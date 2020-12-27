Saudi Council of Engineers organizes test in Dammam

DAMMAM: Engineers had their knowledge and experience tested on Saturday in Dammam through exams set by a national body, the Saudi Press Agency reported.
Farhan Al-Shammari, secretary-general of the Saudi Council of Engineers, said the exams seek to assess the engineer’s knowledge of the rules and professional regulations and ethical behavior ruling the engineering profession in the Kingdom.
He said it was the first stage for professionals from three disciplines to be tested — chemical engineering, thermal and fluid systems engineering, and fire protection engineering.