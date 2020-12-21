You are here

  • Home
  • New mutant strain of coronavirus threatens global fight to curb COVID-19

New mutant strain of coronavirus threatens global fight to curb COVID-19

A woman walks past a seasonal display outside a shop in London on December 20, 2020, as the British government imposed a stricter tiered set of restrictions amid the COVID-19 pandemic. (REUTERS/Toby Melville)
1 / 4
Train staff boards the last scheduled Eurostar train from London to Paris ahead of travel restrictions imposed by the French government on the UK, amid the COVID-19 pandemic. (REUTERS/Toby Melville)
2 / 4
Train staff boards the last scheduled Eurostar train from London to Paris ahead of travel restrictions imposed by the French government on the UK, amid the COVID-19 pandemic. (REUTERS/Toby Melville)
Travellers walk outside of King's Cross station in London on December 20, 2020 as the British government imposed a stricter tiered set of restrictions amid the COVID-19 pandemic. (REUTERS/Toby Melville)
3 / 4
Travellers walk outside of King's Cross station in London on December 20, 2020 as the British government imposed a stricter tiered set of restrictions amid the COVID-19 pandemic. (REUTERS/Toby Melville)
New mutant strain of coronavirus threatens global fight to curb COVID-19
4 / 4
Travellers walk outside of King's Cross station in London on December 20, 2020 as the British government imposed a stricter tiered set of restrictions amid the COVID-19 pandemic. (REUTERS/Toby Melville)
Short Url

https://arab.news/49c8g

Updated 13 sec ago
Arab News

New mutant strain of coronavirus threatens global fight to curb COVID-19

New mutant strain of coronavirus threatens global fight to curb COVID-19
  • Variation is 70 percent more infectious and already ‘out of control’ in UK
Updated 13 sec ago
Arab News

JEDDAH: A new mutant strain of the coronavirus is threatening the global fight to end the COVID-19 pandemic.

The new strain causes the same medical conditions as the original but is 70 percent more infectious. It has been identified in the UK, several other European countries, Australia and South Africa, and the British health minister said on Sunday that it was “out of control.”

The new threat emerged just as the introduction of several vaccines developed in the US, Britain and China raised hopes throughout the world that the COVID-19 pandemic could be defeated. Scientists in the UK are now studying the mutant strain to establish whether it is resistant to vaccines, but it will be at least two weeks before they have a definitive result.

However, they are optimistic. Patrick Vallance, the British government’s chief scientific adviser, said the new strain contained 23 differences, including the way the virus binds to human cells and enters cells.

Simon Clarke, associate professor in cellular microbiology at the University of Reading, said the mutation affected the “spike protein” that studs the coronavirus and gives it its name.

“If we look at the changes that those mutations make to the spike protein, which is the target for the vaccine, then we don’t think they are sufficient to change the effectiveness of the vaccine,” he said.

British scientists first discovered the new variant in a patient in September. Susan Hopkins of Public Health England said the new strain was behind a cluster of cases in Kent that spread into London and Essex, and informed the British government on Dec. 11.

Public Health England then again notified the government last Friday when modeling revealed the full seriousness of the new strain, she said.

She confirmed that the new virus strain could be 70 percent more transmissible. “I think 70 percent looks like a good number to land on at the moment,” she said. The virus had been found in all regions of England but in small numbers, she said.

Countries throughout the world began to close their borders to travelers from the UK on Sunday amid fears that the mutant strain could spread. Kuwait, Bulgaria, Ireland, Italy, Germany, Belgium and the Netherlands were the first to impose flight bans and other travel curbs. Germany has also restricted flights from South Africa.

“The COVID variant recently discovered in London is worrying and will need to be investigated by our scientists,” Italian Health Minister Roberto Speranza said.

“In the meantime we choose the path of maximum prudence.”

In the UK there was widespread anger after Prime Minister Boris Johnson reversed a previous pledge and said millions must cancel Christmas plans and stay at home from Sunday morning because of the the new virus strain.

Health Secretary Matt Hancock warned that strict lockdown measures affecting almost a third of England’s population would stay in place until vaccines were fully introduced.

