  Al-Khodari says 10 projects valued at $265m withdrawn

Al-Khodari says 10 projects valued at $265m withdrawn

Cars drive past the King Abdullah Financial District in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia December 18, 2018. (Reuters/File Photo)
Cars drive past the King Abdullah Financial District in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia December 18, 2018. (Reuters/File Photo)
Updated 13 sec ago
Argaam

Al-Khodari says 10 projects valued at $265m withdrawn

Cars drive past the King Abdullah Financial District in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia December 18, 2018. (Reuters/File Photo)
Updated 13 sec ago
Argaam

RIYADH: Abdullah A. M. Al-Khodari Sons Co. announced on Dec. 28, 2020, the withdrawal of 10 government projects at various execution phases, which were awarded to the company between December 2010 and July 2013, at an aggregate value of SR994.047 million ($265.08 million), according to a bourse filing.

These projects are owned by the ministries of education, municipal and rural affairs, environment, and health, the company noted.

The projects were withdrawn between June 2017 and January 2020, during the term of the previous board of directors and executive management. They were not disclosed in accordance with the disclosure policy at the time.

Losses from the withdrawal are estimated at SR260 million, the company said, adding that it is assessing the actual losses.

The company will take necessary actions against those responsible for failure to disclose the withdrawal of projects.

* Powered by Argaam

Topics: business economy Saudi Arabia

Updated 17 min ago
Ruba Obaid

Abu Dhabi's ADNOC Distribution looks to acquire more fuel stations in KSA

The company obtained a license to own, operate and manage fuel stations across Saudi Arabia in 2018, and opened two initial service stations along the Riyadh-Dammam highway and in the city of Hofuf in Al-Ahsa governorate that year. (ADNOC/Handout via Reuters/File Photo)
  • The company obtained a license to own, operate and manage fuel stations across Saudi Arabia in 2018
Updated 17 min ago
Ruba Obaid

JEDDAH: The Abu Dhabi National Oil Co. (ADNOC) for Distribution is planning fuel distribution assets in Saudi Arabia, the company announced in a statement to the Abu Dhabi Securities Exchange on Monday.

ADNOC Distribution’s board of directors will hold a meeting on Dec. 30 to discuss purchasing fuel distribution assets valued at SR37.5 million ($10 million), the statement said.

The company obtained a license to own, operate and manage fuel stations across Saudi Arabia in 2018, and opened two initial service stations along the Riyadh-Dammam highway and in the city of Hofuf in Al-Ahsa governorate that same year.

Following the initial success of the stations, which saw profits of over 30 percent, last year the company said it intended to expand its operations in Saudi Arabia and add additional activities such as car wash and dining facilities.

The UAE company has been actively looking for growth opportunities abroad for its diverse range of business sectors.

ADNOC Distribution revealed in its 2020 third-quarter report results that its Saudi expansion has been progressing well, and it is in advanced discussions to finalize land leases in the Kingdom.

“We see the Saudi Arabian fuel market as large and fragmented with underdeveloped customer offerings,” ADNOC said in its Q3 Management Discussion and Analysis Report for 2020.

“We believe that ADNOC Distribution’s experience and strengths can be leveraged to introduce world-class fuel station and customer service standards in Saudi Arabia to capture growth.”

ADNOC Distribution, a subsidiary of the ADNOC Group, was established in 1973. It is the UAE’s largest fuel retailer energy company owned by the emirate of Abu Dhabi, and operates across the hydrocarbon value chain, including exploration, production, storage, refining, marketing and distribution.

Topics: business economy Saudi Arabia Abu Dhabi UAE ADNOC Distribution

