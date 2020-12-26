RIYADH: The National Debt Management Center (NDMC) announced the successful completion of its funding plan for 2020, with the total amount distributed coming to SR220 billion ($58.67 billion).
The funding was allocated through a number of sources, including domestic and international issuances as well as new financing channels such as Government Alternative Financing, Supply Chain Financing and the domestic issuances project.
The NDMC also announced that in reference to the 2020 Local Sukuk Issuance Calendar, it received SR11.721 billion in investors’ orders in December as part of the Saudi Arabian Government SR-denominated Sukuk Program.
National Debt Management Center completes borrowing plan
