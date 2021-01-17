Winners of King Salman disability research award to be named on Monday

RIYADH: Winners of the the King Salman International Award for Disability Research will be announced on Monday at a press conference in Riyadh.

The aim of the award is to enrich scientific knowledge through qualitative research in different disability fields.

Prince Sultan bin Salman, who is chairman of the board of trustees at the King Salman Center for Disability Research (KSCDR), established the award to encourage scientific research because he saw prevention, treatment and rehabilitation as the best ways of fighting disability.

The center specializes in carrying out, supporting, and fostering interest in disability research and programs, as well as working with the government and private sectors alongside encouraging scientific research and effective practices in the fields of disability. The award carries the name of King Salman, who has supported KSCDR since it was set up in 1991. KSCDR aims to become a leader in the field of disability research and have a global impact.

The objectives of the award include creating an environment of creativity and scientific excellence that seeks to find adequate methods, means and solutions aimed at preventing or minimizing the effects of disability on the disabled and their families, establishing a culture that fosters scientific research locally, regionally, and internationally, and using scientific research to adapt modern technology to the needs of people with disabilities in order to help them achieve their goals, hopes, and aspirations.

FAST FACT The sixth International Conference on Disability and Rehabilitation will be held next January under the patronage of Prince Sultan bin Salman.

It also aims to highlight the role of Saudi Arabia in specialist scientific research, enriching the field by showing how to apply research findings to different aspects while serving people with disabilities and their families, discussing scientific issues and contemporary trends to empower them, discussing international scientific expertise in facilitating safe transition from childhood to adulthood, benefiting from evidence-based experiences and practices to face challenges in the field, strengthening partnerships to serve and assist people with disabilities and encouraging innovation in technology that contributes to the empowerment of the disabled and increase their professional freedom.

