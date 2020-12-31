You are here

Saudi new electricity law to improve services, protect consumer rights: official

Saudi new electricity law to improve services, protect consumer rights: official
The new legislation is part of reforms that were previously announced in the electricity sector. (File/AFP)
Updated 31 December 2020
Argaam

Saudi new electricity law to improve services, protect consumer rights: official

Saudi new electricity law to improve services, protect consumer rights: official
  • The new legislation is part of reforms that were previously announced in the electricity sector
Updated 31 December 2020
Argaam

Saudi Arabia’s new electricity law came with the objective of improving the services provided to consumers and protect their rights, which will better achieve the public interest and the country's development and economic goals, said Nasser Qahtani, Deputy Energy Minister for Electricity Affairs.

The new legislation is part of reforms that were previously announced in the electricity sector. It was aimed to address some of financial obligations of Saudi Electricity Co., and achieve the targets of Vision 2030, the official told CNBC Arabia TV.

The law is focused on ensuring the provision of secure and reliable electricity supply. It is also aimed to boost mega investments in the transmission network, so as to enable the linking to the renewable energy sources.

The Saudi Cabinet approved on Dec. 29 the new electricity law and the water and electricity authority statute. It also approved the statute of the State Properties General Authority (SPGA). The Kingdom’s digital economy policy was also endorsed, according to Argaam's data.

Powered by Argaam

Topics: Saudi Arabia

State Properties Authority to play greater economic role, says Al-Jadaan

Updated 31 December 2020
Argaam

State Properties Authority to play greater economic role, says Al-Jadaan

State Properties Authority to play greater economic role, says Al-Jadaan
  • The move lays down a framework for the authority's organizational and executive roles
Updated 31 December 2020
Argaam

The Saudi Cabinet's decision on approving the statute of the State Properties General Authority (SPGA) will enable it to achieve its strategic objectives of protecting the country's properties.

It will also maximize its role in development and economy and raise its production efficiency, SPA reported citing Mohammed Al-Jadaan Minister of Finance and Chairman of SPGA.

The move lays down a framework for the authority's organizational and executive roles, through implementing a comprehensive and transparent integrated organizational framework. The statute also achieves effective and reliable governance, transparency and spending efficiency in the state's property system.

Moreover, it will raise the public real estate sector contribution to the Kingdom’s gross domestic product (GDP) and national economy, in line with Vision 2030, Al-Jadaan concluded.

Topics: Saudi Arabia

