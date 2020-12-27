You are here

Sudan taking control of land on border with Ethiopia — minister
Ethiopian women, who fled the ongoing fighting in Tigray region, are seen at the al-Fashqa refugee camp in the Sudan-Ethiopia border town of al-Fashqa, in eastern Kassala state, Sudan November 13, 2020. (Reuters)
Updated 27 December 2020
  • Disputes have been concentrated on agricultural land in Al-Fashqa
  • Tensions in the border region have flared since the outbreak of conflict in Ethiopia’s northern Tigray region in early November
KHARTOUM: Sudan has taken control of most of the land it accuses Ethiopians of encroaching upon near the border between the two countries, the Sudanese information minister said on Saturday.
Tensions in the border region have flared since the outbreak of conflict in Ethiopia’s northern Tigray region in early November and the arrival of more than 50,000 mainly Tigrayan refugees in eastern Sudan.
Disputes have been concentrated on agricultural land in Al-Fashqa, which falls within Sudan’s international boundaries but has long been settled by Ethiopian farmers.
There have been armed clashes between Sudanese and Ethiopian forces in recent weeks, with both sides accusing the other of instigating the violence. The two countries held talks this week in Khartoum over the issue.
“We believe in dialogue to solve any problem,” Sudan’s information minister, Faisal Salih, told Reuters. “But our army will do its duty to take back all our land. Currently our army has taken back between 60% and 70% of Sudanese land.”
Sudanese forces had acted defensively, and clashes had subsided in the past two days, Salih said.
“Sudanese intelligence reports confirmed that the organization, training and arming of the forces that attacked were not militias but regular forces,” he added.
Ahead of the talks this week, Ethiopia’s foreign minister, Ato Demeke Mekonnen said the Sudanese military had carried out attacks beginning on Nov. 9.
“Agricultural products of Ethiopian farmers are looted, their camps are vandalized, and they are also hampered from harvesting their own farms. A number of civilians have been murdered and wounded,” he said.
Ethiopian Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed blamed “parties with hidden motives to create hostility and suspicion between peoples” for the violence, in a statement issued on Thursday.
Sudanese officials say the border was demarcated in the first years of the 20th century, and that negotiations are limited to talks over placing additional markers on the land at 2km rather than 10km intervals.

Dubai bans private New Year’s Eve gatherings of more than 30 people

Updated 26 December 2020
Arab News

Dubai bans private New Year’s Eve gatherings of more than 30 people

Dubai bans private New Year’s Eve gatherings of more than 30 people
  • Those hosting private social gatherings that violate the guidelines will be fined AED 50,000 ($13,613)
  • Elderly people and those with existing health conditions have been advised not to attend social gatherings
Updated 26 December 2020
Arab News

LONDON: Family gatherings and events organized in tents and homes to celebrate New Year’s Eve can only accommodate a maximum of 30 people, Dubai’s Supreme Committee of Crisis and Disaster Management said on Saturday.
Attendees are required to wear face masks at all times and practice social distancing and anyone experiencing COVID-19 symptoms such as coughing or fever must refrain from attending gatherings, the committee said.
Those hosting private social gatherings that violate the guidelines will be fined AED 50,000 ($13,613) and each attendee will be fined AED 15,000.
Elderly people and those with existing health conditions have been advised not to attend social gatherings.
Inspections will continue to be held to ensure compliance, the committee added.

