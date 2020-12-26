National Debt Management Center completes borrowing plan

Saudi Arabia announces 8 more COVID-19 deaths

LONDON: Saudi Arabia announced 8 deaths from COVID-19 and 163 new infections on Saturday.

Of the new cases, 39 were recorded in Riyadh, 34 in Makkah, 21 in Madinah, 19 in the Eastern Province, 16 in Asir, 5 in Najran and 4 in Jazan.

The total number of recoveries in the Kingdom increased to 353,004 after 189 more patients recovered from the virus.

A total of 6,176 people have succumbed to the virus in the Kingdom so far.