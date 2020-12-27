You are here

  • Home
  • El-Sisi: Renaissance Dam needs binding deal, must preserve Egypt’s rights

El-Sisi: Renaissance Dam needs binding deal, must preserve Egypt’s rights

Egypt must preserve its water rights by reaching a binding legal agreement on the Ethiopian Renaissance Dam that includes Egypt, Sudan and Ethiopia, Egyptian President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi has said. (AFP/File Photo)
Egypt must preserve its water rights by reaching a binding legal agreement on the Ethiopian Renaissance Dam that includes Egypt, Sudan and Ethiopia, Egyptian President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi has said. (AFP/File Photo)
Short Url

https://arab.news/jp8z5

Updated 12 sec ago
Mohammed Abu Zaid

El-Sisi: Renaissance Dam needs binding deal, must preserve Egypt’s rights

Egypt must preserve its water rights by reaching a binding legal agreement on the Ethiopian Renaissance Dam that includes Egypt, Sudan and Ethiopia, Egyptian President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi has said. (AFP/File Photo)
Updated 12 sec ago
Mohammed Abu Zaid

CAIRO: Egypt must preserve its water rights by reaching a binding legal agreement on the Ethiopian Renaissance Dam that includes Egypt, Sudan and Ethiopia, Egyptian President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi has said.

During a phone conversation with South African counterpart Cyril Ramaphosa, El-Sisi made the comments while referring to the development of the dam, which is taking place under the auspices of the African Union, headed by South Africa.

Spokesman for the Egyptian Presidency Bassam Rady said that the Egyptian leader received a call from the South African president.

He said El-Sisi confirmed Egypt’s position on formulating a binding legal agreement that preserves Egyptian water rights and includes the three countries. The agreement should define the rules for filling and operating the dam, as the Nile waters represent an “existential issue” for Egypt and its people, he added.

Ramaphosa praised Egypt’s efforts to reach a solution on the issue.

He also called for coordination during the coming period to work on reaching a fair and balanced agreement.

The Sudanese government announced in mid-December an agreement with Ethiopia to resume negotiations on the disputed dam. It came after Khartoum boycotted negotiation sessions, labeling them an “old approach” that “would not work.” Sudan called for a greater role for experts to contribute to resolving the crisis.

Egypt, Ethiopia and Sudan resumed talks headed by the water ministers of the three countries early last month when Sudan took over organization of the meeting.

Ethiopia began construction of the Renaissance Dam on the Blue Nile in 2011, but Egypt fears it will affect its share of water, which amounts to 55.5 billion cubic meters annually, most of it from the Blue Nile.

Despite the signing of a declaration of principles between Egypt, Sudan and Ethiopia in March 2015 which encouraged dialogue and negotiation, an agreement on the dam has yet to be reached.

Topics: Middle East Ethiopia Egypt Grand Renaissance Dam Grand Ethiopian Renaissance Dam (GERD) Renaissance Dam

Related

Special Grand Ethiopian Renaissance Dam talks resume as political tensions mount
Middle-East
Grand Ethiopian Renaissance Dam talks resume as political tensions mount
Special Egypt resumes negotiations on Renaissance Dam, despite Ethiopian obstinacy
Middle-East
Egypt resumes negotiations on Renaissance Dam, despite Ethiopian obstinacy

Sudanese man’s death draws attention to paramilitary force

Updated 16 min 27 sec ago
AP

Sudanese man’s death draws attention to paramilitary force

Sudanese man’s death draws attention to paramilitary force
  • The man was taken from the Kalakla neighborhood in Khartoum by men wearing plain clothes
  • Five days later, his body appeared at a hospital morgue in the city of Omdurman
Updated 16 min 27 sec ago
AP

CAIRO: The death of a Sudanese man who was snatched while sitting at a coffee shop has sparked controversy around the scope of a paramilitary force whose members once formed the backbone of a militia that rights groups say committed war crimes in Darfur.
Bahaa el-Din Nouri, 45, was taken on Dec. 16 from the Kalakla neighborhood in the southern part of the capital, Khartoum, by men wearing plain clothes and riding in a vehicle without license plates, his family has said.
Five days later, his body appeared at a hospital morgue in the city of Omdurman, just across the Nile River from Khartoum. The family refused to take the body for immediate burial after seeing signs of apparent beating and torture, according to Nouri’s brother, Yasser.
Culture and Information Minister Faisal Mohammed Saleh said the family met with the general prosecutor on Thursday and asked for an autopsy to reveal the cause of death.
Saleh, who is also the government spokesman, said an initial investigation showed that Nouri died while being interrogated by the Rapid Support Forces.
A spokesman for the RSF did not respond to phone calls and text messages seeking comment.
The force is largely comprised of former Janjaweed militiamen who executed a brutal crackdown in Sudan’s Darfur region over the past two decades. Rights groups have accused the Janjaweed of committing war crimes, including raping and killing civilians and burning down villages during counterinsurgency raids in Darfur and other areas of western Sudan during the conflict.
The RSF is led by powerful Sudanese Gen. Mohammed Hamdan Dagalo, who is also the deputy head of the ruling sovereign council. Dagalo was appointed to lead the RSF by former longtime leader Omar Al-Bashir.
Since Al-Bashir’s ouster in April 2019, Dagalo has emerged as Sudan’s main power broker, with his forces deployed in areas across the capital and other main cities. The country is currently led by a joint military-civilian government.
A report by Sudan’s Monti-Caroo news website, which extensively covers RSF activities, said Nouri was being interrogated over allegations of belonging to a “terrorist group trading in explosives.” The report did not provide further details.
The Sudanese Professionals’ Association, which helped spearhead mass protests against Al-Bashir, called for the closure of all detention centers run by the RSF. The association also called for the release of the RSF’s detainees or for detainees to be turned over to the police.
In a satirical tweet, Sudanese analyst and the editor of the daily newspaper Al-Tayar, Osman Mirghani, suggested that Sudanese drivers ought to remove their car license plates “to force the government to ban” security forces from doing so.
Activist Shamael el-Noor called for those responsible for Nouri’s death to be held accountable, and for an end to impunity when the suspects are members of the security forces. She said what happened with Nouri could happen to anyone, adding “this is a serious indication of the state institutions’ inaction toward security issues.”

Topics: Sudan rapid support forces (RSF)

Related

Sudan taking control of land on border with Ethiopia — minister
Middle-East
Sudan taking control of land on border with Ethiopia — minister
A Sudan in transition presents first-ever film for Oscars
Art & Culture
A Sudan in transition presents first-ever film for Oscars

Latest updates

El-Sisi: Renaissance Dam needs binding deal, must preserve Egypt’s rights
Egypt must preserve its water rights by reaching a binding legal agreement on the Ethiopian Renaissance Dam that includes Egypt, Sudan and Ethiopia, Egyptian President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi has said. (AFP/File Photo)
Sudanese man’s death draws attention to paramilitary force
Sudanese man’s death draws attention to paramilitary force
Sunday trading: Abo Moati is the top gainer
A Saudi trader wears a mask as he monitors stock information at the Saudi stock market in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. (Reuters/File)
Saudi Arabia announces 9 more COVID-19 deaths
Saudi Arabia announces 9 more COVID-19 deaths
Oman launches COVID-19 vaccination campaign
Oman launches COVID-19 vaccination campaign

45thanniversary

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2020 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.