“Unfortunately the new strain was out of control,” he said. “We have got to get it under control.”

The situation was “deadly serious,” Hancock said. “It’s going to be very difficult to keep it under control until we have the vaccine rolled out. This is what we face over the next couple of months.”

Oxford Street in London, usually packed with Christmas shoppers, was almost deserted on Sunday. Some passers-by said they supported the new lockdown measures.

“It was necessary to do it before and making wild promises hasn’t helped the situation at all,” said David, a 59-year-old working in insurance.

But Richard Charles, a 32-year-old service industry worker, called the move rushed. “It shouldn’t be some sort of diktat that happens overnight,” he said.

Topics: Coronavirus

Related

WHO Europe urges stronger action to contain new virus strain
World
WHO Europe urges stronger action to contain new virus strain
As UK fights new coronavirus strain, PM Johnson imposes tighter coronavirus curbs on millions
World
As UK fights new coronavirus strain, PM Johnson imposes tighter coronavirus curbs on millions

Iran’s foreign minister arouses Afghan anger

Updated 21 December 2020
Sayed Salahuddin

Iran’s foreign minister arouses Afghan anger

Iran’s foreign minister arouses Afghan anger
  • Afghans say Tehran provoking sectarianism by suggesting Fatemiyoun militia ‘help’
Updated 21 December 2020
Sayed Salahuddin

KABUL: Senior Afghan analysts on Sunday criticized comments by the Iranian foreign minister, where he suggested fighters from Fatemiyoun, an Iranian militia made up of Afghan Shiite migrants, could help in Kabul’s fight against Daesh.

The Fatemiyoun Division is considered to be under the Quds Force, the branch of the Iranian Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) responsible for overseas operations, which the US and many other countries consider a terrorist organization.

Tabish Forugh, an Afghan scholar based in the US, said Afghanistan should not “risk provoking unnecessary sectarian violence in the country.”

He added that Kabul could not under any circumstances recruit IRGC militias used as mercenaries in the wars of the Middle East.

Speaking on a local Afghan TV channel Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif said: “These (Fatemiyoun) are the best forces. If the Afghan government so decides, they can help the Afghan government to fight against Daesh.”

Afghan government officials refused to comment on Zarif’s interview, which follows a series of bloody attacks claimed by Daesh in Kabul in recent months in which scores of people, many of them Shias, have been killed.

Zarif’s comments come amid peace talks between Kabul and the Taliban in the face of a planned withdrawal of American forces from Afghanistan by next spring.

He defended the creation of the Fatemiyoun network by the Iranian regime, which is accused of bringing in tens of thousands of Shiite fighters from countries such as Pakistan and Afghanistan to fight in Syria. Iran denies this.

 The Fatemiyoun Division was sanctioned by the US last year.

 “We need peace, not overtures for the use of mercenaries,” Shafiq Haqpal, an analyst, told Arab News.

“Suggesting such an idea is like adding fuel to a flame that can become a big fire eventually. We do not want Afghanistan to become another Syria or Iraq.”

Topics: Iran Afghanistan Iranian Revolutionary Guard Corps

Related

Special UNICEF to run school classes for boys and girls in Taliban-controlled parts of Afghanistan
World
UNICEF to run school classes for boys and girls in Taliban-controlled parts of Afghanistan
Iran nuclear deal members urge Tehran’s return to compliance
Middle-East
Iran nuclear deal members urge Tehran’s return to compliance

Latest updates

New mutant strain of coronavirus threatens global fight to curb COVID-19
New mutant strain of coronavirus threatens global fight to curb COVID-19
More than 400,000 register for vaccine in Saudi Arabia
More than 400,000 register for vaccine in Saudi Arabia
Save the date: Ancient fruit set for 2027 UN honor after KSA bid
Save the date: Ancient fruit set for 2027 UN honor after KSA bid
Iran’s foreign minister arouses Afghan anger
With improvised raft, Philippine soldier risked all for typhoon rescue
With improvised raft, Philippine soldier risked all for typhoon rescue

45thanniversary

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2020 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.