You are here

  • Home
  • Germany bans UK, S.Africa arrivals until Jan 6

Germany bans UK, S.Africa arrivals until Jan 6

Germany bans UK, S.Africa arrivals until Jan 6
Police watch passengers arriving at Frankfurt International Airport in Frankfurt am Main, western Germany, on December 21, 2020. (File/AFP)
Short Url

https://arab.news/6nkw7

Updated 22 December 2020
AFP

Germany bans UK, S.Africa arrivals until Jan 6

Germany bans UK, S.Africa arrivals until Jan 6
  • People who have valid residency permits for Germany could return from January 1
Updated 22 December 2020
AFP

BERLIN: Germany on Tuesday extended a ban on arrivals from Britain and South Africa until January 6 after a new more infectious coronavirus strain appeared in the two countries.
“The transport ban covers passenger traffic by train, bus, ship and flights directly from these countries,” the health ministry said in a statement. “The order covers the period from December 22, 2020 until January 6, 2021.”
It added that people who have valid residency permits for Germany could return from January 1.

Topics: Coronavirus

Related

Germany’s confirmed coronavirus cases rise by 16,643
World
Germany’s confirmed coronavirus cases rise by 16,643
Germany enters harder lockdown as coronavirus deaths hit new high
World
Germany enters harder lockdown as coronavirus deaths hit new high

US warship sails by China-claimed Spratly Islands

Updated 22 December 2020
AFP

US warship sails by China-claimed Spratly Islands

US warship sails by China-claimed Spratly Islands
  • Guided-missile destroyer USS John S. McCain ‘asserted navigational rights and freedoms in the Spratly Islands’
Updated 22 December 2020
AFP

WASHINGTON: An American warship sailed through waters off the contested Spratly Islands in the South China Sea on Thursday, in the latest challenge to Beijing’s sweeping territorial claims in the region.
Guided-missile destroyer USS John S. McCain “asserted navigational rights and freedoms in the Spratly Islands,” the US Seventh fleet said in a statement.
“This freedom of navigation operation ... upheld the rights, freedoms, and lawful uses of the sea recognized in international law by challenging restrictions on innocent passage imposed by China, Vietnam, and Taiwan,” it added.
China claims nearly all of the South China Sea, including the Spratly Islands, though Taiwan, the Philippines, Brunei, Malaysia and Vietnam all claim parts of it.
The region is believed to have valuable oil and gas deposits.
Further angering those countries, and the US, Beijing has moved aggressively to build reefs into artificial islands capable of hosting military planes.
The move came amid a rise in US-China tensions over the coronavirus epidemic, in which Washington has accused Beijing of hiding and downplaying the initial outbreak detected in the Chinese city of Wuhan late last year.
Relations between both countries have been strained on multiple levels since Donald Trump took office in 2017. A trade war launched by Trump has infuriated Beijing, as did his authorization of a $1.3 billion arms sale to Taiwan, which China considers a rebel province.

Topics: China US Spratly Islands

Related

Chinese destroyer extremely close to American warship: US
World
Chinese destroyer extremely close to American warship: US
US says China missile test in South China Sea ‘disturbing’
World
US says China missile test in South China Sea ‘disturbing’

Latest updates

Iraq to impose a partial curfew starting next Thursday
Iraq to impose a partial curfew starting next Thursday
Tuesday trading: SABIC, Aramco edge up
Tuesday trading: SABIC, Aramco edge up
Frankly Speaking: Kingdom needs to inject $200 Billion into industry, says Saudi Tourism Minister
Frankly Speaking: Kingdom needs to inject $200 Billion into industry, says Saudi Tourism Minister
Qatar still turning blind eye to labor abuse: HRW
Qatar still turning blind eye to labor abuse: HRW
Saudi-backed TruKKer secures $10m venture debt from US firm
Saudi-backed TruKKer secures $10m venture debt from US firm

45thanniversary

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2020 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.