Workshop outlines plans for malaria support in Yemen

The workshop was attended by 35 staff from across the country’s governorates. (SPA)
Updated 15 January 2021
ADEN: Yemen’s Health and Population Minister Qasim Buhaibeh has conducted a workshop in Aden to further the country’s malaria program.
The two-day workshop, supported by the King Salman Humanitarian Aid and Relief Centre (KSrelief), has been organized by the National Malaria Control Program in cooperation with the World Health Organization (WHO). It reviewed the program’s progress in managing malaria cases, surveillance and monitoring, preparedness, epidemiological policy, vector control, education, and supply.
The workshop was attended by 35 staff from across the country’s governorates.
Buhaibeh stressed the importance of training and qualifications, highlighting the workshop’s role in assessing the epidemiological situation and developing precautionary measures to combat epidemics across the country.
He hailed the positive role of KSrelief in supporting the health sector in Yemen.
The director of the WHO’s office in Aden, Dr. Noha Mahmoud, urged the workshop’s participants to find solutions that are suitable to Yemen’s capabilities, adding that reviewing policies on vector control was critically important.
KSrelief, in partnership with the WHO, is implementing an executive program worth over $10 million to fight the malaria epidemic in Yemen. The program will run for 18 months, covering all governorates affected by the disease.
It will provide medicines to treat malaria and support the WHO and the government with a stock of emergency supplies in the case of a major outbreak.
KSrelief will also provide laboratory equipment for malaria diagnosis in hospitals and health centers throughout the country’s regions.
 

