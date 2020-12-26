You are here

National Debt Management Center completes borrowing plan

National Debt Management Center completes borrowing plan
A partial view the King Abdullah Financial District in Riyadh, the Saudi Arabian capital and main financial hub on Dec. 16, 2020. (File/AFP)
Updated 26 December 2020
National Debt Management Center completes borrowing plan

National Debt Management Center completes borrowing plan
RIYADH: The National Debt Management Center (NDMC) announced the successful completion of its funding plan for 2020, with the total amount distributed coming to SR220 billion ($58.67 billion).
The funding was allocated through a number of sources, including domestic and international issuances as well as new financing channels such as Government Alternative Financing, Supply Chain Financing and the domestic issuances project.
The NDMC also announced that in reference to the 2020 Local Sukuk Issuance Calendar, it received SR11.721 billion in investors’ orders in December as part of the Saudi Arabian Government SR-denominated Sukuk Program.

Saudi Arabia announces 8 more COVID-19 deaths

Saudi Arabia announces 8 more COVID-19 deaths

Saudi Arabia announces 8 more COVID-19 deaths
  • The total number of recoveries in the Kingdom has increased to 353,004
  • A total of 6,176 people have succumbed to the virus in the Kingdom so far
LONDON: Saudi Arabia announced 8 deaths from COVID-19 and 163 new infections on Saturday.
Of the new cases, 39 were recorded in Riyadh, 34 in Makkah, 21 in Madinah, 19 in the Eastern Province, 16 in Asir, 5 in Najran and 4 in Jazan.
The total number of recoveries in the Kingdom increased to 353,004 after 189 more patients recovered from the virus.
A total of 6,176 people have succumbed to the virus in the Kingdom so far.

