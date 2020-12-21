You are here

Riyadh labeled a top fintech ecosystem to watch by 2020 report
The report pointed out that the Kingdom has seen strong support for saudi-based logistics firms, which received 65 percent of all startup funding in 2020. (Shutterstock)
  • Saudi capital lauded for its support of fintech startups, despite pandemic
Updated 21 December 2020
Hebshi Al-Shammari

RIYADH: In its 2020 global report, research organization Startup Genome named Riyadh as one of the top 20 cities to watch for its achievements in financial technology (fintech).

The firm analyzed dozens of countries across the globe based on factors including funding, exits, talent and focus, as well as the impact of ecosystem players such as policymakers and founders.

Bahrain and Riyadh were the only two locations in the Gulf Cooperation Council to be included in the report. The top five fintech locations globally were named as Silicone Valley, New York, London, Singapore and Beijing.

The report highlighted some factors as to why the Saudi capital enjoys a strong fintech ecosystem and is one of the top cities to watch within the sector.

It pointed out that the Kingdom has seen strong support for Saudi-based logistics firms, which received 65 percent of all startup funding in 2020. Educational technology is also a growing sector, accounting for 11 percent of funding, as the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) pandemic emphasized the need for distance-learning platforms.

Within the fintech environment there is healthy demand, with the report pointing out that, since 2019, there has been a 352 percent increase in smartphone payment transactions and a threefold increase in the number of fintech startups setting up in the Kingdom.

One of the most important factors is government support, with the report highlighting the fact that international entrepreneurs can obtain an entrepreneurship license, with 100 percent ownership of their company, in under three hours. The Saudi Ministry of Investment has issued 350 such licenses in 2020.

The proliferation of venture capitalists in the Kingdom, with 15 licensed by the ministry to set up offices in Saudi, along with organizations such as Saudi Arabia’s Venture Capital and Private Equity Association and the General Authority for Small and Medium Enterprises “Monshaat,” have helped to nurture the development of the community.

The development of the fintech community in Saudi Arabia is a reflection of the growing diversification of the economy, which is a core goal of the government’s Vision 2030 strategy.

Tariq Javed, CEO of Carlyle Square Consultancy, said the Kingdom has benefited significantly from fintech during the last few years and its importance has significantly increased since the outbreak of the pandemic.

“The government and the regulators, including the Saudi Central Bank, the Capital Markets Authority and Fintech Saudi, have been investing significantly to promote fintech in the economy and the financial sector under Vision 2030. A number of events have been organized to promote awareness around fintech. For example, the central bank, under the G20 presidency this year, sponsored a Tech Sprint initiative in collaboration with Banks for International Settlements,” he said.

He added that the rise of fintech will have many benefits, such as efficiency and cost reduction, improvements to customer service and an increase in Saudization.

Javed believes fintech opportunities are available in almost all sectors of the economy, from transportation to entertainment and from healthcare to finance. The most obvious benefits are for the banking sector, with the technology providing solutions for capital and liquidity adequacy documents; staff productivity and efficiency; real-time anti-money laundering; cybersecurity and taxation; financial stress-testing tools; 24/7 compliance; faster digital faster payments; and enhanced cloud computing and cybersecurity.

He said the benefits also varied from sector to sector. In the health sector, the positive moves include the development of tools to enhance digital interaction with experienced doctors, online booking platforms for appointments, improved medical record facilities and the use of artificial intelligence to preempt diseases.

Haitham Bu-Aisha, a founding partner at Vision Ventures Capital, believes Riyadh will easily rise up in the rankings in future reports. “I believe involving blockchain in the process of coding financial instruments would help advance the achievements and performances of the financial sector. Banks and traditional financial institutions need to be more lean and agile in order to cope up with the flow,” he said.

Topics: fintech Riyadh

Mohammed Abu Zaid

  • Vodafone would explore opportunities to experiment with fifth generation (5G) mobile networks in the New Administrative Capital
CAIRO: Vodafone CEO Nick Read has said that the company intends to start experimenting with 5G mobile networks in Egypt’s New Administrative Capital due to its modern infrastructure.
According to a statement by the Egyptian presidency, this came during a meeting between Egyptian President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi and the CEO of the global group.
The statement said that the meeting discussed joint cooperation with Vodafone in the communications and information technology sector.
This is in light of the group’s experience in communications and digital transformation and reliance on technological systems in managing new facilities and cities, which represent a fundamental pillar within the framework of the state’s plan for digitalization and comprehensive development in Egypt.
Read said that the balanced path that Egypt had taken in dealing with the coronavirus contributed to preserving economic, commercial and service activity in the country and to achieving positive growth rates.

FASTFACT

Vodafone remains optimistic about its continued involvement in the Egyptian market, a company spokesman says.

Vodafone would explore opportunities to experiment with fifth generation (5G) mobile networks in the New Administrative Capital due to its modern infrastructure and the presence of the Misr Informatics University, which is the only one of its kind in the Middle East and Africa.
Read said that Egypt was one of the most important markets for Vodafone global and played a major role in supporting digital transformation and financial inclusion in Egypt to achieve Vision 2030, adding that the Egyptian market added significantly to Vodafone’s global presence in Africa.
It was possible for Vodafone Egypt to become the center of the African continent and lead the digital transformation with its expertise, he said.
President El-Sisi said that the state was keen on constructive cooperation with international companies with long-standing experience as partners for development in Egypt, including the promotion of Vodafone Group’s global investments in Egypt.

Topics: Vodafone Egypt 5G

