You are here

  • Home
  • Winners of King Salman disability research award to be named on Monday

Winners of King Salman disability research award to be named on Monday

Winners of King Salman disability research award to be named on Monday
Prince Sultan bin Salman. (SPA)
Short Url

https://arab.news/6k4tp

Updated 17 January 2021
Rashid Hassan

Winners of King Salman disability research award to be named on Monday

Winners of King Salman disability research award to be named on Monday
  • Aims to encourage innovation in technology that contributes to increase their professional freedom
Updated 17 January 2021
Rashid Hassan

RIYADH: Winners of the the King Salman International Award for Disability Research will be announced on Monday at a press conference in Riyadh.
The aim of the award is to enrich scientific knowledge through qualitative research in different disability fields.
Prince Sultan bin Salman, who is chairman of the board of trustees at the King Salman Center for Disability Research (KSCDR), established the award to encourage scientific research because he saw prevention, treatment and rehabilitation as the best ways of fighting disability.
The center specializes in carrying out, supporting, and fostering interest in disability research and programs, as well as working with the government and private sectors alongside encouraging scientific research and effective practices in the fields of disability. The award carries the name of King Salman, who has supported KSCDR since it was set up in 1991. KSCDR aims to become a leader in the field of disability research and have a global impact.
The objectives of the award include creating an environment of creativity and scientific excellence that seeks to find adequate methods, means and solutions aimed at preventing or minimizing the effects of disability on the disabled and their families, establishing a culture that fosters scientific research locally, regionally, and internationally, and using scientific research to adapt modern technology to the needs of people with disabilities in order to help them achieve their goals, hopes, and aspirations.

FASTFACT

The sixth International Conference on Disability and Rehabilitation will be held next January under the patronage of Prince Sultan bin Salman.

It also aims to highlight the role of Saudi Arabia in specialist scientific research, enriching the field by showing how to apply research findings to different aspects while serving people with disabilities and their families, discussing scientific issues and contemporary trends to empower them, discussing international scientific expertise in facilitating safe transition from childhood to adulthood, benefiting from evidence-based experiences and practices to face challenges in the field, strengthening partnerships to serve and assist people with disabilities and encouraging innovation in technology that contributes to the empowerment of the disabled and increase their professional freedom.
The sixth International Conference on Disability and Rehabilitation will be held next January under the patronage of Prince Sultan.

Topics: King Salman International Award for Disability Research

Related

The future of solar power is getting brighter in Saudi Arabia
Saudi Arabia
The future of solar power is getting brighter in Saudi Arabia
Saudi Arabian Airlines bags Diamond status for health safety
Corporate News
Saudi Arabian Airlines bags Diamond status for health safety

Saudi Arabia’s KSrelief distributes more than 35 tons of food baskets in Yemen’s Marib

Saudi Arabia’s KSrelief distributes more than 35 tons of food baskets in Yemen’s Marib
Updated 17 January 2021
Arab News

Saudi Arabia’s KSrelief distributes more than 35 tons of food baskets in Yemen’s Marib

Saudi Arabia’s KSrelief distributes more than 35 tons of food baskets in Yemen’s Marib
  • Earlier in January, KSrelief also distributed 5,049 cartons of dates in Marib, Hodeidah and Taiz provinces
  • Since it was founded in May 2015, KSrelief has implemented 1,329 projects in 53 countries, worth more than $4.42 billion
Updated 17 January 2021
Arab News

DUBAI: The King Salman Humanitarian Aid and Relief Center (KSrelief) distributed more than 35 tons of food aid to people in Yemen’s Marib province, state news agency SPA reported.
Earlier in January, KSrelief also distributed 5,049 cartons of dates in Marib, Hodeidah and Taiz provinces, helping thousands of families.
It also continued to ensure basic health services in public schools and fight malnutrition among students and educational staff in Yemen’s Aden governorate.
Since it was founded in May 2015, KSrelief has implemented 1,329 projects in 53 countries, worth more than $4.42 billion. The countries that have benefited most from its work are Yemen ($3 billion), Palestine ($360 million), Syria ($296 million), and Somalia ($192 million).

Topics: baha'i yemen King Salman Humanitarian Aid and Relief Center (KSRelief)

Related

KSrelief delivers aid in Sudan, Jordan, Yemen
Saudi Arabia
KSrelief delivers aid in Sudan, Jordan, Yemen
Saudi aid agency KSrelief establishes eight medical clinics in Yemeni schools
Saudi Arabia
Saudi aid agency KSrelief establishes eight medical clinics in Yemeni schools

Latest updates

Actress Yara Shahidi to produce new comedy series
Shahidi is the youngest network producer ever. Instagram
Sudan: 48 people killed, 97 wounded in a militia attack on city of Geneina, Darfur
Sudan: 48 people killed, 97 wounded in a militia attack on city of Geneina, Darfur
Russia carries out 40 raids on Deash areas in Syria
Russia carries out 40 raids on Deash areas in Syria
Russia reports 23,586 new coronavirus cases, 481 deaths
Russia reports 23,586 new coronavirus cases, 481 deaths
Pfizer reassures Europe over coronavirus vaccines as pandemic surges
Pfizer reassures Europe over coronavirus vaccines as pandemic surges

45thanniversary

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2021 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.