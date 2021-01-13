You are here

Saudi transport minister approved 100% Saudization of ride-hailing apps

Saleh Al-Jasser, Saudi Minister of Transport.
Updated 13 January 2021
Argaam

  • The percentage of non-Saudis working in this field fell to 4 percent only of total workforce, the minister noted
Argaam

Saleh Al-Jasser, Saudi Minister of Transport and Chairman of the Public Transport Authority (PTA), approved 100% localization of the ride-hailing activity, limiting work to nationals with respect to public and private vehicles or through facilities, according to state-run SPA.

The percentage of non-Saudis working in this field fell to 4 percent only of total workforce, the minister noted.

He also cited a number of initiatives that were taken to boost job opportunities for nationals in this field, including amendments to the traffic rules to enable the operation of private vehicles in ride-hailing activity. Moreover, an agreement was signed with the Social Development Bank on funding the purchase of private vehicles.

Moreover, the ministry signed an agreement with the Ministry of Human Resources and Social Development and the Human Resources Fund to provide subsidies for Saudis, at 40 percent of their income, or SR2,400 ($640) maximum, for those providing rides in rush hours.

Topics: Saudization Saleh Al-Jasser

ACWA Power: NEOM will push KSA to the forefront of green hydrogen production

Asharq

  • Chairman of ACWA Power Mohammad A. Abunayyan noted that the project is now in its early stages, with completion expected by 2025
Asharq

DUBAI: The Chairman of ACWA Power Mohammad A. Abunayyan has said that a new hydrogen project partnership with NEOM and Air Products will lead to Saudi Arabia being at the forefront of green energy production and exports.

In an interview with Asharq News, Abunayyan said “NEOM city enjoys a strategic location for renewable energy, especially with wind and solar energy, which will enable the joint venture to convert renewable energy into green hydrogen with new technology for the first time.”

He added that the new technology “will be utilized in the supply chains of the NEOM project, and will be the beginning of the Kingdom’s green energy leadership in the world.”

The chairman noted that the project is now in its early stages, with completion expected by 2025. “This project does not only benefit NEOM but the whole world, as its green energy products will be exported everywhere.”

In July 2020, Air Products, in conjunction with ACWA Power and NEOM, announced the signing of an agreement for a $6 billion world-scale green hydrogen-based ammonia production facility powered by renewable energy. The planning and design phases are currently underway to start construction in the industrial zone.

This joint venture is the first step for the NEOM region to become a key player in the global hydrogen market. The business is expected to build an environmentally-friendly hydrogen production facility to provide sustainable solutions for the global transport sector and to meet the challenges of climate change.

The project, which will be equally owned by the three partners, will export hydrogen to the world market for use as a biofuel that feeds transportation systems.

It will produce 650 tons per day of carbon-free hydrogen and 1.2 million tons of green ammonia per year, reducing carbon dioxide emissions by the equivalent of 3 million tons per year.
 

