However, in September, Al-Khateeb told Bloomberg that a sudden surge in domestic travel — 50 percent more than officials projected — helped save businesses and jobs, as well as boost the economy.

Bloomberg reported that 10 sites where the government promoted summer travel generated SR8.6 billion ($2.3 billion) from June 25 to Aug. 31, a 31 percent increase from last year. Hotel occupancy at those sites rose to about 80 percent over the summer, compared to just 5 percent earlier in the pandemic.

Other initiatives to boost internal tourism, such as the Red Sea Spirit luxury cruises, Oasis Riyadh and the Saudi Summer campaign also saw a modicum of success, helping to offset revenue losses.

Data on international tourism expenditure continues to reflect very weak demand for outbound travel. However, some large markets such as the US, Germany and France have shown some signs of recovery in recent months. Furthermore, like in Saudi Arabia, demand for domestic tourism continues to grow in some markets, including China and Russia.

The announcement of various COVID-19 vaccines is expected to gradually increase consumer confidence, the UNWTO said, while the growing number of destinations that are easing or lifting restrictions on travel will help, too.

The UNWTO said the proportion of destinations classed as closed had dropped from 82 percent in late April this year to 18 percent by early November.

The international body also drafted extended scenarios for 2021-2024, which suggested a rebound in the global market by the second half of 2021. However, the UNWTO also expects that a return to 2019 levels of international arrivals could take between two-and-a-half to four years.

Topics: saudi tourism UNWTO

Related

Saudi Tourism Development Fund signs $43bn deal for tourism projects
Saudi Arabia
Saudi Tourism Development Fund signs $43bn deal for tourism projects
Saudi domestic tourism flights touch 33 million
Saudi Arabia
Saudi domestic tourism flights touch 33 million

Latest updates

More than 400,000 register for vaccine
More than 400,000 register for vaccine
Branded residences on the rise in Middle East
Branded residences on the rise in Middle East
Britain’s Prince Harry and Meghan Markle announce partnership with food charity
Britain’s Prince Harry and Meghan Markle announce partnership with food charity
Saudi domestic tourism bucks trend amid global travel slump
Top 10 Saudi banks show improvement in profitability

45thanniversary

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2020 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.