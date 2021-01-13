Saudi transport minister approved 100% Saudization of ride-hailing apps

Saleh Al-Jasser, Saudi Minister of Transport and Chairman of the Public Transport Authority (PTA), approved 100% localization of the ride-hailing activity, limiting work to nationals with respect to public and private vehicles or through facilities, according to state-run SPA.

The percentage of non-Saudis working in this field fell to 4 percent only of total workforce, the minister noted.

He also cited a number of initiatives that were taken to boost job opportunities for nationals in this field, including amendments to the traffic rules to enable the operation of private vehicles in ride-hailing activity. Moreover, an agreement was signed with the Social Development Bank on funding the purchase of private vehicles.

Moreover, the ministry signed an agreement with the Ministry of Human Resources and Social Development and the Human Resources Fund to provide subsidies for Saudis, at 40 percent of their income, or SR2,400 ($640) maximum, for those providing rides in rush hours.