DUBAI: Ethiopia accused Sudan on Tuesday of violating its borders and called for negotiations to address the crisis, Al Arabiya reported.
Ethiopia said it detected Sudanese movements within its borders, the report said.
Tensions in the border region have flared since the start of the conflict in Ethiopia’s northern Tigray region in early November and the arrival of more than 50,000 mainly Tigrayan refugees in eastern Sudan.
Disputes have been concentrated on agricultural land in Al-Fashqa, which falls within Sudan’s international boundaries but has long been settled by Ethiopian farmers.
There have been armed clashes between Sudanese and Ethiopian forces in recent weeks, with both sides accusing the other of instigating the violence. The two countries held talks this week in Khartoum over the issue.
Ethiopia accuses Sudan of violating its borders, calls for negotiations to address the crisis
https://arab.news/zd9ey
Ethiopia accuses Sudan of violating its borders, calls for negotiations to address the crisis
DUBAI: Ethiopia accused Sudan on Tuesday of violating its borders and called for negotiations to address the crisis, Al Arabiya reported.