Zakat collected from firms in Saudi Arabia goes to Social Security Agency: Official

The Zakat collected from companies in Saudi Arabia is transferred to the Social Security Agency, the Deputy Minister of Finance For Budget & Organizational Affairs said. (File/AFP)
Argaam

  • Saudi Arabia allocated higher capital expenditure in 2020 within Vision 2030 for housing programs, the NTP and industrial projects
  • Al Quhidan indicated that the first item of the balance sheet covers income tax, profit tax and taxes on capital gains, including foreign companies and non-resident firms
Argaam

RIYADH: The Zakat collected from companies in Saudi Arabia is transferred to the Social Security Agency, Deputy Minister of Finance For Budget & Organizational Affairs, Yasser Al Quhidan, said in a radio interview.
“However, these Zakat fees sometimes cannot fulfill the requirements of the Social Security Agency, and are annually complemented from the state balances,” Al Quhidan noted.
Other proceeds from oversight and the anti-corruption authority (Nazaha), traffic violations, and fees of government services are recorded as ‘other revenues’, he added.
Project spending was cut to 10 percent of the state budget, as 50 percent of budget goes for employee compensations, while the remaining portion is directed to the social security agency, and also to fulfill operating expenses of other business sectors and debt service.
Additionally, the reduction of Saudi project spending was driven by lower off-balance sheet financing, and that lower funding is needed as several projects have been already completed, like the housing program. Saudi funds undertaking the financing of several projects also came as a reason.
Saudi Arabia allocated higher capital expenditure in 2020 within Vision 2030 for housing programs, the National Transformation Program (NTP) as well as the industrial projects; developmental programs with an indirect impact on citizens in terms of increasing job opportunities.
Al Quhidan indicated that the first item of the balance sheet covers income tax, profit tax and taxes on capital gains, including foreign companies and non-resident firms.
Financing expenses are to cover the budget deficit either from reserves or debt, while reliefs cover all beneficiaries and not only nationals.
“The economic diversification is of an outstanding significance; the expenditure initiatives will support the economic growth in the short term,” he noted.
Saudi Arabia’s revenues for the 2021 state budget are estimated at SR849 billion ($226.4 billion), with forecast expenditures of SR990 billion and a deficit of SR141 billion, Argaam reported.
Topics: Saudi Arabia zakat

Lebanon to ask consultants to resume central bank audit

Updated 23 December 2020
Reuters

Lebanon to ask consultants to resume central bank audit

Lebanon to ask consultants to resume central bank audit
  • Parliament agreed this week to lift banking secrecy for one year
Updated 23 December 2020
Reuters

BEIRUT: Lebanon’s caretaker finance minister said it would contact a consulting firm on Wednesday to resume a forensic audit of the central bank, a key condition for foreign aid that has hit a roadblock.
Parliament agreed this week to lift banking secrecy for one year, after the restructuring consultancy Alvarez & Marsal pulled out of the audit, saying it had not been given information it needed.
“It was decided based on the law from parliament and government decisions to contact the firm A&M to resume the forensic audit,” caretaker Finance Minister Ghazi Wazni’s office cited him as saying after meeting with the president.
A presidency statement later quoted Wazni as saying the firm had recently sent a letter to the central bank that showed its willingness to resume work with the Lebanese government.
Such an audit is on list of reforms donors have demanded before helping Lebanon out of its financial crisis, rooted in decades of state waste and graft.
Central Bank Governor Riad Salameh said last month that he favored an audit but that disclosing the accounts of local banks would require a change in legislation.
Some Lebanese officials have accused him of using bank secrecy laws to justify withholding information.

Topics: Lebanon

