Actress Yara Shahidi to produce new comedy series

DUBAI: Actress Yara Shahidi is set to produce a new single-camera comedy series “Smoakland” for Freeform via her production company 7th Sun. 

The “Grown-ish” star announced the exciting news via Instagram by posting a screenshot of a Deadline article about the series. 

“IN CASE YOU WERE WONDERING WHAT WE’VE BEEN UP TO … Proud #TEAM7THSUNMOMENT (sic)” she wrote to her 5.5 million followers. 

According to Deadline, Smoakland, which was written by Jewel Coronel and Zahir McGhee, “the show will explore love, family expectations, and other issues.”

Coronel, known for drama series "The Chi", will also pen the new project. 

The part-Middle Eastern star, and her mother Keri Shahidi, announced the launch of their new production company, 7th Sun, back in July and signed an exclusive overall deal with ABC Studios which will see them develop television projects for streaming, cable and broadcast.

The 20-year-old shared the exciting news via Instagram, writing, “The vision is set. The slate is built.” She added: “Grateful to my ABC family & excited to join the television landscape to collaborate and push forward the stories of our many intersections.”

In addition to her critically-acclaimed roles on “Black-ish” and “Grown-ish,” the young mogul’s other acting credits include shows like “The First Family” and “Trollhunters: Tales of Arcadia.” 

The US-Iranian star is also set to play Tinkerbell in Disney’s “Peter Pan and Wendy,” the studio’s latest live-action adaptation, joining a cast that includes Jude Law as Captain Hook, Alexander Molony as Peter Pan and newcomer Ever Anderson, who will play Wendy.

