You are here

  • Home
  • MBC to release new Saudi crime drama ‘Rashash’

MBC to release new Saudi crime drama ‘Rashash’

MBC to release new Saudi crime drama ‘Rashash’
The eight-part series is set to drop on the broadcaster’s streaming service Shahid VIP on Jan. 21. (Supplied)
Short Url

https://arab.news/j477j

Updated 06 January 2021
Arab News

MBC to release new Saudi crime drama ‘Rashash’

MBC to release new Saudi crime drama ‘Rashash’
Updated 06 January 2021
Arab News

DUBAI: Saudi Arabia’s MBC is releasing a crime drama titled “Rashash” that features an all-Saudi cast. 

The eight-part series, set to drop on the broadcaster’s streaming service Shahid VIP on Jan. 21, was created by the UK’s Tony Jordan. 

The show – based on a true story – is about a Saudi drug trafficker and a murderer who was caught by the police in the 1980s.

“Rashash” is directed by British filmmaker Collin Teague and written by Sheikha Suha Al-Khalifa, the daughter of a former Bahraini ambassador, and Richard Bellamy, a political scientist. 

Topics: Rashash

Emirati host Anas Bukhash discusses success of ‘#ABTalks’ 

Emirati host Anas Bukhash discusses success of ‘#ABTalks’ 
Updated 06 January 2021
Hams Saleh

Emirati host Anas Bukhash discusses success of ‘#ABTalks’ 

Emirati host Anas Bukhash discusses success of ‘#ABTalks’ 
Updated 06 January 2021
Hams Saleh

DUBAI: Emirati entrepreneur and talk show host Anas Bukhash’s series “#ABTalks” has been making waves online. 

The show, which airs once a week on YouTube, invites celebrities, influencers, public figures and entrepreneurs for a conversation that focuses on their personal lives.

Bukhash told Arab News that the series aims to show “the human behind the title.” 

“I think we are missing this kind of content everywhere in the world, not only here in the Middle East, and that’s why it’s celebrated,” he said. 

Bukhash developed the concept of the show four years ago. He pitched it to an organization that planned to air it on TV, but “that didn’t work out,” he said. So, he turned to the digital marketing agency Bukhash Brothers, which he founded in 2014 along with his siblings.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by #ABtalks (@abtalks)

“The moment I had a strong multimedia team, I was like, OK, now I can do a show my way, with my rules, and the things that I want to deliver,” he said.

In more than 50 episodes over the past two years, Bukhash has interviewed a long list of guests, including Saudi actor Muhannad Al-Hamdi, Lebanese influencer Karen Wazen, Tunisian actress and model Rym Breidy, US-Iraqi beauty mogul Mona Kattan, Egyptian actress and model Tara Emad and American-Belarusian entrepreneur Gary Lee. 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by #ABtalks (@abtalks)

Interviewees sometimes get emotional, which Bukhash believes is healthy because they “celebrate themselves being vulnerable.” 

“If somebody cried in front of you, that means their soul is naked,” he said.

“Crying is a very personal thing for all of us. You don’t just cry everyday in front of everybody. So, when somebody allows you to get to that core, I find it a huge compliment to the show. They are brave to show that much emotion.”

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by #ABtalks (@abtalks)

And if the tables were to turn, and Bukhash was a guest on “#ABTalks”?

“I would love to discuss fatherhood. Becoming a father was a milestone. I think that played with my heart. It changed a lot of things. It softened me,” he said.

Meanwhile, other public figures Bukhash would like to interview include South African comedian Trevor Noah, Oprah Winfrey and Michael Jordan. 

Topics: #ABTalks Anas Bukhash

Latest updates

US Capitol locked down as Trump supporters clash with police
US Capitol locked down as Trump supporters clash with police
Morocco approves AstraZeneca/Oxford virus jab
Morocco approves AstraZeneca/Oxford virus jab
Qatari finance minister inaugurates hotel in Egypt
Qatari finance minister inaugurates hotel in Egypt
Lebanon hospitals run out of beds as virus cases surge
Lebanon hospitals run out of beds as virus cases surge
Al-Attiyah wins third Dakar Rally stage in a row, still 2nd overall
Nasser Al-Attiyah won a third consecutive stage of the Dakar Rally in Saudi Arabia and remained five minutes behind overall leader Stephane Peterhansel. (AFP)

45thanniversary

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2021 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.