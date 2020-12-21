You are here

Saudi Aramco teams up with Google Cloud to offer services to customers in Saudi Arabia

Saudi Aramco teams up with Google Cloud to offer services to customers in Saudi Arabia
A Google Cloud logo outside of the Google Cloud computing unit's headquarters at the Moffett Place office complex in Sunnyvale, California, U.S., June 19, 2019. (Reuters)
Updated 21 December 2020
Arab News

Arab News

RIYADH: A subsidiary of Saudi Aramco is teaming up with Google Cloud to offer its high-performance services to customers in Saudi Arabia. 
Saudi Arabia is joining the global network of Google Cloud Platform regions as part of a strategic alliance agreement signed between Saudi Aramco Development Company and Google Cloud this month.
Google Cloud will establish and operate a new cloud region in Saudi Arabia, while a new company will be formed after required regulatory clearances to supply cloud solutions and services to customers, Aramco said.
The collaboration taps into rapidly expanding cloud services demand in Saudi Arabia, which is forecasted to reach a market opportunity up to $10 billion by 2030. 
“Bringing Google Cloud to Saudi Arabia will deliver significant benefits, both now and in the future, and we are grateful to the Ministry of Communications and Information Technology for supporting this initiative. The future of Saudi Arabia’s business transformation and growth depends on its ability to successfully leverage cloud services,” said Aramco Senior Vice President of Technical Services Ahmad Al Sa’adi. 
Google Cloud CEO Thomas Kurian said the platform would provide innovative solutions for businesses that will enhance their digital transformation. 
 “We are committed to helping businesses modernize and accelerate their digital transformations with Google Cloud. With this agreement, Google Cloud's innovative technology and solutions will be available to global customers and enterprises in Saudi Arabia to enable them to better serve end consumers.”
Google Cloud offers its customers multiple solutions, including artificial intelligence, smart analytics, data management, security, infrastructure and application modernization. 
It delivers these services globally while matching 100 percent of the energy used to power its operations with renewable energy.

Topics: Saudi Arabia Google Cloud

Vodafone to test 5G mobile networks in Egypt

The building of Vodafone Egypt Telecommunications Co is seen at the Smart Village in the outskirts of Cairo, Egypt, October 27, 2015. (REUTERS)
Mohammed Abu Zaid

  • Vodafone would explore opportunities to experiment with fifth generation (5G) mobile networks in the New Administrative Capital
Mohammed Abu Zaid

CAIRO: Vodafone CEO Nick Read has said that the company intends to start experimenting with 5G mobile networks in Egypt’s New Administrative Capital due to its modern infrastructure.
According to a statement by the Egyptian presidency, this came during a meeting between Egyptian President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi and the CEO of the global group.
The statement said that the meeting discussed joint cooperation with Vodafone in the communications and information technology sector.
This is in light of the group’s experience in communications and digital transformation and reliance on technological systems in managing new facilities and cities, which represent a fundamental pillar within the framework of the state’s plan for digitalization and comprehensive development in Egypt.
Read said that the balanced path that Egypt had taken in dealing with the coronavirus contributed to preserving economic, commercial and service activity in the country and to achieving positive growth rates.

FASTFACT

Vodafone remains optimistic about its continued involvement in the Egyptian market, a company spokesman says.

Vodafone would explore opportunities to experiment with fifth generation (5G) mobile networks in the New Administrative Capital due to its modern infrastructure and the presence of the Misr Informatics University, which is the only one of its kind in the Middle East and Africa.
Read said that Egypt was one of the most important markets for Vodafone global and played a major role in supporting digital transformation and financial inclusion in Egypt to achieve Vision 2030, adding that the Egyptian market added significantly to Vodafone’s global presence in Africa.
It was possible for Vodafone Egypt to become the center of the African continent and lead the digital transformation with its expertise, he said.
President El-Sisi said that the state was keen on constructive cooperation with international companies with long-standing experience as partners for development in Egypt, including the promotion of Vodafone Group’s global investments in Egypt.

Topics: Vodafone Egypt 5G

