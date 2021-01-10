7 things to watch on Tadawul today

Here are a few things you need to know as Saudi stocks start trading on Sunday:
- National Company for Learning and Education (NCLE) reported a net profit after Zakat and tax of SAR 3.8 million for Q1 2020/2021 ended Nov. 30, 2020, a 67.5% year-on-year (YoY) decline.
- SABIC Agri-Nutrients Co. announced the end of the maintenance activities and return to normal operation at SAFCO.
- Abdullah A. M. Al-Khodari Sons Co.’s board of directors approved the appointment of Ali Hussain Al BuSaleh as Chief Executive Officer from Jan. 7, 2021.
- Waleed Fatani has been appointed as the chief executive officer (CEO) of Savola Group.
- Saudi Arabian Amiantit Co. announced a total of SAR 16.12 million will be distributed as compensation to rights issue owners who did not exercise their rights to subscribe to the new shares.
- Dur Hospitality Co. filed a lawsuit with the Committee for Resolution of Securities Disputes against a financial institution operating in the Kingdom to invalidate securities contracts with the defendant.
- Brent crude on Friday gained $1.61 to reach $55.99 per barrel. WTI crude also increased $1.41 to reach $52.24/bbl