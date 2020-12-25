You are here

  • Home
  • India’s fabled farmers fear what new law may reap

India’s fabled farmers fear what new law may reap

Ram Singh Patel’s family members help him to fill sacks of freshly yielded chillies at their farm in Fatehpur district, south of Lucknow, India. (AP)
Short Url

https://arab.news/w92r2

Updated 6 sec ago
AP

India’s fabled farmers fear what new law may reap

India’s fabled farmers fear what new law may reap
  • India's farmers fear that new agricultural laws introduced by Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s government will favor big corporations
Updated 6 sec ago
AP

FATEHPUR, India: Ram Singh Patel’s day starts at 6 in the morning, when he walks into his farmland tucked next to a railway line. For hours he toils on the farm, where he grows chili peppers, onions, garlic, tomatoes and papayas. Sometimes his wife, two sons and two daughters join him to lend a helping hand or have lunch with him.

Once home after sunset, he packs the cultivated crops in jute bags and cardboard boxes, ready to be driven by a trailer to a nearby wholesale market where the produce is sold.

This is the daily life of Patel, a 55-year-old generational farmer in India’s heartland state of Uttar Pradesh. The life is laborious and repetitive, but it is one of an unknown hero who, like millions of other small farmers, grows grain to feed India’s ever-growing population of more than 1.3 billion.

But of late, Patel has been a worried man. His earnings have started to fall. His kids don’t want to work on the farm. And he fears that new agricultural laws introduced by Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s government will favor big corporations that will push down prices and make family-owned farms unviable, eventually leaving millions like him landless.

“The farmers will survive this onslaught by any means,” said Patel, who supports Modi but opposes the new laws. “But the future generations will have no food because there will be no one to grow the grain. What will the prime minister eat then?”

HIGHLIGHT

The farmer’s life is laborious and repetitive, but it is one of an unknown hero who, like millions of other small farmers, grows grain to feed India’s ever-growing population of more than 1.3 billion.

India’s fabled farmers, often called “annadatta,” or “providers,” have long been seen as the heart and soul of a country where the agriculture industry supports more than half of the people. But farmers have also seen their economic clout diminish over the last three decades. Once accounting for a third of India’s gross domestic product, they now account for only 15 percent of the country’s $2.9 trillion economy.

Compounding their worries are the new laws that have stoked widespread anger among the farmers. Tens of thousands of them have besieged New Delhi for nearly a month and hunkered down with food and fuel supplies that can last weeks. They have threatened not to leave until their demands to abolish the laws are met.

The government says the new laws provide much-needed reform for the agricultural sector. It has tried to placate the angry farmers, but several rounds of talks to try to get them to end the protests have failed.

Many of the protesting farmers are from the northern states of Punjab and Haryana, two of India’s largest agricultural states. But the rumbles have now started to grow in other states too.

“Modi’s government is for the rich,” Patel said. “His government is forcing these laws on us.”

The laws have exacerbated existing resentment from farmers, who often complain of being ignored by the government.

“The common public is against these laws,” Patel said. “I don’t understand why the prime minister is not listening to them.”

Topics: India farming crisis Narendra Modi

Related

Indian government ready for talks with protesting farmers: minister
World
Indian government ready for talks with protesting farmers: minister
Indian farmers start hunger strike to pressure Modi on reforms
World
Indian farmers start hunger strike to pressure Modi on reforms

Thursday trading: Stocks snapped a two-day winning streak

Updated 24 December 2020
Argaam

Thursday trading: Stocks snapped a two-day winning streak

Thursday trading: Stocks snapped a two-day winning streak
  • TASI falls 0.2% to 8,703 points, turnover at $2.61 billion
Updated 24 December 2020
Argaam

Saudi stocks snapped a two-day winning streak on Thursday, with the benchmark Tadawul All Share Index (TASI) slipping 0.2 percent, or 18 points, to close at 8,703 points.

Total turnover reached SR9.8 billion ($2.61 billion), with the advance-decline ratio at 66:122.

Blue-chip SABIC shed 0.4 percent to SR101.20, while banking major Al Rajhi fell 0.7 percent to SR74.50.

Dallah shed over 1 percent to SR48.50 as it went ex-dividend today, Dec. 24.

Naseej was the top decliner, falling 9.9 percent to SR111.60.

On the other hand, oil giant Saudi Aramco rose 0.3 percent to close at SR35.

Al-Jouf Agricultural rose 3.1 percent to SR37.15, as the firm’s board of directors recommended a 2.5 percent cash dividend for the second half of 2020.

Ash-Sharqiyah Development was the top gainer, rising 6.9 percent to SR92.70.

Powered by Argaam
 

Topics: Saudi Stock Exchange (Tadawul)

Related

Wednesday trading: Baazeem was the top decliner, shedding 5.1%
Business & Economy
Wednesday trading: Baazeem was the top decliner, shedding 5.1%
Tuesday trading: SABIC, Aramco edge up
Business & Economy
Tuesday trading: SABIC, Aramco edge up

Latest updates

India’s fabled farmers fear what new law may reap
India’s fabled farmers fear what new law may reap
What We Are Reading Today: Constitutional Diplomacy by Michael J. Glennon
Talk of title is for others not Solskjaer’s United
Talk of title is for others not Solskjaer’s United
Filipinos find a way to celebrate Christmas amid coronavirus quarantine
Filipinos find a way to celebrate Christmas amid coronavirus quarantine
Myanmar’s jade diggers take a deadly gamble to survive
Myanmar’s jade diggers take a deadly gamble to survive

45thanniversary

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2020 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.