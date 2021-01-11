You are here

8 things to watch on Tadawul today

8 things to watch on Tadawul today
A gas station attendant refills a car at a station in the Saudi capital Riyadh on May 11, 2020. (File/AFP)
Updated 11 January 2021
Updated 11 January 2021
Here are a few things you need to know as Saudi stocks start trading on Monday.

  1. United Electronics Co. (eXtra) reported an estimated net profit after Zakat and tax of SAR 280.3 million for fiscal year 2020, up 36% year-on-year (YoY).
  2. Swicorp, the fund manager of Swicorp Wabel REIT Fund, announced that the availability period for the debt facility, amounting to SAR 1.4 billion, signed with National Commercial Bank (NCB) on June 26, 2019, has elapsed.
  3. Saudi Automotive Services Co. (SASCO) signed a Shariah-complaint bank facility agreement, worth SAR 630 million, with Al Rajhi Bank.
  4. Saudi Arabian Amiantit Co. fully settled its loans with Samba Financial Group, Bank Aljazira, Gulf International Bank, Al Baraka Islamic Bank (Bahrain), and Arab Banking Corporation (Bahrain).
  5. National Agricultural Development Co. (NADEC) is set to launch a comprehensive business process improvement and cost transformation program to restructure the company’s business operations and profitability.
  6. Solidarity Saudi Takaful Co. received the approval the Saudi Council of Cooperative Health Insurance (CCHI), to renew its license.
  7. Seera Group Holding’s shareholders approved, on Jan. 7, 2021, the appointment of the members of the board of directors for the upcoming three-year session that starts March 29, 2021
  8. Brent crude on Monday declined 59 cents to reach $55.44 per barrel. WTI crude also decreased 33 cents to reach $51.91/bbl.
Topics: Saudi Arabia Saudi Stock Exchange (Tadawul)

Refunds the top gripe as COVID see Dubai consumer complaints up 51%

Refunds the top gripe as COVID see Dubai consumer complaints up 51%
Updated 11 January 2021
  • Dubai authorities received 59,130 consumer complaints last year
  • Issues with refunds accounted for just over a quarter of complaints (25.88 percent)
Updated 11 January 2021
DUBAI: The number of consumer complaints logged in Dubai increased 51 percent, mainly due to issues caused by the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic, with refunds the main gripe among residents, officials said on Sunday.

The Commercial Compliance & Consumer Protection (CCCP) department of Dubai Economy received 59,130 consumer complaints last year, a 51 percent increase compared to the 39,113 received in 2019, according to a report by WAM, the UAE state news agency.

Mohammed Ali Rashed Lootah, CEO of CCCP, said: "The growth in number of consumer complaints is also due to COVID-19 and the restricted consumer-merchant communication during the National Sterilisation Programme. We have been keen to activate communication channels with consumers, and encourage them to report any violation or challenge they faced in protecting their rights or having a pleasant shopping experience in Dubai during the pandemic crisis.”

Issues with refunds accounted for just over a quarter of complaints (25.88 percent), followed by non-compliance with the terms of agreement (18.57 percent), damage or defected products (13.13 percent), commercial fraud (9.93 percent), non-compliance with after-sales service (6.62 percent), and additional charges for the service or product (6.39 percent).

Other issues that warranted official complaint included, price hikes, shop policy incompatible with the law, non-compliance with warranty terms, refusal to repair a device, non-adherence to terms of promotional offers, price list mismatches, value-added tax, and fraudulent purchase of gold and diamonds.

“We always strive to reach amicable solution to consumer complaints, and strengthen relations between merchants and consumers through awareness programmes that clarify the rights and duties of both parties and enhance transparency in transactions," Lootah added.

The majority of complaints (31.58 percent) related to the services sector, followed by electronics (14 percent), e-commerce (13.71 percent), furniture (8.16 percent), ready-made garments and accessories (7.95 percent), freight (5.4 percent), car rental (5 percent), automobiles (4.91 percent), textiles and personal items (3.7 percent), decoration and building maintenance (2.56 percent), car workshops (2.08 percent %), and hair salons (0.93 percent).

The WAM report said Emiratis accounted for 28 percent of complaints received, followed by Indians (12 percent), Egyptians (11 percent), Saudis (6 percent), and Jordanians (5 percent).

Topics: COVID-19 Dubai Coronavirus

