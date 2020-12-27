You are here

  • Home
  • Saudi Council of Engineers organizes test in Dammam

Saudi Council of Engineers organizes test in Dammam

Saudi Council of Engineers organizes test in Dammam
1 / 3
Photo/Twitter
Saudi Council of Engineers organizes test in Dammam
2 / 3
Photo/Twitter
Saudi Council of Engineers organizes test in Dammam
3 / 3
Photo/Twitter
Short Url

https://arab.news/jhmre

Updated 28 December 2020
SPA

Saudi Council of Engineers organizes test in Dammam

Saudi Council of Engineers organizes test in Dammam
  • The exams seek to assess the engineer’s knowledge of the rules and professional regulations and ethical behavior ruling the engineering profession in Saudi Arabia
Updated 28 December 2020
SPA

DAMMAM: Engineers had their knowledge and experience tested on Saturday in Dammam through exams set by a national body, the Saudi Press Agency reported.
Farhan Al-Shammari, secretary-general of the Saudi Council of Engineers, said the exams seek to assess the engineer’s knowledge of the rules and professional regulations and ethical behavior ruling the engineering profession in the Kingdom.
He said it was the first stage for professionals from three disciplines to be tested — chemical engineering, thermal and fluid systems engineering, and fire protection engineering. 

 

Topics: Saudi Council of Engineers

Related

Saudis ditch the beach for mountains as hiking interest peaks photos
Saudi Arabia
Saudis ditch the beach for mountains as hiking interest peaks
Saudi cybersecurity agency, UN agency partner to create safe cyberspace for children
Saudi Arabia
Saudi cybersecurity agency, UN agency partner to create safe cyberspace for children

Saudi Arabia extends entry ban amid threat of new COVID-19 variant

Updated 11 min 8 sec ago
Arab News

Saudi Arabia extends entry ban amid threat of new COVID-19 variant

Saudi Arabia extends entry ban amid threat of new COVID-19 variant
Updated 11 min 8 sec ago
Arab News

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia on Monday said it was extending a ban on entry to the Kingdom by air, land and sea for another week.

In a statement carried by the Saudi Press Agency (SPA), the Ministry of Interior said the decision was a precautionary measure against the spread of the new variant of COVID-19, which had been detected in a number of countries.

Exceptional cases would be exempted from the entry ban, and non-Saudi citizens are allowed to leave the Kingdom, the statement said.

It added that the ministry is assessing the current situation and suspension of travel could be further extended, if necessary.

The new strain of the virus emerged earlier this month in Britain and has already reached several countries around the world, including the Middle East.

On Sunday, Jordan confirmed two cases of the particularly infectious coronavirus variant in a man and his wife who had arrived from Britain.

Lebanon earlier announced on Friday that it detected its first case of the new variant  on a flight arriving from London.

More than 50 countries had imposed travel restrictions on Britain as a result of the new virus.

Topics: Coronavirus Saudi travel ban

Latest updates

Mavericks set NBA record with 50-point halftime lead in rout
Mavericks set NBA record with 50-point halftime lead in rout
US surpasses 19 million COVID-19 cases: Johns Hopkins
US surpasses 19 million COVID-19 cases: Johns Hopkins
US government shutdown averted as Trump relents, signs massive budget bill
US government shutdown averted as Trump relents, signs massive budget bill
Hezbollah doubled its precision-guided missiles in a year, says Nasrallah
Hezbollah doubled its precision-guided missiles in a year, says Nasrallah
Saudi Arabia extends entry ban amid threat of new COVID-19 variant
Saudi Arabia extends entry ban amid threat of new COVID-19 variant

45thanniversary

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2020 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.