7 things to watch on Tadawul today
The headquarters of Saudi Basic Industries Corporation (SABIC) in the capital Riyadh on Jan. 17, 2016. (File/AFP)
Updated 10 January 2021
Here are a few things you need to know as Saudi stocks start trading on Sunday:

  1. National Company for Learning and Education (NCLE) reported a net profit after Zakat and tax of SAR 3.8 million for Q1 2020/2021 ended Nov. 30, 2020, a 67.5% year-on-year (YoY) decline.
  2. SABIC Agri-Nutrients Co. announced the end of the maintenance activities and return to normal operation at SAFCO.
  3. Abdullah A. M. Al-Khodari Sons Co.’s board of directors approved the appointment of Ali Hussain Al BuSaleh as Chief Executive Officer from Jan. 7, 2021.
  4. Waleed Fatani has been appointed as the chief executive officer (CEO) of Savola Group.
  5. Saudi Arabian Amiantit Co. announced a total of SAR 16.12 million will be distributed as compensation to rights issue owners who did not exercise their rights to subscribe to the new shares.
  6. Dur Hospitality Co. filed a lawsuit with the Committee for Resolution of Securities Disputes against a financial institution operating in the Kingdom to invalidate securities contracts with the defendant.
  7. Brent crude on Friday gained $1.61 to reach $55.99 per barrel. WTI crude also increased $1.41 to reach $52.24/bbl
Topics: Saudi Arabia SABIC Saudi Stock Exchange (Tadawul) oil price

Saudi Arabian Amiantit Co. announced the full settlement of its loans with Samba Financial Group, Bank Aljazira, Gulf International Bank, Al Baraka Islamic Bank (Bahrain), and Arab Banking Corporation (Bahrain).

The total loans with these banks amounted to SR107 million ($28.53 million), the company said in a bourse filing.

The source of payment stems from the company’s daily operations as well as the proceeds from the rights issue due to the capital increase in conformity with the prospectus.

The settlement is expected to positively reflect on the financial statement which entails to improve the company’s financial position.

Topics: Saudi Arabia

